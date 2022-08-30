ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

NC State researchers test safety benefits of self-driving cars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Self-driving cars could be the way of the future, and that future may be in the next few years. An NC State University researcher is digging into the technology, helping ease hesitations and concerns on safety. “It takes some time to adopt a new technology,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Tropical Storm Danielle Forms in Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression Five to Tropical Storm Danielle. Danielle is located in the Northern Atlantic and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen into a minimal hurricane within the next three days. Tropical Storm Danielle...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 shot near I-440 at Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting near Interstate 440 at Lake Boone Trail Thursday night. CBS 17 has also learned police were investigating the Shell gas station located on Horton Street in the same area. A man was shot in the shoulder in the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Report: Raleigh area adding nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh area is expected to add nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022 — more than 100 percent more than there were a year earlier. The report on new apartment construction from apartment search website RentCafe.com on Thursday showed 9,104 new units expected this year, with more than half of those — 5,100 — in Raleigh itself.
RALEIGH, NC
Kevin Johns
Mike Elko
Jordan Moore
cbs17

Another 100 Fort Bragg soldiers move out of moldy Smoke Bomb Barracks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 100 more soldiers have been moved out of Fort Bragg barracks that some soldiers have described as being infested with mold. Officials at the sprawling U.S. Army post said Friday that a total of 204 soldiers have been moved to new locations, with more than 100 of those moved last week.
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

Former Holly Springs mayor who served 20 years dies

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Holly Springs mayor who served the town for 20 years has died. Town officials said Dick Sears had cancer. “Dick Sears was one of our town’s greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today,” said Randy Harrington, Town Manager. “He advocated fiercely for kids, strong healthcare options, public safety, parks and greenways, new infrastructure, and economic development that created new jobs and grew the town’s tax base. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with former Mayor Sears. He will be greatly missed.”
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
cbs17

Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. UPDATE: Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Arrest made in hit-and-run that critically injured Moore County boy

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old hurt. Troopers say 49-year-old Bobby Monroe Frye, of Robbins, hit 12-year-old Tyler Mabe while he was walking home with a friend Tuesday night on Spies Road, west of Robbins in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fund set up to help family of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fund has been set up for the public to help the family of a Wake County deputy who was killed last month in the line of duty, officials said Friday. Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was killed late the night of August 11.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead in crash along Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash in north Raleigh Thursday afternoon, police said. The wreck was reported just before 4:40 p.m. along Falls of Neuse Road at Falls Church Road, according to Raleigh police. UPDATE: SUV driver charged, Raleigh police ID motorcyclist killed in Falls...
RALEIGH, NC

