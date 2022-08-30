Read full article on original website
All 3 Staten Island Community Boards are back in action this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s three Community Boards return to business this week after breaking for the summer, with several construction variances on their agendas and a presentation by the Constructive Partnerships Unlimited, an agency which supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Community Boards 1 and...
Manhattan DA’s office seizes artifacts worth millions from the Metropolitan Museum of Art
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- More than 20 artifacts believed to be looted were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office detailed. The office seized 27 artifacts from the Met using three search warrants. The artifacts will be returned to their countries of origin, a spokesperson from the office told CNN.
Shots fired in Stapleton on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Emergency personnel responded to reports of shots fired in Stapleton, Saturday night. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m., about shots fired in the vicinity of Broad Street and Tompkins Avenue, said an NYPD spokesperson. No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.
A battle between neighbors over a Staten Island tree is at the root of a new lawsuit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A backyard tree in Sunnyside is the center of a neighbor dispute, a new lawsuit alleges. Michele Como, 70, of Cheshire Place, alleges Joann Burdieri, whose Beverly Avenue home abuts Como’s backyard, tied bags of supposed chemicals to the 25-foot-tall arborvitae elegantissima and instructed a landscaper to lean over the fence and cut away portions of the evergreen in an effort to kill it, according to court documents filed in Richmond County Supreme Court.
You’ve seen her on Hallmark, SNL – and as an NHL dancer. A Staten Island daughter lives her dream with a music career and a new album.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Passionate over her musical career, Alexandra Mazzucchelli has outpaced her years as an accomplished vocalist in her illustrious journey as a singer, songwriter, actor and a proud native New Yorker. One of her first achievements dates back to her teen years when she gained recognition...
Gunplay on the street gets this Staten Islander a seat in a prison cell
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On an early August afternoon last year, a West Brighton resident unloosed a string of bullets at another man on a Stapleton street, prosecutors said. Other people were nearby, but no one apparently was hit.
After lying in wait, man, 23, slashed woman on Staten Island, say cops.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Brighton man lie in wait for a woman and viciously slashed her multiple times with a box cutter when she returned to her North Shore home one night two weeks ago, authorities allege. Samuel Jackson, 23, of Pine Street, has been indicted on...
‘Rise Up NYC’ concert draws large crowd, close to 1,000 people in attendance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Scores of Staten Islanders on the East Shore were treated a fun night of 1980s and ‘90s music at the Rise UP NYC concert in Midland Beach Thursday night. The concert, in Midland Beach’s Lot 8, featured music legends Lisa Lisa, well-known for 1985′s “Can...
See a movie for just $3 on Saturday at movie theaters across U.S.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Saturday, Sept. 3 is National Cinema Day and movie theaters across the country are offering movie tickets for just $3 for the one-day-only special event. National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of blockbuster moviegoing, inviting guests of all ages to enjoy a day at the...
‘Proud to be a leader’ — Meet the new FDNY chief of department, a native Staten Islander
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens remembers looking up to his father, who served as the FDNY’s chief of fire safety during his 32-year career, when he joined the department as a 22-year-old firefighter in 1986. It did not take him long to learn he...
NDA Alumni Club’s annual ‘Eve of Solemn Remembrance’ will mark 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With the month of September under way, Staten Islanders are reminded of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Nearly 300 Staten Islanders lost their lives that day, and more than two decades later first responders are still succumbing to illnesses related to the toxic air at Ground Zero.
Third new Staten Island Ferry, the Dorothy Day, departs Florida for 14-day journey to New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Anchors Aweigh! The third and final new Staten Island Ferry boat is now on its way to New York City after undergoing a successful U.S. Coast Guard inspection. The Dorothy Day is “passenger ready,” and departed the Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Port St. Joe Shipyard in...
Stapleton Saturdays: a fun North Shore community event, unfolds once again, but this time for the month of September; check out the dates!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYC Open Streets Stapleton Saturdays is back, but this time every Saturday during the month of September, from noon until 6 p.m. on Water Street, between Bay and Wright streets. Open to everyone, organizers ask that borough residents come out to enjoy entertainment and play in the middle of a normally busy New York City street.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Custom-built, adjacent to Blue Heron Park, Anndale, $3.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This five-bedroom, five-bathroom, custom home is located on 257 Poillon Ave., Annadale, and it is priced at $3,200,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is “situated adjacent to Blue Heron Park, with picturesque scenic pond views, an indoor state-of-the-art swimming pool with a...
Staten Island Ferry to run on modified schedule Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will operate on an hourly schedule tonight into early tomorrow morning. The ferry will depart on the hour out of the St. George Terminal and on the half-hour out of the Whitehall Terminal beginning at 11 p.m. before returning to normal service at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the city Department of Transportation.
What was there before Forest Avenue? | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Was Forest Avenue ever a forest?. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
NYCHA finds arsenic in water 2 weeks before tenants find out, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Traces of arsenic in tap water were discovered in the Jacob Riis Public Houses in the East Village section of Manhattan two weeks before tenants learned, The City reported. The discovery came after New York City Housing Authority managers learned that tests indicated traces of arsenic...
Watch ‘The Wanderers’ on scene of four-alarm blaze that damaged Top Tomato, 3 other stores in Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - An early morning fire tore through a Travis shopping plaza on Thursday, damaging a number of stores and injuring an FDNY firefighter. The four-alarm blaze at 3579 Victory Blvd. was reported around 2 a.m. and damaged a Top Tomato store, the Brooklyn Bagels and Cafe, Glamour Nails and the Taqueria Mexican restaurant.
2022-2023 NYC school year: Student MetroCards return; OMNY cards planned for next year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite the MTA’s new contactless payment method being installed throughout the entire New York City transit system, students will still be swiping MetroCards during the upcoming school year. OMNY, the MTA’s new contactless fare payment, has been rolled out in phases over the past three...
Richmond County Fair 2022 opens Saturday with food, rides and fun for children of all ages
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Richmond County Fair, an annual highlight of Labor Day weekend, was booming on opening day with enthusiastic crowds reveling under sunny skies on Saturday. The 42nd annual event at Historic Richmond Town is a festival of fun on the last unofficial weekend of summer before...
