ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in a detached garage

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pKHc_0hbGgyyj00

DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been arrested following a multi-county police chase for allegedly killing his longtime friend and burying his body in a detached garage.

According to records WHIO obtained from Dayton Municipal Court, Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Van Voorhis allegedly shot and killed Clinton Pierce, 44, around July 15 per an affidavit obtained by WHIO. After the shooting, Van Voorhis allegedly hid Pierce’s body in the detached garage under “multiple layers of flooring materials and other items.”

Pierce’s body was located on August 18 after officers were called out by people who had gone to the garage to place a padlock on it. One of the people who called the police told WHIO that she had moved some boards and noticed a strong smell.

According to WHIO, police put out a warrant for Van Voorhis’ arrest and he was later spotted in the Lima area. He was arrested in Shelby County following a police pursuit.

A family friend told WHIO that Pierce was a longtime friend of Van Voorhis.

No further information has been released, including a possible motive or what led up to this incident.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Shelby County, OH
Shelby County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dayton, OH
City
Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Dayton Municipal Court#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton man accused of trying to snatch 6-year-old appears in court

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl as she was throwing out trash in a garbage can appeared in a Butler County courtroom Wednesday. Deric McPherson, 33, was indicted on five counts which include two counts of abduction, two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of gross sexual imposition.
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Richmond officer’s service lives on in organ donation

RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — An officer shot in the line of duty in Indiana has reached the end of her lengthy fight at Miami Valley Hospital. Her legacy of service will continue with the donation of her organs. Video provided by Premier Health shows fellow law enforcement officers lining the halls of Miami Valley Hospital […]
RICHMOND, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
118K+
Followers
125K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy