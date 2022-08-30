ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

kmmo.com

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR DISCUSSES IMPACT OF VISITORS CENTER PROJECT

Saline County Economic Development Director Cydney Mayfield discussed some of the impacts of the Visitors Center Project at the Marshall Junction. Mayfield says the project could lead to future economic development at the Marshall Junction. Mayfield says the Visitors Center would help serve not only Saline County, but also surrounding...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Jury says Cooper County health board broke state open meetings laws

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) - A jury this week said Cooper County's health board violated the state's open meetings laws when debating possible farming rules. The jury heard arguments from a group of farmers opposed to rules the county's heath board were crafting in 2018 over concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. That group accused the health board of not properly detailing what the closed meetings were about, why they were closed and discussing issues in those meetings not previously announced.
Saline County, MO
Commerce, MO
Saline County, MO
Missouri State
kmmo.com

MMU BOARD HEARS ABOUT SUBSTATION WORK AND ELECTRIC SYSTEM STUDY UPDATE

During the Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works Meeting on Thursday, September 1, Doug Root, Electric Distribution Director informed the board of the need to replace two reclosers at Substation C. The current reclosers are oil-filled and have been there for 40 to 50 years. Root would like to...
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

MMU BPW APPROVES BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023

The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works approved the MMU annual budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 during its meeting on Thursday, September 1. MMU General Manager Jeff Bergstrom said there are no rate increases proposed in the budget. The budget is set to be presented to the Marshall City...
MARSHALL, MO
Emanuel Cleaver
Gina Raimondo
mykdkd.com

Alternate Route to Windsor Clinic

Beginning September 6, the Missouri Route 52 bridge over the Katy Trail in Windsor will be closed for construction. This closure will not affect the Windsor Clinic hours and an alternative route has been provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). While the bridge is under construction, drivers will...
WINDSOR, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES NEWLY FORMED BIKE PATROL UNIT

The Sedalia Police Department announced its newly formed Bike Patrol Unit. A news release says the unit provides the SPD with additional abilities for enforcement and community engagement in areas that aren't easily accessible in traditional methods of policing. Bike Patrol Officers assigned to the unit will perform their BPU duty as an ancillary assignment. These officers will train through the International Police Mountain Bikes Association.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

PEDESTRIAN KILLED ON I-70 IN COOPER COUNTY

A 29-year-old Moberly woman was struck and killed in Cooper County on Friday, September 2. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a motorist struck and killed Belinda Hendricks, who was standing in the roadway. Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene by...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

POSITIVE MONKEY POX CASE REPORTED IN PETTIS COUNTY

The Pettis County Health Center has been notified of a preliminary positive test result in a case of monkey pox in a Pettis County resident. Based upon the information available, the exposure did not occur in Pettis County. A news release says there is minimal risk of the disease spreading...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County

In northeast Missouri's Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Friday and Saturday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on Friday, September 2nd, and early morning on Saturday, September 3rd. Forty-one-year-old Timothy Lanyon of Carthage was arrested in Caldwell County on September 2nd. He had a warrant from Lafayette County on alleged failure to appear for a moving traffic violation and another warrant from the Higginsville Police Department on alleged failure to appear for a traffic offense. He was also accused of speeding. Lanyon was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was reported as bondable.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TRAVELING WORLD WAR ONE MUSEUM COMING TO CONCORDIA

A traveling World War One Museum will be coming to Concordia with many artifacts from the war. The objects that will be on display will include an authentic trenching tool of the type that was used to dig 25,000 miles of trenches during the war, as well as one of the very first portable movie cameras used by soldiers. Other items include vintage photographs of America's first Aero Squadrons, a United States flag from the era and many personal items from soldiers.
CONCORDIA, MO
Missouri Independent

Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says

A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens' request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
POLO, MO

