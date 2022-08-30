Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Fans show support for Duke volleyball; no evidence of racial slurs found at BYU game
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Duke women’s volleyball team was back on their home court on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, after one player says she was called racial slurs and even threatened during a recent away game. On Friday, fans said it was all about showing support...
Dave Doeren talks with the media one final time before football opener at ECU
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University head football coach Dave Doeren met with the media for the final time before Saturday’s rivalry matchup away at East Carolina University. He addressed a handful of questions, including whether or not he likes the noon kickoff — that the...
Ice sports training facility, boarding school breaks ground in Holly Springs
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN)–It’s a first of its kind: a special school, for competitive ice sports athletes to hone their skills, while getting a good education. Calvert Ice Academy has already broken ground in Holly Springs. While it’s a massive construction site now, the land will be transformed...
NC State researchers test safety benefits of self-driving cars
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Self-driving cars could be the way of the future, and that future may be in the next few years. An NC State University researcher is digging into the technology, helping ease hesitations and concerns on safety. “It takes some time to adopt a new technology,...
Tropical Storm Danielle Forms in Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression Five to Tropical Storm Danielle. Danielle is located in the Northern Atlantic and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen into a minimal hurricane within the next three days. Tropical Storm Danielle...
UNC police warn students after string of break-ins in 1 residence hall
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of Chapel Hill police are reminding students that thieves “only need seconds” to commit a crime after a string of break-ins to a residence hall in less than a week. Three reports of breaking and entering were reported in Hinton James...
1 shot near I-440 at Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting near Interstate 440 at Lake Boone Trail Thursday night. CBS 17 has also learned police were investigating the Shell gas station located on Horton Street in the same area. A man was shot in the shoulder in the...
Report: Raleigh area adding nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh area is expected to add nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022 — more than 100 percent more than there were a year earlier. The report on new apartment construction from apartment search website RentCafe.com on Thursday showed 9,104 new units expected this year, with more than half of those — 5,100 — in Raleigh itself.
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
Another 100 Fort Bragg soldiers move out of moldy Smoke Bomb Barracks
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 100 more soldiers have been moved out of Fort Bragg barracks that some soldiers have described as being infested with mold. Officials at the sprawling U.S. Army post said Friday that a total of 204 soldiers have been moved to new locations, with more than 100 of those moved last week.
Former Holly Springs mayor who served 20 years dies
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Holly Springs mayor who served the town for 20 years has died. Town officials said Dick Sears had cancer. “Dick Sears was one of our town’s greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today,” said Randy Harrington, Town Manager. “He advocated fiercely for kids, strong healthcare options, public safety, parks and greenways, new infrastructure, and economic development that created new jobs and grew the town’s tax base. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with former Mayor Sears. He will be greatly missed.”
Raleigh firefighter association to distribute yard signs seeking support for better pay, staffing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) As election day gets closer, they will be just about everywhere — yard signs urging people to vote for a candidate. Chances are you will see another type of yard sign urging people to support Raleigh firefighters. “It has been our priority this election season to...
Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. UPDATE: Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a...
61 shots fired in 7 seconds in deadly Durham gang shooting in April, warrant says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While overall shootings may be down in Durham, some recent shootings in public places have involved gang members and dozens of gunshots have been fired at these scenes. According to a search warrant, police found 61 rifle-type shell casings at the scene of a deadly...
Arrest made in hit-and-run that critically injured Moore County boy
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old hurt. Troopers say 49-year-old Bobby Monroe Frye, of Robbins, hit 12-year-old Tyler Mabe while he was walking home with a friend Tuesday night on Spies Road, west of Robbins in Moore County.
Mom thanks officers who helped her deliver baby after she went into labor while driving in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders on Friday reunited with a mother who they helped when she recently give birth after going into labor while driving in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said Maria Mugweru reached out and thanked Officers German Barcenas and Timothy Christensen who offered their...
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against. “Why did you fail to maintain integrity by lying to...
Fund set up to help family of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fund has been set up for the public to help the family of a Wake County deputy who was killed last month in the line of duty, officials said Friday. Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was killed late the night of August 11.
1 dead in crash along Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash in north Raleigh Thursday afternoon, police said. The wreck was reported just before 4:40 p.m. along Falls of Neuse Road at Falls Church Road, according to Raleigh police. UPDATE: SUV driver charged, Raleigh police ID motorcyclist killed in Falls...
Questions about staff moves ‘disrespect’ slain deputy’s memory, Wake County sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says reports about staff changes in the office’s K-9 unit “disrespect” the memory of a deputy shot and killed in the line of duty. Baker issued a statement Friday afternoon saying he was “not going to address...
