Use more than doubled at self-serve, no-questions-asked food pantries during pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has learned another child on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has died.He's the 10th child in nine months. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered what lawmakers call a crisis inside the department tasked with caring for the state's most vulnerable.Joel Watts was 12. He loved to cook and dance on TikTok and was known as Cuco to his family. His body was removed from the family's home in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood August 19th, making him the 10th child on the radar of the state's child welfare office to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO