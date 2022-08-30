Read full article on original website
Related
republic-online.com
Schmidt, college swimmer embrace restrictions on participation in sports by transgender athletes
Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt joined former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gains in Overland Park to push for approval by the Kansas Legislature of a state law requiring public educational institutions to allow participation in sports programs based on the biological sex of the athlete at birth. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
republic-online.com
Smoked delicacies from pork to gator
Paola – Barbecue lovers were in heaven during the Paola Roots Festival, as competitors in the East Central Kansas State Barbecue Championship filled the air with the aroma of expertly smoked brisket, ribs, pork, chicken and sausage. But if there would have been an award for most unusual barbecue,...
republic-online.com
Victor Elliott Cecil
Victor Elliott Cecil of Paola, KS, passed away August 30, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House at the age of 65. Victor was born in Kansas City, KS on March 22, 1957. He is preceded in death by his parents Virgil D. Cecil Sr and Evelyn Ruth Saunders Cecil. Also preceding him in death is his wife Bonnie, three brothers, Charles E. Cecil and his wife Deborah Cecil, Virgil D.Cecil Jr, and Randy B. Cecil, and one sister, Kathryn E. Long and her husband Carl Long.
republic-online.com
Comcast to expand network in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL – Comcast plans to expand its fiber network to homes and businesses citywide in Spring Hill to enhance broadband connectivity and better serve its internet customers in the growing community, according to a company news release. Working with the city of Spring Hill, Comcast said it will...
Comments / 0