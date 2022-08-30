Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 people killed, man arrested after 'aggressively' waving gun near gas station in NW Houston: HPD
Upon arrival, Houston police officers said the man "blurted out that he killed a few people," including his cousin.
Panic at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears with employees hiding in stores as cops surround shops
CHAOS has erupted at Willowbrook Mall in Houston sparked by shooting fears as employees hid in stores with cops swarming to the scene. The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed reports of shots fired, but did say that multiple agencies were responding to the scene. "There were reports of...
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
fox44news.com
Man charged with Capital Murder for involvement in Bryan shooting
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man has been charged with Capital Murder for his involvement in the double murder at Henderson Park in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department announced Friday morning that 20-year-old Jaime Jay Serna, of Hearne, Texas, was charged in this case from August 18, 2021. The warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail, where Serna was already booked on multiple charges.
Woman punches nail salon employee after refusing to pay nearly $300 bill, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is wanted in connection with the assault of an employee at a Katy-area nail salon after she refused to pay her bill last month, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators are asking for help in identifying the woman. They have released...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ONE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY-OTHER STILL ON THE RUN AS IS A PERSON OF INTEREST
Christopher Allen Justice, 29, of 20681 Trinity Way was wanted in connection with the homicide Early on August 29, 2022, in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in the Lost Lake Subdivision off FM 1485. Warrants were issued for the trio. Friday evening Justice was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on robbery charges in connection with the homicide. The other person, Stephen Roger Edwards is still being sought as is Nicole Marie Crisp, a person of interest, who has an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture in Montgomery County.
cw39.com
Woman arrested, in custody for assaulting a police officer
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office has been busy. While keeping the community safe, the were also on the look out for a female suspect, accused of assaulting one of their own. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies were tasked with serving a warrant to a suspect...
Juvenile killed and several injured after crash near Ball HS in Galveston, police say
Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, marking the latest fatality on the island related to impaired driving in recent weeks.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRIO WANTED IN NEW CANEY HOMICIDE
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE
A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on multiple drug charges and was paroled in...
wtaw.com
Hearne Man Arrested On Capital Murder Charges In The Deaths Of Two Brazos County Men
A Hearne man in the Brazos County jail awaiting trials on felony charges last Christmas Eve is now accused of capital murder in the deaths of two men in Bryan in August of last year. Bryan police social media states that 20 year old Jaime Serna shot 20 year old...
fox26houston.com
Possible aircraft crash reported in Tomball, deputies responding to scene
TOMBALL, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to a possible aircraft crash in Tomball. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine Place, near FM 2920, just after 5 p.m.
mocomotive.com
Man shot to death during confrontation outside childhood friend’s home: authorities
A man who went to his childhood friend’s house was shot and killed during a confrontation in the front yard, authorities say. The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 31200 block of North Head Drive. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man had gone…
theseabreezebeacon.com
There were 48 subjects booked into the Chambers County Jail between August 21 and August 27. These subjects included:
Maxquisha Sharde Johnson, 06/01/1990, of Baytown. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged twice for driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in vehicle. Gerardo Salianas Herrera, III., 08/19/1997, of Houston. Arrested by DPS on August 21 and was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information.
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
bluebonnetnews.com
Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home
Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
People
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large
Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART
On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY CHILD FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE
Help is being sought for a Grimes County family, who has a small child in a pediatric unit in Houston. Two year old Sophie Collins is the daughter of Patrick and Lauren Collins. Patrick is a College Station Police Officer. Sophie is suffering from what was initially an E.coli infection....
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting
SPRING, TX — On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
