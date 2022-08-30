ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Gas Prices: Friday

After climbing 12-cents a gallon this week, the average price of gas in Indiana Friday was two cents lower than Thursday at $3.93 a gallon, 12-cents higher than Friday’s national average. Indiana’s average price on Friday was also nine-cents higher than a week ago, 20-cents lower than a month...
Average Indiana Gas & Diesel Prices Continue to Rise

The average price of gas in Indiana continues to rise. The Triple-A Motor Club reports Indiana’s average price jumped another seven cents from Tuesday to $3.94 a gallon. The average price has risen a total of 12-cents since Monday. The national average for regular unleaded stood at $3.84 a...
Trooper Delivers Baby

An Indiana State Trooper is credited with helping a woman deliver a baby who wouldn’t wait for a ride to the hospital. State Trooper Mackenzi Alexander went to an address in French Lick Wednesday evening after hearing a dispatch that there was a female who was in active labor at her residence and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
Indiana State Police Search Wabash River in Connection to Kegan Kline

The Indiana State Police are not saying what they are looking for in the Wabash River in Kegan Kline’s case. Searchers were back out on the river near Peru Tuesday. Jail records show that investigators took Kline from jail about two weeks ago, but again the State Police are not saying why.
IU Health To Continue Providing Abortions

IU Health will continue to provide abortions. The hospital says it will continue its abortion services under Indiana’s new abortion law. That law limits abortions to only cases of rape or incest, or cases where the mother’s life is in danger. Even then there are limits. The hospital...
