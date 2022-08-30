ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Manhattan DA’s office seizes artifacts worth millions from the Metropolitan Museum of Art

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- More than 20 artifacts believed to be looted were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office detailed. The office seized 27 artifacts from the Met using three search warrants. The artifacts will be returned to their countries of origin, a spokesperson from the office told CNN.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A battle between neighbors over a Staten Island tree is at the root of a new lawsuit

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A backyard tree in Sunnyside is the center of a neighbor dispute, a new lawsuit alleges. Michele Como, 70, of Cheshire Place, alleges Joann Burdieri, whose Beverly Avenue home abuts Como’s backyard, tied bags of supposed chemicals to the 25-foot-tall arborvitae elegantissima and instructed a landscaper to lean over the fence and cut away portions of the evergreen in an effort to kill it, according to court documents filed in Richmond County Supreme Court.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

You’ve seen her on Hallmark, SNL – and as an NHL dancer. A Staten Island daughter lives her dream with a music career and a new album.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Passionate over her musical career, Alexandra Mazzucchelli has outpaced her years as an accomplished vocalist in her illustrious journey as a singer, songwriter, actor and a proud native New Yorker. One of her first achievements dates back to her teen years when she gained recognition...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Rob Hart
The Staten Island Advance

NDA Alumni Club’s annual ‘Eve of Solemn Remembrance’ will mark 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With the month of September under way, Staten Islanders are reminded of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Nearly 300 Staten Islanders lost their lives that day, and more than two decades later first responders are still succumbing to illnesses related to the toxic air at Ground Zero.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Stapleton Saturdays: a fun North Shore community event, unfolds once again, but this time for the month of September; check out the dates!

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYC Open Streets Stapleton Saturdays is back, but this time every Saturday during the month of September, from noon until 6 p.m. on Water Street, between Bay and Wright streets. Open to everyone, organizers ask that borough residents come out to enjoy entertainment and play in the middle of a normally busy New York City street.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch ‘The Wanderers’ on scene of four-alarm blaze that damaged Top Tomato, 3 other stores in Travis

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - An early morning fire tore through a Travis shopping plaza on Thursday, damaging a number of stores and injuring an FDNY firefighter. The four-alarm blaze at 3579 Victory Blvd. was reported around 2 a.m. and damaged a Top Tomato store, the Brooklyn Bagels and Cafe, Glamour Nails and the Taqueria Mexican restaurant.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

