Raleigh News & Observer
Five Takeaways From Oregon’s Loss to Georgia
Oregon heads back to Eugene following a 49-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs with a lot to think about. There were some positives to take away from this game, but they'll likely be overshadowed by what went wrong in a game that had so much hype to start the 2022 season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Clemson vs Georgia Tech football kickoff time, odds, TV channel, stream, radio
Clemson football’s season opener is upon us. Coach Dabo Swinney’s Tigers, ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25, aren’t playing on Saturday but open their 2022 season two days later against Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. Here’s your Labor Day gameday guide.
Raleigh News & Observer
Clemson freshman Blake Miller has always been ‘nasty.’ Now he’s a Game 1 starter
On the last snap of his Strongsville High School career, Blake Miller drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for driving his blocking assignment out of bounds and into a fence. Minutes later, the towering offensive tackle was on the verge of tears, swallowing head coach Lou Cirino up into a bittersweet...
