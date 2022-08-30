ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's when the first Android 14 beta is likely to arrive

By Jay Bonggolto
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Google has hinted at a possible launch window for the first Android 14 beta.
  • The company has confirmed that the Android 13 QPR beta updates will end in March of next year.
  • This means that the next version of Android could have its first beta release in April 2023.

Google has updated the Android Beta Program site with a few hints about when the first Android 14 beta may start, which is likely to be consistent with this year's Android 13 Beta 1 release.

9to5Google has spotted some changes in text on the Android Beta Program page, which provides information on what's next from the search giant following the stable Android 13 release . Google already confirmed that it would continue to roll out Android 13 Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) in September. This will revive the Android Beta Program, allowing testers to experiment with the company's quarterly feature releases.

The updated page has also confirmed that the Android 13 QPR period will end in March of next year, which implies that the first Android 14 beta will start the following month. "Android 13 QPR beta updates continue through March 2023 followed by Android 14 beta releases," reads the updated text in the page's FAQ section .

This also means that Google is cutting short the Android 13 QPR period. The Mountain View-based tech giant previously announced that the QPRs would culminate in June 2023 with a public rollout and Pixel feature release. The latest change in plan makes sense, though, as it will prevent two beta programs from running at the same time.

It should be noted that the first Android 13 beta kicked off in April of this year. The updated language on the Android Beta Program page suggests that Google wants to follow the same timeline for the Android 14 beta rollout next year. As for the developer preview, it's safe to assume that these releases will begin to appear for some of the best Android phones early next year.

Meanwhile, if you're still on the beta program, you still have a chance to exit and install the stable update before the first quarterly platform release arrives. When you do so, you can leave the program without a data wipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jT3dl_0hbGfdeV00

Google Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a, a phone with a powerful camera and a flagship-level Google Tensor processor, raises the bar for phones under $500.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Android Central

Fold 4 August security patch

This is my first unlocked phone. I am still on July 1 security patch. Is it Samsung or AT&T that pushes the update. Is everyone else on the July patch? Thanks. I did get Aug 1 for Tab S8 Plus last night. It's a carrier that has the final say, for unlocked it's Samsung.
CELL PHONES
