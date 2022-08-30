Vada Lillian Thompson, 83, passed away on August 31, 2022. She was born on February 7, 1939, in Marcella, Arkansas to the late Alva Martin and Doris (Tuttle) Martin. Vada enjoyed reading, baking, and gardening with her husband. She also liked to can the vegetables from her garden. She loved attending church at Harbor Lights Temple Pentecostal Church in Batesville. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family. Vada was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all those who loved her.

MARCELLA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO