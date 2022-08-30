On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.

NEW CANEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO