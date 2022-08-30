ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Harris County, TX
Friendswood, TX
Willis, TX
Harris County, TX
Friendswood, TX
Willis, TX
mocomotive.com

PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE

A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-4-arrests-man-wanted-by-pardons-and-parole/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ONE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY-OTHER STILL ON THE RUN AS IS A PERSON OF INTEREST

Christopher Allen Justice, 29, of 20681 Trinity Way was wanted in connection with the homicide Early on August 29, 2022, in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in the Lost Lake Subdivision off FM 1485. Warrants were issued for the trio. Friday evening Justice was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on robbery charges in connection with the homicide. The other person, Stephen Roger Edwards is still being sought as is Nicole Marie Crisp, a person of interest, who has an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture in Montgomery County.
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting

SPRING, TX — On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Three Armed and Dangerous Suspects Involved in Homicide in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX — On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large

Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
theseabreezebeacon.com

There were 48 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between August 21 and August 27. These subjects included:

Maxquisha Sharde Johnson, 06/01/1990, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged twice for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in vehicle. Gerardo Salianas Herrera, III., 08/19/1997, of Houston. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance

Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance. Please help Montgomery County Constables identify these suspects!. These two suspects are believed to have stolen two televisions from the Walmart in New Caney on 5/27/22. If you have any information, please email or call:. con4cid@mctx.org or. 936.760.5800 opt. 3. *ALL ARRESTS &…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

