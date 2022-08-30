HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Holly Springs mayor who served the town for 20 years has died. Town officials said Dick Sears had cancer. “Dick Sears was one of our town’s greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today,” said Randy Harrington, Town Manager. “He advocated fiercely for kids, strong healthcare options, public safety, parks and greenways, new infrastructure, and economic development that created new jobs and grew the town’s tax base. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with former Mayor Sears. He will be greatly missed.”

HOLLY SPRINGS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO