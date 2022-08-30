Read full article on original website
Jasper Man Facing Drug Dealing and Other Drug Related Charges
Jasper Police arrested a Jasper man Thursday on Drug Dealing and other drug related charges. Officers were assisting the Department of Child Services on an initial assessment at 485 Herbig Lane when they smelled marijuana coming from the residence. A search warrant was obtained, and officers found over seven pounds...
Linton Business Owner Charged with Child Molesting
A Linton business owner is facing charges of Child Molesting and Inappropriate Communication with a Child. Mark Taylor and his wife own a putt-putt golf course in Linton. Police say a family friend of the teenager involved came forward about an incident that allegedly occurred earlier this year. They said...
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Vincennes man Thursday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 41-year-old John Michael was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond. Washington Police arrested 44-year-old Nathan Arvin of Loogootee Thursday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment...
Impaired Driver Arrested after Driving 100 MPH on US 41
Indiana State Police arrested an Evansville teen Wednesday night for driving 100 miles an hour on US 41 in Gibson County. 18-year-old Haley Goodmon was found to be driving while intoxicated. Police say Goodmon had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop. She was arrested for Operating...
Trooper Delivers Baby
An Indiana State Trooper is credited with helping a woman deliver a baby who wouldn’t wait for a ride to the hospital. State Trooper Mackenzi Alexander went to an address in French Lick Wednesday evening after hearing a dispatch that there was a female who was in active labor at her residence and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
One Person Killed in Rollover Crash on I-69 in Daviess Co.
A fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in the southbound lane of I-69 in Washington remains under investigation. Washington Police say a rollover crash resulted in one of the two occupants being ejected from the vehicle. Despite lifesaving efforts, the male subject thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Washington K-9 ‘Diesel’ Dies
The Washington Police Department announced Tuesday that its K-9 Officer ‘Diesel’ has died. The department says K-9 Diesel served the City of Washington for many years as a certified Patrol/Narcotics detection K-9.
Lane Restrictions Planned for US 50 In Shoals
The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are scheduled to begin Thursday for US 50 in Shoals over the White River. Crews will be restricting traffic to one lane on US 50 over the East Fork of the White River to allow for bearing resetting on the bridge. Restrictions...
Elizabeth Ann Moody, 82, Oaktown
Elizabeth went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022. She was the daughter of Harold (Shorty) and Nellie Archer Meeks. She was born on August 30, 1940. Tib was married to Harold Junior Moody on November 21,1964. They were happily married for 56 years until his passing on December 10,2020.
Washington HS to Host FIRST Robotics Kickoff Event
Washington Community Schools will be hosting a FIRST Robotics event on Saturday, September 10th. FIRST is one of the top robotics competitions in the world. There will be showcases, workshops, trainings, awards, and giveaways. School officials say this is a great opportunity to meet other teams, ask questions, and learn...
