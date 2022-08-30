Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR DISCUSSES IMPACT OF VISITORS CENTER PROJECT
Saline County Economic Development Director Cydney Mayfield discussed some of the impacts of the Visitors Center Project at the Marshall Junction. Mayfield says the project could lead to future economic development at the Marshall Junction. Mayfield says the Visitors Center would help serve not only Saline County, but also surrounding...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 5, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the North Missouri region for the week of Sept. 5 – 11. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may...
kmmo.com
ENGINEERING REPORT PROVIDES MORE INFORMATION ON SALINE COUNTY VISITORS CENTER PROJECT
A preliminary engineering report done on the Saline County Visitors Center Project detailed information regarding cost estimates, construction analysis, and drawings for the structure. The report was completed by WSKF Architects and McClure Engineering in January 2022. The report says the design of the building is a 2,300-square-foot facility to...
abc17news.com
Jury says Cooper County health board broke state open meetings laws
BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) - A jury this week said Cooper County's health board violated the state's open meetings laws when debating possible farming rules. The jury heard arguments from a group of farmers opposed to rules the county's heath board were crafting in 2018 over concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. That group accused the health board of not properly detailing what the closed meetings were about, why they were closed and discussing issues in those meetings not previously announced.
kmmo.com
MMU BOARD HEARS ABOUT SUBSTATION WORK AND ELECTRIC SYSTEM STUDY UPDATE
During the Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works Meeting on Thursday, September 1, Doug Root, Electric Distribution Director informed the board of the need to replace two reclosers at Substation C. The current reclosers are oil-filled and have been there for 40 to 50 years. Root would like to...
kmmo.com
MMU BPW APPROVES BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023
The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works approved the MMU annual budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 during its meeting on Thursday, September 1. MMU General Manager Jeff Bergstrom said there are no rate increases proposed in the budget. The budget is set to be presented to the Marshall City...
kcur.org
In a small Missouri town, a cooperage makes barrels that age award-winning Napa Valley wine
Many wineries in California's winegrowing region age their cabernet sauvignon in barrels imported from France. But Silver Oak Winery, located in California’s iconic Napa Valley and Alexander Valley, gets its barrels from a town of about 600 people in mid-Missouri. The Oak Cooperage in Higbee manufactures about 90% of...
Inspectors cite beef processing facility in Lone Jack for mistreatment of cattle
Republic Foods, a meat processing plant in Lone Jack, Missouri, is working with federal inspectors after being cited twice since May for mistreatment of cattle.
mykdkd.com
Alternate Route to Windsor Clinic
Beginning September 6, the Missouri Route 52 bridge over the Katy Trail in Windsor will be closed for construction. This closure will not affect the Windsor Clinic hours and an alternative route has been provided by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). While the bridge is under construction, drivers will...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES NEWLY FORMED BIKE PATROL UNIT
The Sedalia Police Department announced its newly formed Bike Patrol Unit. A news release says the unit provides the SPD with additional abilities for enforcement and community engagement in areas that aren’t easily accessible in traditional methods of policing. Bike Patrol Officers assigned to the unit will perform their BPU duty as an ancillary assignment. These officers will train through the International Police Mountain Bikes Association.
See 4700 Acres North of Moberly Known as “Trophy Country”
There is a part of northern Missouri that almost looks like Minnesota or maybe even Scotland. It's over 4,700 acres located north of Moberly that is referred to as "Trophy Country" and there are lots of reasons for that. This property called "Trophy Country" ended up on my radar thanks...
kmmo.com
PEDESTRIAN KILLED ON I-70 IN COOPER COUNTY
A 29-year-old Moberly woman was struck and killed in Cooper County on Friday, September 2. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a motorist struck and killed Belinda Hendricks, who was standing in the roadway. Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene by...
kmmo.com
POSITIVE MONKEY POX CASE REPORTED IN PETTIS COUNTY
The Pettis County Health Center has been notified of a preliminary positive test result in a case of monkey pox in a Pettis County resident. Based upon the information available, the exposure did not occur in Pettis County. A news release says there is minimal risk of the disease spreading...
kttn.com
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County
In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Friday and Saturday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on Friday, September 2nd, and early morning on Saturday, September 3rd. Forty-one-year-old Timothy Lanyon of Carthage was arrested in Caldwell County on September 2nd. He had a warrant from Lafayette County on alleged failure to appear for a moving traffic violation and another warrant from the Higginsville Police Department on alleged failure to appear for a traffic offense. He was also accused of speeding. Lanyon was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was reported as bondable.
kmmo.com
TRAVELING WORLD WAR ONE MUSEUM COMING TO CONCORDIA
A traveling World War One Museum will be coming to Concordia with many artifacts from the war. The objects that will be on display will include an authentic trenching tool of the type that was used to dig 25,000 miles of trenches during the war, as well as one of the very first portable movie cameras used by soldiers. Other items include vintage photographs of America’s first Aero Squadrons, a United States flag from the era and many personal items from soldiers.
Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says
A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County
Highway patrol troopers were investigating a crash Wednesday afternoon that blocked eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The post Troopers warn of crash block eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
kwos.com
UPDATE: I-70 traffic jammed in mid-Missouri’s Cooper County, after body is found near highway
Missouri state troopers say the passing lane of eastbound I-70 at the 94 mile-marker near Boonville is closed for a death investigation. Troopers say it’s due to an “incident.” Our news partner ABC-17 reports a body has been found along I-70. Traffic is backed for a few miles, on a very busy Labor Day holiday.
