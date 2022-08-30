ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Princeton Review Gives Tip of the Mortarboard to Two Montgomery County Colleges in 2022 National Ranking

 4 days ago

The Princeton Review's 2022 assessment of the current U.S. college experience boiled down to one question: Are you happy on campus?Image via iStock.

The 2022 Princeton Review of U.S. colleges is out, and two Montgomery County educational institutions have risen to the top of the nationwide list of 388 schools.

To arrive at the rankings, the educational services company presented 160,000 students with 85 questions in four sections under which detailed questions followed:

  1. Academics/administration, in which students rated professors, classrooms, lab facilities, and the quality of in-class discussion
  2. Life at college, which queried respondents on infrastructure elements such as campus beauty, dorm conditions, general safety, and food quality
  3. Fellow students, whose content sought feedback on issues such as attendee diversity across ethnic backgrounds, gender, political thought, social issues, and faith-based practices
  4. Extracurricular activities, both school sponsored (clubs, sports) and not (drinking habits)

At its core, the study sought to have student answer a simple question: Are you satisfied with your school?

The resounding yes from a Montgomery County perspective was given to Bryn Mawr College, Bryn Mawr, and Ursinus College, Collegeville.

The complete list of 2022’s noteworthy colleges nationwide, according to the Princeton Review, is online.

