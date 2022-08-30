Read full article on original website
Largest federal grant ever for Central Valley Ag
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The largest federal grant ever awarded to a Central Valley group was announced on Friday. The Fresno-Merced Future of Food Innovation (F3) Coalition was selected as one of the recipients of federal funds that will go into modernizing the local ag industry, totaling $65 million. The group received the highest cash award […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Almond harvest season in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – It is harvest time for Central Valley almond farmers. “You can’t talk about the Valley without mentioning almonds,“ said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. He says it is the number one crop in Fresno County and almonds grown in...
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Free concert draws several hundred fans to Hanford Civic Park
Several hundred country music fans braved the warm evening weather and converged on Hanford Civic Park Wednesday evening to enjoy a free concert co-sponsored by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce and KJUG Radio. The show was the ﬁrst of three free concerts in the park. The next concert will be...
fresnostatenews.com
Campus closed for Labor Day
In recognition of Labor Day, most Fresno State offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5. No classes will meet, and the Library, Kennel Bookstore and offices will be closed. The student-operated Gibson Farm Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, and closed Sunday and Monday, Sept. 4 and 5. The market will reopen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
asumag.com
California community college is building a $28 million performing arts center
Reedley College, a community college in Reedley, Calif., is constructing a $28 million performing arts center. The 24,000-square-foot McClarty Center for Fine and Performing Arts will be situated on the northeast corner of the campus, reports GV Wire. Spaces in the McClarty Center will include the 500-seat Pete Peters Theatre,...
Hanford Sentinel
Local theaters offer $3 movie tickets Saturday
With high temperatures in the 110-degree range this weekend, local theaters are inviting the community to chill out inside and watch a movie, or two, while sipping an ice-cold drink. To celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day, the National Association of Theater Owners is collaborating with thousands of theaters nationwide...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Feds accuse California businessmen of stealing $4.5M in canola to fund luxury lifestyle
A federal grand jury has indicted two businessmen for allegedly stealing $4.8 million worth of canola, selling it and using the proceeds to buy luxury homes, multiple vehicles and take trips. The multi-count indictment issued against Richard Best, 68, of Fresno, and Shawn Sawa, 46, formerly of Clovis, charges them...
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
Industry Week
Extreme California Heat to Shutter Manufacturers Next Week
California Governor Gavin Newsom this week issues a state of emergency as triple-digit temperatures bear down on the state, ordering some manufacturers to cease operations, encouraging electric vehicle drivers to charge at night and allowing ships in harbor to keep their engines on instead of using shore power from the grid.
GV Wire
Downtown Fresno Can Be a Maze for Rural Residents. That’s Why Some Go to Clovis for Medical Care.
Growing up in Orange Cove, when my family needed to see a doctor or a specialist, the hardest hurdle was always finding a ride. My mother, who immigrated from Mexico, never learned how to drive and, after more than 20 years of living in the U.S., her knowledge of English is limited to a few words.
Dine and Dish: El Premio Mayor is Fresno's go-to spot for birria tacos
Every Thursday, El Premio Mayor serves up tacos and tortas filled with slow-roasted beef dipped in melted cheese... hand-made by a Mexican grandma.
fresnostatenews.com
New Ag One president finds unique way to serve his alma mater
New Ag One Foundation president Stanley Kjar Jr. had little idea he would be able to give back in such a unique way to the Fresno State community that helped him graduate over 20 years ago. Kjar said when he attended Fresno State, Dr. Lynn Williams, a professor in the...
thesungazette.com
Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever
VISALIA – Any thoughts that Visalia’s industrial boom had peaked were deconstructed last week with the announcement of a deal to build the largest project in the city’s industrial park’s history. National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wildfire erupts Saturday on Goat Mountain near Bass Lake, drawing fast Cal Fire response
A wildfire started on Goat Mountain, between Bass Lake and Oakhurst, before being quickly contained Saturday morning by Cal Fire. The fire, reported about 8:35 a.m., was burning in the Sierra National Forest near the community of Wishon. It’s not clear what started it. It burned about three-quarters of...
fresnostatenews.com
Group from Netherlands to display air-cleaning vehicle
The Math Engineering Science Achievement program, in partnership with the Lyles College of Engineering and Global Institute for Futures Teaching, will host TU/Ecomotive, which will display a sustainable electric car that cleans the air while driving. This event will take place from. outside the Engineering East building. TU/Ecomotive is a...
Tulare County job fair returns in 2 weeks
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 1,000 jobs are available for job seekers at the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair, according to the Workforce Investment Board. The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, in partnership with the Employment Connection of Tulare County, announced the Job Fair this week. The Job Fair will be Wednesday, Sept. […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Former Merced cop grows firm that offers crisis training
It happened this same week in late August back in 2006. Paul Llanez was an undercover cop in Merced when he was involved in a shootout with a suspect that left one officer injured. Afterward, Llanez realized a crucial truth about his job: In a high-stress situation, a person always defaults to their lowest level of training, which could mean the difference between life and death.
Officials urge people to be careful in the heat
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Triple-digit temperatures are forecasted for the Labor Day weekend, and health officials are reminding people to protect themselves against heat-related illnesses. “It’s brutal outside, absolutely brutal,” that’s how Larry McKinley describes Friday’s 108-degree forecast. “I’m 68 years old, partially handicapped and this is a godsend,” he says, referring to the cooling center […]
fresyes.com
Introducing the FresYes Pet of the Week!
We at FresYes love our pets. We bet you love your pets too, right?. Whether it’s an old dog laying in the sun, a gaggle of fresh new puppies, kittens, bunnies, or even reptiles – our pets hold a special place in our hearts. We got the bright...
GV Wire
Community Health Defends Quality of Care at CRMC After Arias Calls for Investigations
A Fresno City Councilman is calling for state and federal investigations into how a private nonprofit Fresno-based hospital system spends its government healthcare funding. Miguel Arias said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference at City Hall that he wants to hold Community Health System accountable while also demanding more transparency in the way the organization conducts business.
