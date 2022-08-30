Read full article on original website
14news.com
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank. ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car. Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deputies: 2 hospitalized following three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
wwbl.com
Washington Woman Facing Drug Charges in Dubois Co.
Jasper Police arrested a Washington woman Friday on a host of drug charges after being called to an address to assist EMS with an unconscious and unresponsive female. She was taken to the hospital. Police found a second woman in the residence who was wanted in Daviess County, Kentucky. In...
wwbl.com
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Vincennes man Thursday on a warrant for Failure to Appear in Court. 41-year-old John Michael was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,000 bond. Washington Police arrested 44-year-old Nathan Arvin of Loogootee Thursday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment...
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
wwbl.com
Greene Co. Arrests
Police served a search warrant at a home on Iron Mountain Road in Greene County Friday that resulted in April Boyd, Shawn Toon and Kathleen Preece getting charged with burglary and other charges. Police found several things that were reported stolen, along with meth, pot, paraphernalia and illegally harvested ginseng.
14news.com
ISP: Mother arrested after driving impaired with children in car
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 east of Lynnville on Friday night. According to a press release, when troopers arrived, they found a car off the roadway on its top. The driver, 33-year-old Justa Shinn of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the car.
MyWabashValley.com
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
wwbl.com
One Person Killed in Rollover Crash on I-69 in Daviess Co.
A fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in the southbound lane of I-69 in Washington remains under investigation. Washington Police say a rollover crash resulted in one of the two occupants being ejected from the vehicle. Despite lifesaving efforts, the male subject thrown from the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
14news.com
Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into mailbox and ditch
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after a crash Thursday afternoon in Vanderburgh County. Deputies say Rachel Hudson was spotted driving down Saint Wendel Road around 4:30 p.m. They say she veered over to the opposite lanes of travel, then off the road and into a...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
WLWT 5
Indiana Trooper helps deliver baby while waiting for EMS
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — An Indiana Trooper helped deliver a baby after receiving a call that a woman was in active labor on Wednesday. Around 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatch received a call that there was a woman in active labor at her residence in French Lick, and did not think she could make it to the hospital.
One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another person was […]
14news.com
Suspect in custody after ‘hostile situation’ at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that multiple agencies were sent in response to a “hostile situation” on Thursday night. Dispatch says this happened at a home on the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue. Operators tell 14 News that Evansville police and fire crews responded to...
WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
14news.com
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is on scene at Pigeon Creek Bridge where they say a dead body has been found. EPD Sergeant Anna Gray confirms the body was found on First Avenue under the bridge. Officials say the situation is being investigated as a death investigation.
wevv.com
Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville
Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers...
wwbl.com
Impaired Driver Arrested after Driving 100 MPH on US 41
Indiana State Police arrested an Evansville teen Wednesday night for driving 100 miles an hour on US 41 in Gibson County. 18-year-old Haley Goodmon was found to be driving while intoxicated. Police say Goodmon had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop. She was arrested for Operating...
wwbl.com
Sullivan Man Arrested for Child Molesting
Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man for Child Molesting Friday. The arrest of 25-year-old Bryce Robison followed an investigation into a report Robison had molested a girl under the age of 14. A warrant for his arrest was issued by Sullivan Circuit Court on Friday and Robison was later...
14news.com
Caught on camera: Man vandalizes several cars in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after some cars were damaged early Tuesday morning. One of the victims is hoping some surveillance will help find the suspect. It shows a man kicking in the side mirrors of at least four vehicles. It’s from some cameras at 2nd and...
