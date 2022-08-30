Robert Jordan IV, president/CEO of Jordan Companies, told us that his company’s investing “several million dollars” in a 26-acre park off Hwy. 109 for his employees and their family members. Jordan said, “After the recent purchase of Kellam Manufacturing in Biscoe we now employ over 550 team members in Montgomery County and over 800 throughout our companies, not including the great logging groups that supply us.” He said the park’s a way to reward them for their hard work and service, adding, “We strive to be the best place possible for people to work. You can have the best equipment in the world but if you don’t have good people, nothing happens.” The first structure planned at the park is an 8,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art daycare center that represents an investment of about $3 million. Why daycare? Jordan said employees and potential employees consistently bring it up as an issue, so the company decided to do something about it.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO