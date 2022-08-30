ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend

We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
RED LODGE, MT
DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again

Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
BILLINGS, MT
It’s Impossible Not to Smile. Giant Wienermobile is in Billings

Before we get started on today's story, I've got to tell you my struggle when spelling weiner wiener. The whole "I" before "E" thing, I know... but I've had to correct myself a dozen times already today. W-I-E-N-E-R. There... I think I've got it. That's probably why most people call them hotdogs instead of wieners. Nobody can remember how to spell wiener correctly.
BILLINGS, MT
5K and ‘Kids Dash’ Planned for Billings on September 10

It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?. Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.
BILLINGS, MT
Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings

It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs

We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
MONTANA STATE
Billings Ranks First in the United States for Depression Percentage

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
BILLINGS, MT
Angry Man Screamed at My Wife for Pull-Thru Parking in Montana

This story is completely true. It seems bonkers that I feel like it is necessary to clarify that I’m not making this up. The following situation occurred earlier this week in Laurel when my spouse was pulling into St. V’s Laurel Medical Center for a routine appointment. She told me about her bizarre parking lot encounter when I got home from work that day, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.
MONTANA STATE
Win Tickets: Modern Rock Orchestra Coming to Billings This Fall

I'm not sure how many of you rockers out there are into the symphony, but what if I told you that you could witness a group of extremely talented rock musicians, performing some of the biggest rock songs of all time, alongside an orchestra? That sounds pretty awesome to me. Modern Rock Orchestra performed at sold-out shows in Bozeman and Billings last summer, and it's coming back to the Magic City in October at the Babcock Theater.
BILLINGS, MT
Ranchers Raise Money for Rare Disease in True Montana Style

Farmers and ranchers in Big Sky Country are some of the first people to help out those in need. When wildfires threaten Montana, they're on the spot; frequently volunteering trucks and trailers to move livestock out of harm's way. They'll donate hay to neighbors in need. The farm and ranch community is always generous with local fundraisers too. Be it a donation of goods or services, or by being a top bidder at hometown fundraiser auctions.
BILLINGS, MT
