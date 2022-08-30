Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Rebecca Sutter
Rebecca Lou (Hollingsworth) Sutter, age 85, of Pleasant Plains, left this earthly home for her heavenly home on August 31, 2022, after suffering a massive stroke. She arrived into this world on February 6, 1937, born to John and Lenore Josephine Hollingsworth, in Walters, Oklahoma. As a young child, her...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Vada Lillian Thompson
Vada Lillian Thompson, 83, passed away on August 31, 2022. She was born on February 7, 1939, in Marcella, Arkansas to the late Alva Martin and Doris (Tuttle) Martin. Vada enjoyed reading, baking, and gardening with her husband. She also liked to can the vegetables from her garden. She loved attending church at Harbor Lights Temple Pentecostal Church in Batesville. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family. Vada was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all those who loved her.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Geraldine Cooley Holt
Geraldine Cooley Holt, 71, passed away on August 30, 2022. She was born in Mount Pleasant Arkansas on 1 April 1951 to Joseph and Anna Mae Brooks Cooley. She was a member of Ruddell Hill Baptist Church where she loved singing in the church choir. She was a retired cosmetologist. She enjoyed genealogy and being a part of the Master Gardeners Club. Geraldine loved sewing quilts for her family, planting flowers, collecting antiques, and canning and was an avid crafter of the Independence County Fair. She loved spending time with her family and loved going places with them.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: James Preston Branscum
James Preston Branscum, 77, of Batesville, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mr. Branscum was born on Saturday, April 7, 1945, in Marshall, Arkansas to the late E.L. Branscum and Wilma Lee Farris Branscum. Mr. Branscum served our country in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Harold J. “Giz” Phillips
Harold J. “Giz” Phillips of Higden, Arkansas departed this life on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born on January 26, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harold “Duke” and Clara (Vadino) Phillips. He was a graduate of Girard High...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Calvin Edwin Sanders
Calvin Edwin Sanders, 87, of Newport departed this life on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born in Augusta on June 9, 1935, to Christopher Columbus and Augusta “Gussie” (Orman) Sanders. Calvin was a farmhand who worked many years with John Shoffner Farms and Marvin Hare farms. He...
whiterivernow.com
First Community Bank to be course sponsor at Ozarka Foundation Golf Tournament
Featured image (from left to right): First Community Bank’s Jessie Newby and Diane Sheffer; Ozarka College Board of Trustees Vice-Chair Fred Holzhauer; and First Community Bank’s Christi Williams and Angie Delargy. First Community Bank’s Cherokee Village/Highland location has provided a $1,000 sponsorship for the Ozarka College Foundation Golf...
Comments / 0