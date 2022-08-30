Read full article on original website
Michigan Republican SOS candidate Kristina Karamo tried to crash car with family in it, according to court filing
Court filings have emerged in which Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state Kristina Karamo’s ex-husband alleged she tried to crash a moving car with her children inside. Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted to be awarded more parenting time with the two daughters they shared when making the...
‘It’s legal bro,’ man tells DNR officer before blowing weed smoke in his face
An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can’t consume it anywhere you want. Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources cited a man in Macomb County recently after he blatantly smoked marijuana in front of them and blew the smoke in one of the officer’s face. COs Joseph Deppen and Brad Silorey were at a public launch in Macomb County and were in checking with anglers who were using the area.
Michigan man on a mission to ‘redeem’ cannabis offenders
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One Lansing man is turning his painful past that sent him to prison into a motivational tool to help those affected by what he calls the war on cannabis. Ryan Basore was like many in 2008 who wanted to make a career in cannabis when it was first legalized for medical […]
recordpatriot.com
Man facing life in prison for charges on false checks used around Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY — A Mesick resident is facing life in prison after allegedly using a series of false checks throughout Manistee County as well as Benzie County. Willie Jarvis Storie Jr., 50, of Mesick, appeared in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment in four case files totaling 12 counts of uttering and publishing.
Candidate for Lieutenant Governor deletes picture with Three Percenters flag, disavows sentiments of group
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shane Hernandez, the GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor running alongside Tudor Dixon, has apologized after posting a photo to Twitter. The photo showed him standing behind a Three Percenters flag, and beside a man he claims he bought honey from. After posting the photo,...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots
Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
Detroit News
DePerno once said he had a 'lab' where he could show how to 'stuff' ballots
Lansing — Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News. The footage, dated Sept. 9, 2021...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
Michigan man accused of killing wife, stepson at Florida RV park
A Michigan man has been arrested in Florida and charged with multiple crimes including first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. WKMG-TV in Orlando reports that Justin Lamar Jones, 41, of Howell Township was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday. He is accused of killing his wife and stepson with a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis found safe, officials say
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Saturday that a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township has been found and is safe. Police were looking for Laken Lewis, who was last seen on Aug. 18. Officials said Lewis was found on Saturday in Northwest Detroit by Oakland County detectives from the special investigations unit and the fugitive apprehension team with assistance from Detroit police. According to a news release, she was found in company with several people.
A former Michigan GOP legislator denounces her ‘extreme’ party, and more top Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
Detroit News
Michigan State Police investigating voting equipment sold on eBay
Lansing — Michigan State Police are investigating how a piece of election equipment was sold on eBay after being donated to a Goodwill Industries thrift store in Cadillac. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office said in a statement that someone tried to sell a voter assist terminal, a device used to help voters with disabilities mark their ballots.
Detroit News
Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan
Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
Detroit News
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
MSNBC
A big warning on future certifications in Michigan
Despite having more than enough signatures to head to the ballot in November, the question of abortion rights heading for a public vote has been stalled by a supposedly bipartisan board. “This is the same body that certifies election results,” warns Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The measure was blocked due to a printing error, which was actually caused by something the board insisted on including. Irony notwithstanding, this is a “preview for this type of deadlock,” says Benson. Sept. 3, 2022.
Man napping after drunken driving arrest busted again, officer finds 4 empty vodka bottles
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A man who was exhausted after spending the night in jail for drunken driving was busted a second time when an officer found him napping in his vehicle in a no parking area, officials said. The man crashed into bushes when he attempted to...
Governor Whitmer launches statewide effort to curb gun violence
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new effort to combat gun violence Thursday. Operation: Safe Neighborhoods hopes to remove illegal firearms from streets.
wkar.org
Sep. 2, 2022 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Abortion and election reform issues headed to the state supreme court. The panel discusses abortion and election reform issues headed to the state supreme court and no debates for attorney general and secretary of state. Panelists Simon Schuster, Lauren Gibbons, Jordyn Hermani and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.
Christian health care provider sues over LGBTQ protections in Michigan civil rights law
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Christian health care group claims Michigan civil rights law now violates its religious convictions after a state court ruled discrimination based on sexual orientation is illegal. Christian Healthcare Centers filed a federal lawsuit Monday, about a month after the Michigan Supreme Court decided the law...
