richmondobserver
Richmond County Social Services department observes Overdose Awareness Day
ROCKINGHAM — Aug. 31 is recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the world’s largest annual campaign to prevent overdose, remember those who lost their lives to the drug overdose epidemic, acknowledge the loved ones they left behind, and support those still battling the disease of addiction.
Richmond County awarded GREAT grant for internet expansion project with Spectrum
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County recently received GREAT news regarding internet access. Internet access will be expanded to nearly 1,500 homes and businesses in the outlying areas, courtesy of a state Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant and Charter-Spectrum. County Manager Bryan Land on Friday announced that $4...
montgomeryherald.com
Employer adding major perks for employees
Robert Jordan IV, president/CEO of Jordan Companies, told us that his company’s investing “several million dollars” in a 26-acre park off Hwy. 109 for his employees and their family members. Jordan said, “After the recent purchase of Kellam Manufacturing in Biscoe we now employ over 550 team members in Montgomery County and over 800 throughout our companies, not including the great logging groups that supply us.” He said the park’s a way to reward them for their hard work and service, adding, “We strive to be the best place possible for people to work. You can have the best equipment in the world but if you don’t have good people, nothing happens.” The first structure planned at the park is an 8,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art daycare center that represents an investment of about $3 million. Why daycare? Jordan said employees and potential employees consistently bring it up as an issue, so the company decided to do something about it.
SC DEW holds job fair Thursday for Mohawk employees facing layoffs
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) is hosting a job fair for more than 600 employees of Mohawk Industries in Bennettsville, South Carolina, after the manufacturer announced it will be shutting down the plant and laying off its employees by November 2022. The...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Donna Kay Simmons
Donna Kay Simmons passed away at her home on August 29, 2022, at the age of 84. Donna leaves behind her two children: Guy Quedens (Olga), Marret Q. Poston (Huling), three grandchildren: Anya Q. Enloe (Austin), Donna Quedens, and Frank Huling Poston IV, and lastly but certainly not least: her beloved Airedale “Honey Bee”. She was preceded in death by her life partner, James Prim III.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Patricia Ann Shenkle
Patricia Ann (Wright) Shenkle was 71 when she peacefully died at her home in Pinehurst, NC on August 30, 2022. Patricia moved to Pinehurst from Mill Valley, CA in 1997 with her husband Robert (Bob), (retired U.S. Coast Guard). She and Bob enjoyed spending time playing tennis and golf with Patricia focusing more on tennis. Patricia chose to go back to work doing bookkeeping for various small businesses in the area before starting her own business.
cbs17
Another 100 Fort Bragg soldiers move out of moldy Smoke Bomb Barracks
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 100 more soldiers have been moved out of Fort Bragg barracks that some soldiers have described as being infested with mold. Officials at the sprawling U.S. Army post said Friday that a total of 204 soldiers have been moved to new locations, with more than 100 of those moved last week.
sandhillssentinel.com
Grant awarded for broadband in Moore County
Moore County has been selected for funding under the NC Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant award program. The award has been granted to Brightspeed who was just acquired by Lumen, formerly CenturyLink. The award from the state is in the amount of $4,000,000 for a total...
nsjonline.com
NC Wildlife Resources Commission hosting National Hunting and Fishing Day events
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the state’s agency mandated to conserve and sustain the state’s fish and wildlife resources, will host two family-friendly events on Saturday, Sept. 24 highlighting NC’s extraordinary hunting and fishing heritage. National Hunting and Fishing Day, formalized by Congress in...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville, Cumberland offices to close for Labor Day holiday
City and county government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The city of Fayetteville released this schedule for government offices and services:. Police Department: The main lobby and records until will be closed Monday. Many police reports are available online at faypd.com.
6 more file for candidacy in Nov. 15 Lumbee Tribal election
PEMBROKE —Six more people filed for candidacy Thursday and Friday in the Nov. 15 Lumbee Tribal election bringing the final ballot count
cbs17
Cumberland County Fair underway: What you need to know
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Fair is in full swing at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville. Gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday. There are a couple of new rides added this year. The Rip Tide swings you 60 feet in the air and the Beach Buggies is a kiddie car ride.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for April Smith Turney of Vass
April Smith Turney, age 41, of Vass, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2. Burial will follow at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Vass.
Chesterfield County man admits to using information from stolen mail to steal millions
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — A Chesterfield County man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using information from stolen meal to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims. The man referred to himself and his girlfriend as the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.”. Michael...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Residents on the Road to New York National Talent Tour
On September 18 at five o’clock p.m., two of our very own Bladen County residents, Jair and Saeed McElveen, will be competing in a vocal competition in hopes of an all “expense-paid trip to New York and a chance to audition at the World Famous Apollo Theatre for Amateur Night at the Apollo.”
sandhillssentinel.com
Rollover accident sends one to hospital
A rollover accident outside of Carthage sent one person to the hospital on Friday. The accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 24/27 near Myrick Road. The man was traveling toward Carthage when he crossed the centerline and went down an embankment, according to officials on scene. The truck rolled through small pine trees before coming to rest on two wheels at the wood line.
Former North Carolina Sunday school teacher gets up to 109 years for rape
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school at a North Carolina church was convicted Monday of rape and other sexual crimes, a prosecutor said. Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson said in a news release Tuesday that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from […]
SBI investigating 2001 Richmond County homicide case
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County homicide that has gone unsolved for 21 years is one of 25 cases highlighted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Investigation Team. The case involves the death of a woman who was reported missing in Lee County and found dead...
Former NC Sunday school teacher convicted of rape
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a man who taught Sunday school has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes. The News & Observer reports that Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson says that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 […]
Southern Pines police investigating disturbance at mobile home park
Carthage, N.C. — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public to avoid the area near the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park. Police are investigating a disturbance on Friday night at the mobile home park located at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Authorities said no deputies have been...
