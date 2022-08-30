Read full article on original website
The Sweet Life: Signature Sweets and Treats Shop Opens in Billings
Who doesn't have a sweet tooth? I know I have multiple, and always find time to sneak in a sweet treat. Today, we came across a relatively new business here in Billings, making stunningly beautiful treats and eats!. What's available?. According to Joey Pickett, they focus on custom cakes for...
6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend
We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again
Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
It’s Impossible Not to Smile. Giant Wienermobile is in Billings
Before we get started on today's story, I've got to tell you my struggle when spelling weiner wiener. The whole "I" before "E" thing, I know... but I've had to correct myself a dozen times already today. W-I-E-N-E-R. There... I think I've got it. That's probably why most people call them hotdogs instead of wieners. Nobody can remember how to spell wiener correctly.
5K and ‘Kids Dash’ Planned for Billings on September 10
It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?. Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.
Hey Billings, Remember Cash? Some of Us Still Use It to Pay
So, I'm sitting in my pickup, waiting in line for my turn at the drive-up window. When I finished ordering from the nice lady in the speaker, she told me my total would be $5.17. Well, when the cents total is low like that, and I have time because I'm...
Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings
It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.
New Yard Signs Are Popping Up in Billings. Here’s What They’re Promoting.
Montana has consistently been top 3 in the United States for suicide rate, and a local organization in Billings is working to help those at risk and to raise awareness during suicide prevention month. According to the press release from Riverstone Health, yard signs will be placed throughout the city...
Remember When? Classic Cars Take Us Back at Billings Burn The Point Event
Burn The Point is this Friday, Sept. 2. I love old cars and I even enjoy working on cars and pick-ups at my convenience. I do have a vintage car that would be fun to put in the parade but I usually can't make it in. Anyone can show their...
Remember Jamba Juice? The Last One in Montana is Hidden in Billings
My memory is a little foggy, but it seems like at one point in time there were Jamba Juice franchises everywhere. Founded by a 26-year-old college student in San Luis Obisbo, CA in 1990, at one point there were over 800 of these wildly popular, relatively healthy smoothie locations nationwide according to Mashed.com.
The Federalist’s Joy Pullman Praises Montanans for Standing Up
A great piece at TheFederalist.com is praising the efforts of pastors, parents, and other concerned citizens who are standing up to drag queen events targeting kids from Illinois to Montana. Remember the drag queen story hour targeting kids at ZooMontana in Billings? Nearly 200 people showed up to protest the...
Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs
We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
Ugh. These School Drop Offs are the Absolute Worst in Billings
Week One of back-to-school in Billings is in the books and parents once again remember just how awful some of the parking/drop-off/pick-up situations are at local schools. What should be a relatively simple task is a twice-daily traffic nightmare at many neighborhood schools. My theory on why it's so bad.
These Billings Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies for National Cinema Day
If you've not been able to see the Elvis movie yet or take the family to catch the new DC League of Super Pets flick, here's your opportunity to see a movie in the theater on a budget. The Cinema Foundation is a non-profit organization made up of theater owners...
Billings Ranks First in the United States for Depression Percentage
The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana
This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
Win Tickets: Modern Rock Orchestra Coming to Billings This Fall
I'm not sure how many of you rockers out there are into the symphony, but what if I told you that you could witness a group of extremely talented rock musicians, performing some of the biggest rock songs of all time, alongside an orchestra? That sounds pretty awesome to me. Modern Rock Orchestra performed at sold-out shows in Bozeman and Billings last summer, and it's coming back to the Magic City in October at the Babcock Theater.
Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style
Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
Banks of Yellowstone River Location for Montana Harvest Fest
A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River. According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.
Billings West Grad Will be on Peyton Manning’s NBC Trivia Show Sept 9
I love it when a local gets to do something cool on a nationwide stage. Make sure you're watching on September 9th, when Billings West High grad Craig Walker competes on NBC's Capital One College Bowl. I caught up with the 22-year-old BYU student via Zoom on Friday (9/2) to chat about his experience. Scroll down to watch the interview.
