Use more than doubled at self-serve, no-questions-asked food pantries during pandemic

COVID Incubation Period Has Changed and Chicago's Top Doc Says That's ‘Good News'
COVID's incubation period has changed with the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants and that's a good thing, Chicago's top doctor said. During her Facebook Live last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.
Chicago Lyft driver among 17 suing rideshare company, describes ‘saddest day’ of her life
It was one year ago when Lyft driver Stella Grant said she picked up a passenger in downtown Chicago. Grant said the woman was intoxicated and immediately started verbally abusing her, and then physically attacked her.
After a 10th child dies in the last 9 months on the DCFS radar, lawmakers demand changes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has learned another child on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has died.He's the 10th child in nine months. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered what lawmakers call a crisis inside the department tasked with caring for the state's most vulnerable.Joel Watts was 12. He loved to cook and dance on TikTok and was known as Cuco to his family. His body was removed from the family's home in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood August 19th, making him the 10th child on the radar of the state's child welfare office to...
New Lenox's Silver Cross Hospital provides Will County's first NICU
NEW LENOX (CBS) -- More than 6,800 babies were born in Will County in 2020.But any of those infants needing intensive care were not treated close by.The sick newborns had to be moved to other hospitals miles and miles away.That's not the case anymore. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside Will County's first neonatal intensive care unit. Inside Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, baby Brooke needs extra TLC that she wouldn't have received here if she was born just a few weeks earlier. The hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, only opened at the end of July....
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot: Chicago's Black neighborhoods portrayed as more troubled, violent than they actually are
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a key ally claimed Tuesday that the city's Black neighborhoods are portrayed as more troubled and violent than they really are. "The media doesn't tell the true story of Black Chicago," the mayor told a group at a restaurant in the South Side 8th Ward.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
FBI seeks suspect in armed bank robbery on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - The Chicago FBI is searching for a man who robbed a CitiBank in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on Monday afternoon. A man in his 40s went into the bank located at 1310 East 47th Street around 2:27 p.m. and made his demands. The suspect was armed with a handgun....
Minister Louis Farrakan and Senator Mattie Hunter selected as Grand Baba and Yeye
The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. and The Honorable Mattie Hunter, Illinois State Senator, 3rd Legislative District and Senate Majority Caucus Chair are the venerated community elders selected as the honorary Grand Baba and Grand Yeye. Together they will oversee the return of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts to a LIVE celebration in Chicago’s historic Washington Park!
Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims
NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year. The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021. Anyone with information...
2 teens accused of whirlwind carjacking spree in Chicago
Chicago Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers accused in more than a dozen carjackings — nine of them crammed into a period of just over 28 hours.
fox32chicago.com
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
fox32chicago.com
12-year-old girl reported missing on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing on Chicago's West Side Thursday afternoon. Trishona Thomas from the 3300 West Fulton area was last seen wearing an orange camouflage Kipp One Academy T-shirt and gray sweats with a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse design. Thomas is 5'01 and about 100 lbs. Call...
WIFR
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
(WIFR) - Three Illinois colleges have been ranked the best colleges in America according to Niche. Niche released its list for best colleges for 2023. Two Illinois colleges have been ranked in the top 25, those schools are:. #14- Northwestern University in Evanston. #16- University of Chicago. One college is...
O'Hare TSA finds meat cleaver, knives, screwdriver in passenger's carry on
A TSA search Monday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport turned up a handful of prohibited items including a meat cleaver and several knives.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
Ald. Matt O’Shea hires private security to patrol his ward
19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he decided to use a $100,000 microgrant that was offered as part of Mayor Lightfoot’s 2022 budget to hire private, unarmed security in his ward. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, man critically hurt in Gresham drive-by, police say
A woman was killed and a man was critically hurt in a drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
