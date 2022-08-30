A traveling World War One Museum will be coming to Concordia with many artifacts from the war. The objects that will be on display will include an authentic trenching tool of the type that was used to dig 25,000 miles of trenches during the war, as well as one of the very first portable movie cameras used by soldiers. Other items include vintage photographs of America’s first Aero Squadrons, a United States flag from the era and many personal items from soldiers.

