3 officers hospitalized for suspected secondary drug exposure after arresting man on narcotics, police say

WECT
Man charged in overdose death
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin and...
WECT
Columbus County man arrested after investigators locate drug paraphernalia
NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Tamol Sophion Washington, 32, of Tabor City after finding drug paraphernalia in his home on Tuesday, August 30. According to a press release, detectives searched Washington’s residence on Josh Lane, locating over 36 grams of cocaine and marijuana....
WECT
Bolton man arrested on drug charges after striking two police vehicles during pursuit
BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, August 31, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested Alton Terrill Smith, 37, after a vehicle pursuit. Investigators initially attempted to stop Smith’s vehicle on Andrew Jackson Highway as they investigated complaints of illegal narcotics activity in the area. When they signaled for the vehicle to stop, Smith refused and attempted to collide into two police vehicles, hitting one.
Docs: Carolina Forest mother was in custody battle before she was found dead in home with her 2 children
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest mother who was found dead earlier this week with her two children had attended a custody hearing a day before, according to court documents. Laura Moberley, 42, and her children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were all found dead after police were called for a […]
WECT
Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
WMBF
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood was in the middle of a custody battle, according to public records. The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura...
22-year-old man missing for nearly a week, Robeson County deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 22-year-old Lumberton man. Damien Antonio Hunt was last seen about a week ago in the Orrum community, the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning in a Facebook post. Hunt is about 5-foot-5, weighs about 140 pounds and has […]
myhorrynews.com
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
WMBF
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
WECT
Man dies in custody at Columbus Correctional Facility
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 42-year-old man died in custody at the Columbus Correctional Facility on Wednesday, August 31. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Bruce Pratt was found unresponsive in his cell at 4:54 a.m. Staff attempted to help him until he could be transferred to a nearby hospital, but he was declared dead at 6 a.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
7 charged after narcotics division focuses on complaints in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Beginning in July, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics substances in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received multiple narcotics complaints concerning illegal activity. During the investigation, three search...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recently was made aware of the scam, in which someone called people pretending to be a member of the MBPD. The person also allegedly asks...
myhorrynews.com
Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting
A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberley and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
WECT
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina Louise Benton, 46, of Rocky Point for embezzlement charges on August 30. According to detectives, Benton was recently connected to an embezzlement investigation regarding a family member of hers. Benton is charged with embezzlement, two counts of exploitation...
Serious injuries reported in 1-vehicle crash near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the North Carolina border. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is […]
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead Dog, Four Starving Canines Found in Fair Bluff
Four malnourished bulldogs and one dead dog were found by a probation officer at a Fair Bluff home. The sheriff’s office reported that the bulldog-mix dogs were tethered with heavy chains at 41 Phillips Street. There was no indication of food or clean water, according to the report. One dog had recently died when Animal Protective Services and the sheriff’s office responded, the report shows.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff asking public for help identifying larceny suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 19th, 2022, the pictured suspects committed larceny at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released these images in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects’ identities. If you can identify...
Man killed in Robeson County crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Tony Locklear, 69, was killed after he failed to yield at the intersection of Barker Ten Mile Road and East Powersville Road in the Lumberton area and […]
wfxb.com
SCDOT Looking to Make Horry County Intersection Safer
State officials are examining portions of Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach for ways to make it safer. A four year study showed 80 crashes happened at Cannon Road just east of Robert Grisssom Parkway. SCDOT has plans to alter the intersection to eliminate the ability to cross 501 on Cannon Road, shift the 3rd avenue traffic lights, add a raised median at the old intersection, and add a u-turn at 3rd Avenue. The project would cost $2 million. Public comments are welcomed until mid-September.
