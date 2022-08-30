ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Rapids, MI

The Flint Journal

‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face

An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Michigan man on a mission to ‘redeem’ cannabis offenders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One Lansing man is turning his painful past that sent him to prison into a motivational tool to help those affected by what he calls the war on cannabis. Ryan Basore was like many in 2008 who wanted to make a career in cannabis when it was first legalized for medical […]
LANSING, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots

Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
NEWAYGO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay

Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan

Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate

Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

A big warning on future certifications in Michigan

Despite having more than enough signatures to head to the ballot in November, the question of abortion rights heading for a public vote has been stalled by a supposedly bipartisan board. “This is the same body that certifies election results,” warns Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The measure was blocked due to a printing error, which was actually caused by something the board insisted on including. Irony notwithstanding, this is a “preview for this type of deadlock,” says Benson. Sept. 3, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Sep. 2, 2022 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Abortion and election reform issues headed to the state supreme court. The panel discusses abortion and election reform issues headed to the state supreme court and no debates for attorney general and secretary of state. Panelists Simon Schuster, Lauren Gibbons, Jordyn Hermani and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
MICHIGAN STATE

