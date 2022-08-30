Read full article on original website
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
mocomotive.com
Man shot to death during confrontation outside childhood friend’s home: authorities
A man who went to his childhood friend’s house was shot and killed during a confrontation in the front yard, authorities say. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 31200 block of North Head Drive. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man had gone…
Click2Houston.com
Parents arrested, charged after father admits he hit 9-year-old with extension cord
HOUSTON – The mother and father of a 9-year-old boy have both been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Precinct 4 constables. On Aug. 31, deputies responded to reports of suspected child abuse in the 23200 block of Cimber Lane. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the...
Panic at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears with employees hiding in stores as cops surround shops
CHAOS has erupted at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears as employees hid in stores with cops swarming to the scene. The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed reports of shots fired, but did say that multiple agencies were responding to the scene. "There were reports of...
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Arrest One Male: Still Seeking Two Others for Involvement in Homicide in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — Thanks to our citizens and our Detectives, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office can confirm that Christopher Justice is in custody and currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Anyone with information on this crime or the whereabouts of the other two suspects is asked to. contact…
Suspected drunk driver charged in 14-year-old's death after crash in Galveston, police say
Texas prison records show that Brazier was in prison, serving a three-year sentence for driving while intoxicated and cocaine possession.
mocomotive.com
Suspect accused of stealing, neglecting pets; Crime spree allegedly spanned the nation
It’s being considered a crime spree that spanned the nation, now Tiara Alsaid, the suspect accused of stealing and neglecting pets is facing prison time, while officials search for the owners of some of the stolen animals recovered in Conroe. To say Jon and Dana Williamson are dog lovers…
mocomotive.com
PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE
A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-4-arrests-man-wanted-by-pardons-and-parole/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ONE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY-OTHER STILL ON THE RUN AS IS A PERSON OF INTEREST
Christopher Allen Justice, 29, of 20681 Trinity Way was wanted in connection with the homicide Early on August 29, 2022, in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in the Lost Lake Subdivision off FM 1485. Warrants were issued for the trio. Friday evening Justice was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on robbery charges in connection with the homicide. The other person, Stephen Roger Edwards is still being sought as is Nicole Marie Crisp, a person of interest, who has an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture in Montgomery County.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting
SPRING, TX — On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Three Armed and Dangerous Suspects Involved in Homicide in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.
mocomotive.com
Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
Man accused of shooting sisters was dating one of them, made comments toward the other, sheriff says
The sisters wanted to meet up with the suspect to discuss an incident when the shooting began, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
People
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large
Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County granted $75,000 bond
The victim fought for his life but died from his injuries days after the crash, the sheriff said. The driver says he stopped after he felt impact, but surveillance shows otherwise.
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested, charged in 2020 murder of man in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman in southeast Houston in 2020 have been arrested and charged, police said. Willie Gabriel, 28, and Liquorian Robertson, 29, are charged with murder in the shooting death of Rogelio Montelongo, 23. Officers with the Houston...
Authorities identify victim, 2 survivors involved in small plane crash in the Tomball area
The plane was coming in from Tennessee after making a stop to refuel in Louisiana, before making its way to Houston, authorities said.
theseabreezebeacon.com
There were 48 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between August 21 and August 27. These subjects included:
Maxquisha Sharde Johnson, 06/01/1990, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged twice for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in vehicle. Gerardo Salianas Herrera, III., 08/19/1997, of Houston. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance
Montgomery County Constable is requesting your assistance. Please help Montgomery County Constables identify these suspects!. These two suspects are believed to have stolen two televisions from the Walmart in New Caney on 5/27/22. If you have any information, please email or call:. con4cid@mctx.org or. 936.760.5800 opt. 3. *ALL ARRESTS &…
