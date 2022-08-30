Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video
Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
997
Followers
4K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0