Washington HS to Host FIRST Robotics Kickoff Event
Washington Community Schools will be hosting a FIRST Robotics event on Saturday, September 10th. FIRST is one of the top robotics competitions in the world. There will be showcases, workshops, trainings, awards, and giveaways. School officials say this is a great opportunity to meet other teams, ask questions, and learn...
Trooper Delivers Baby
An Indiana State Trooper is credited with helping a woman deliver a baby who wouldn’t wait for a ride to the hospital. State Trooper Mackenzi Alexander went to an address in French Lick Wednesday evening after hearing a dispatch that there was a female who was in active labor at her residence and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
Salute to the Veterans of World War 2 Event Saturday and Sunday
The Indiana Military Museum’s Salute to Veterans of World War 2 event will take place this Saturday and Sunday at 715 South 6th Street in Vincennes. There will be outside food and military vendors but all other attractions such as battles, weapons demonstrations, speakers, and flyover are free. An...
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Evansville man Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 48-year-old Christopher Tomlinson is being held on $2,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 160 inmates were being held in the security center early Thursday morning.
Washington Woman Facing Drug Charges in Dubois Co.
Jasper Police arrested a Washington woman Friday on a host of drug charges after being called to an address to assist EMS with an unconscious and unresponsive female. She was taken to the hospital. Police found a second woman in the residence who was wanted in Daviess County, Kentucky. In...
Greene Co. Arrests
Police served a search warrant at a home on Iron Mountain Road in Greene County Friday that resulted in April Boyd, Shawn Toon and Kathleen Preece getting charged with burglary and other charges. Police found several things that were reported stolen, along with meth, pot, paraphernalia and illegally harvested ginseng.
Sullivan Man Arrested for Child Molesting
Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man for Child Molesting Friday. The arrest of 25-year-old Bryce Robison followed an investigation into a report Robison had molested a girl under the age of 14. A warrant for his arrest was issued by Sullivan Circuit Court on Friday and Robison was later...
Impaired Driver Arrested after Driving 100 MPH on US 41
Indiana State Police arrested an Evansville teen Wednesday night for driving 100 miles an hour on US 41 in Gibson County. 18-year-old Haley Goodmon was found to be driving while intoxicated. Police say Goodmon had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop. She was arrested for Operating...
Jasper Man Facing Drug Dealing and Other Drug Related Charges
Jasper Police arrested a Jasper man Thursday on Drug Dealing and other drug related charges. Officers were assisting the Department of Child Services on an initial assessment at 485 Herbig Lane when they smelled marijuana coming from the residence. A search warrant was obtained, and officers found over seven pounds...
