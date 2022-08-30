ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

fox44news.com

Man charged with Capital Murder for involvement in Bryan shooting

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man has been charged with Capital Murder for his involvement in the double murder at Henderson Park in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department announced Friday morning that 20-year-old Jaime Jay Serna, of Hearne, Texas, was charged in this case from August 18, 2021. The warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail, where Serna was already booked on multiple charges.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ONE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY-OTHER STILL ON THE RUN AS IS A PERSON OF INTEREST

Christopher Allen Justice, 29, of 20681 Trinity Way was wanted in connection with the homicide Early on August 29, 2022, in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in the Lost Lake Subdivision off FM 1485. Warrants were issued for the trio. Friday evening Justice was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on robbery charges in connection with the homicide. The other person, Stephen Roger Edwards is still being sought as is Nicole Marie Crisp, a person of interest, who has an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture in Montgomery County.
cw39.com

Woman arrested, in custody for assaulting a police officer

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office has been busy. While keeping the community safe, the were also on the look out for a female suspect, accused of assaulting one of their own. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies were tasked with serving a warrant to a suspect...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRIO WANTED IN NEW CANEY HOMICIDE

On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE

A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on multiple drug charges and was paroled in...
theseabreezebeacon.com

There were 48 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between August 21 and August 27. These subjects included:

Maxquisha Sharde Johnson, 06/01/1990, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged twice for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in vehicle. Gerardo Salianas Herrera, III., 08/19/1997, of Houston. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information.
KHOU

Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
bluebonnetnews.com

Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home

Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
People

Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large

Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART

On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
kwhi.com

GRIMES COUNTY CHILD FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE

Help is being sought for a Grimes County family, who has a small child in a pediatric unit in Houston. Two year old Sophie Collins is the daughter of Patrick and Lauren Collins. Patrick is a College Station Police Officer. Sophie is suffering from what was initially an E.coli infection....
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting

SPRING, TX — On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
