Police investigate deceased person found under Pigeon Creek bridge
The Evansville Police Department got a call about a deceased person under the bridge at First Ave/ Pigeon Creek.
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is on scene at Pigeon Creek Bridge where they say a dead body has been found. EPD Sergeant Anna Gray confirms the body was found on First Avenue under the bridge. Officials say the situation is being investigated as a death investigation.
Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville
Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers...
