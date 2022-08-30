Read full article on original website
Highway Patrol conducting operation C.A.R.E. this holiday weekend
(Jefferson County) Friday evening is the official kickoff to the Labor Day holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies are expected to be out and about. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers will be conducting operation C.A.R.E. Corporal Bolton says troopers will be patrolling looking for a...
Janice Lukefahr Bohnert – Service – 09/07/22 at 11 a.m.
Janice Lukefahr Bohnert of Affton, Missouri, formerly of Perry County, died Thursday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at the at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Janice Bohnert is Tuesday evening...
St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
Hillsboro Man Seriously Injured In Jefferson County Car Crash
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro man was seriously injured in a car accident on Route ‘H’ in Jefferson County Thursday morning. Highway patrol says 47-year-old Paul Crane was traveling westbound in a Mazda Miata when he drove off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole guy wire and overturned. Crane was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Survival Flight Helicopter.
Linda Sue Resinger – Service – 09/06/22 at 11 a.m.
Linda Sue Resinger of Farmington died August 31st at the age of 74. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be at the Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for Linda Resinger is Tuesday morning from 9 until 11 at the...
Allen Korando – Service 9/6/22 10 a.m.
Allen Korando of Perryville died Friday at the age of 84. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation is Tuesday at 7:30 at Ford &...
Farmington Hosts Potosi on KREI
(Farmington) Farmington stopped Potosi at the goal line on the final two plays of the game last year to escape Washington County with a 23-18 win. This year the Trojans return the visit and hope to return the favor. Senior wideout and linebacker Gavin Portell says Farmington is a program they respect and they’d love to come up with a victory…
Still Time to Visit Missouri State Parks
(Pilot Knob) State parks across the listening area have fun, educational special events from time to time. Two of these nearby parks are Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site and Elephant Rocks State Park. Both are within a few miles from each other in Iron County. Brian Bethel is...
Dr. Martha L. McGraw – Service 9/7/22
Dr. Martha L. McGraw of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 76. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Pinecrest Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Martha McGraw will be Tuesday evening from 4 until 6 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
Ronald W. Miller – Service – 09/02/22 at 9:30 a.m.
Ronald W. Miller of Farmington died Monday at the age of 74. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 9:30 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredeicktown. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Ronald Miller is this evening after 5 at the Follis...
Michael Dee Miller — Service 9/6/22 Noon
Michael Dee Miller of Hillsboro passed away on Wednesday (8/31) , he was 70 years old. The visitation for Michael Miller will be Tuesday (9/6) morning from 10 until the funeral service at Noon at Hillsboro First Baptist Church. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Twin City Days Car Show additions
(Festus, Crystal City) The annual Twin City Days celebration takes place next weekend, and one of the great draws on that Saturday is the Car Show which is presented by Manns Restoration in Festus. Rick Fischer serves on the Twin City Chamber of Commerce Board and is a Crystal City councilman. He says they decided to add a few extras to this year’s car show.
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Friday, 9/2/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Thursday, 9/1/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
Wine tasting event part of this year’s Twin City Days
(Festus/Crystal City) Petit Paree in Festus is holding a wine tasting event this Friday part of this year’s Twin City Days. Patrick Thompson with Taytros Bar and Bistro and Petit Paree says it’s going to be a good time. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling Petit...
Herculaneum Wins The Battle Of The Blackcats
(Fredericktown) Herculaneum traveled to Blackcat Valley and defeated Fredericktown in a slugfest 22-14. However, it was Fredericktown that struck first blood. After the special teams created a safety, Fredericktown Junior QB Carter Cheney used the truck stick to power in a rushing touchdown. Herky struggled to get the offense going...
Valle Catholic And Festus Set The Stage For The J98 Game Of The Week
(Festus) The J98 Game of the Week features a program that is one of the state’s finest and another that is slowly building its self to that same standard. The 1-0 Valle Catholic Warriors head north to Festus to take on the 0-1 Tigers for the first time in history Friday evening.
