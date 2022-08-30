ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in a detached garage

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been arrested following a multi-county police chase for allegedly killing his longtime friend and burying his body in a detached garage.

According to records WHIO obtained from Dayton Municipal Court, Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Van Voorhis allegedly shot and killed Clinton Pierce, 44, around July 15 per an affidavit obtained by WHIO. After the shooting, Van Voorhis allegedly hid Pierce’s body in the detached garage under “multiple layers of flooring materials and other items.”

Pierce’s body was located on August 18 after officers were called out by people who had gone to the garage to place a padlock on it. One of the people who called the police told WHIO that she had moved some boards and noticed a strong smell.

According to WHIO, police put out a warrant for Van Voorhis’ arrest and he was later spotted in the Lima area. He was arrested in Shelby County following a police pursuit.

A family friend told WHIO that Pierce was a longtime friend of Van Voorhis.

No further information has been released, including a possible motive or what led up to this incident.

