ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana approved for federal broadband expansion funding

By Whitney Downard
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Indiana Capital Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tSUs_0hbGfGXu00

Indiana will prioritize school buildings, rural health clinics and households with students with $187 million in new federal funding for broadband. (Getty Images)

Indiana will receive $187 million to expand its broadband capacity under the American Rescue Plan , connecting more than 50,000 Hoosiers to high-speed broadband internet, as announced by the U.S. Treasury Department Tuesday.

The funding comes from the federal Capital Projects Fund, with Indiana’s allocation composing more than a quarter of the total $408 million funding for five states. The other states are Nebraska, Connecticut, Arkansas and North Dakota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5BWF_0hbGfGXu00

Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-1st (From Congressman Frank Mrvan’s Website)

Congressional Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-1st, said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed disparities in access for healthcare, mental healthcare and education for Hoosier families.

“Who doesn’t remember pictures and news stories about children having to go to McDonald’s or sit on school buses in order to have access to e-learning? To the fundamental right of education?” Mrvan said. “This investment eliminates that and gives us the opportunity to make sure we stay connected.”

In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan. Indiana’s broadband funding comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects fund earmarked for broadband expansion in that plan, part of a broader $25 billion broadband effort.

Gene Sperling, chosen by Biden to oversee the stimulus plan, said Tuesday’s announcement was just the first allocation from the fund.

“I think it has become self-evident that the pandemic was a national teaching moment – that quality, affordable high speed broadband is a necessity. It is an economic and educational necessity, not a luxury,” Sperling said.

The White House estimated that over 90,000 homes and businesses nationwide would benefit from the total funding, with over half of those impacted living in Indiana. Of the communities without broadband in Indiana, the funding should close the gap for 7.4% of those Hoosiers.

Indiana’s plan, approved by the Treasury Department, outlined the state’s plans to deliver reliable service that “meets or exceeds symmetrical download and upload speeds of 100 megabits per second,” according to a White House release.

“(Those speeds) are needed for a household with multiple users to simultaneously access the Internet to telework and access education and health monitoring,” the release said.

Plans must prioritize connecting families and businesses with poor or inadequate service, especially in rural areas. In particular, Indiana’s program prioritizes school buildings, rural health clinics and households with students.

The funding comes with a caveat that Indiana must participate in the Affordable Connectivity Fund, which provides a discount on Internet services for qualifying households.

“Our goal with the capital projects fund has been to make sure not only that families are connected to the internet but that their connection is affordable,” said Jacob Leibenluft, a counselor to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “This means that most qualifying households will receive Internet access at virtually no cost with these funds.”

Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant will administer the funds, which can be combined with prior grant allotments.

“Broadband has been and continues to be a priority for the State,” said Jodi Golden, Indiana’s chief broadband officer. “These funds will assist in the mission of expanding high-speed internet access to Hoosiers across the state”

The post Indiana approved for federal broadband expansion funding appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments

Indiana and its investment managers can’t make government employee pension system investments based on environmental, social or governance criteria, Attorney General Todd Rokita wrote in an advisory opinion released Thursday. Under state law, Rokita said, those decisions can only take Indiana employees and retirees’ financial interests into account. “Woke big businesses are collaborating with their […] The post Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

HIV laws, funding for mental health in Indiana justice system weighed by lawmakers

Lawmakers and other stakeholders on Tuesday discussed possible changes to Indiana laws concerning HIV-specific criminal penalties and sentence enhancements. The Republican-led summer study committee also weighed additional funding and other resources for the state’s psychiatric hospitals and community care centers that serve incarcerated individuals who have mental health or behavioral concerns.  Recommendations from the committee […] The post HIV laws, funding for mental health in Indiana justice system weighed by lawmakers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Should Indiana move on from the death penalty?

Indiana is at a crossroads with the death penalty. No one has been executed in 13 years – with at least four men on death row having exhausted all appeals years ago. The problem is the Indiana Department of Correction doesn’t have the medications needed to carry out an execution. And it’s unclear if they […] The post Should Indiana move on from the death penalty? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Inflation pushes minimum wages higher in some states

DENVER — Low-wage workers in more than a dozen states — and many more cities — could get unexpectedly large raises next year, thanks to minimum wage increases that will reflect soaring consumer prices. Denver’s minimum wage, which is indexed to consumer prices in the metro area, will increase from $15.87 to $17.29 an hour […] The post Inflation pushes minimum wages higher in some states appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arkansas State
Indiana Capital Chronicle

$240K for Indiana’s special legislative session

Indiana taxpayers were out close to a quarter of a million dollars for a special legislative session that saw the passage of a near-total ban all abortions in the state, as well as a deal providing wraparound social services and inflation relief. House and Senate officials provided the Indiana Capital Chronicle with data on the […] The post $240K for Indiana’s special legislative session appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement

Eight men languish on Indiana’s death row as the state struggles to obtain the drugs needed to conduct an execution. Its longest resident has lived 29 years awaiting execution; its most recent addition has waited eight.  The de-facto moratorium on executions in Indiana has some prosecutors doubting that even a successful sentencing will be carried […] The post Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Routine childhood vaccinations are down in Indiana, boosting concerns as schools resume

More than a third of Indiana’s youngest kids are behind on routine vaccinations, prompting renewed efforts by public health officials to boost immunization rates, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 58% of Hoosier children aged 19-35 months have completed what is known as the 4:3:1:3:3:1:4 immunization series, which is recommended to prevent […] The post Routine childhood vaccinations are down in Indiana, boosting concerns as schools resume appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

On abortion, we’re learning civic engagement again

This is how civic engagement is supposed to work. Indiana took one path on abortion, Kansas another – though their demographic and political profiles are similar. Other states will move down different paths still, or stay where they are for a while, serving either as cautionary tales or as examples to be followed by legislators […] The post On abortion, we’re learning civic engagement again appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Supreme Court upholds firing of Catholic high school teacher in same-sex marriage

The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to uphold the Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis’s decision to fire a Cathedral High School teacher for being in a same-sex marriage. In a 4-0 decision, the court found the Archdiocese has autonomy protection under the First Amendment, which allows churches to decide matters of faith and doctrine without government […] The post Indiana Supreme Court upholds firing of Catholic high school teacher in same-sex marriage appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hundreds gather to celebrate retiring Justice Steven David

More 200 people gathered Tuesday to commemorate the retirement of Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David, celebrating the justice’s sense of humor and service as the 106th justice on the state’s highest court. The crowd frequently broke out into laughter as judicial leaders recognized his achievements, including when David chimed in during a speech to […] The post Hundreds gather to celebrate retiring Justice Steven David appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Study: Indiana’s growing refugee population needs language services, housing, job access

Language services, affordable housing and access to jobs are among the top needs of Indiana’s growing refugee population, according to a new report published this week by Indiana University researchers. Researchers at IU’s Center for Research on Inclusion and Social Policy (CRISP) used interviews with local refugees and employees at refugee-serving agencies in Indiana to […] The post Study: Indiana’s growing refugee population needs language services, housing, job access appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election

Republican candidates who claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump have been nominated for governor in four critical swing states, raising concerns that if elected they could try to sway election results in 2024 and beyond. In Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Republican primary voters elected a candidate who has denied the […] The post How election-denying GOP governors could tilt the 2024 presidential election appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funding#Federal Capital#Broadband Internet#Hoosiers#Capital Projects Fund#Mcdonald
Indiana Capital Chronicle

State lawmakers weigh cutting agency rulemaking powers

A Republican-led summer study committee on Tuesday laid the groundwork for legislative recommendations proponents say will further oversight — though opponents believe the push will strip power from Indiana’s executive branch. “We’re using [House Bill 1100] as the basis to start a conversation,” said Administrative Rules Review Task Force Chair Rep. Steve Bartels, opening the […] The post State lawmakers weigh cutting agency rulemaking powers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Your check’s in the mail

DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this […] The post Your check’s in the mail appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Accessibility is missing in today’s election battles

When a new Frugal Hoosiers political action committee was recently formed, it brought back a flood of memories covering Mitch Daniels’ first campaign in 2003 and 2004. And with it came the realization that candidate accessibility is long gone. And not only for reporters but also for voters. Candidates nowadays regularly refuse to participate in […] The post Accessibility is missing in today’s election battles appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Chamber launches digital workforce-development hub

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday launched an online hub, dubbed the Talent Resource Navigator, to connect individual Hoosiers and businesses to workforce education and career development resources. The website went live with nearly 550 entries for a range of programs and organizations — and the Chamber says there’s more to come. “Indiana needs […] The post Indiana Chamber launches digital workforce-development hub appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans

WASHINGTON — Thousands of years of Jewish scripture make it clear that access to abortion care is a requirement of Jewish law and practice, according to Rabbi Karen Bogard. “We preserve life at all costs,” she said in an interview with States Newsroom. “But there is a difference between that which is living, and that […] The post Jewish congregations mount legal challenges to state abortion bans appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
FLORIDA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Abortion ban’s hospitals requirement will further curtail access

Indiana’s new abortion-limiting law, set to go into effect on September 15, has been dubbed a near-total ban for its succinct list of narrow exceptions — but its requirement that legal abortions be done in hospitals will further flatten access, experts and abortion rights advocates say. The ban, set out in Senate Enrolled Act 1, […] The post Abortion ban’s hospitals requirement will further curtail access appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Schools receive $22.9 million in school safety grants

The Indiana Secured School Safety Board on Tuesday granted 425 requests, over $22 million, with letters to award winners going out Sept. 1.  “I think there’s more discussion and more interest than ever before, unfortunately, because of events around the country,” Joel Thacker, the executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, said. “To […] The post Schools receive $22.9 million in school safety grants appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Should Republicans be cautious about the future?

Given its utter dominance of statewide and local political offices, it would seem a bit deranged to assert that Republicans in Indiana are in trouble and the Democrats are poised to end its decade-long losing streak in the Hoosier state. Yet, I keep reading and hearing about how much trouble the Republican Party faces in […] The post Should Republicans be cautious about the future? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indianapolis, IN
193
Followers
151
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. More importantly, we will show how actions at the state level impact your everyday lives. Over the years the number of journalists covering state news has dwindled and The Capital Chronicle will bring more eyes to the process. In addition to daily coverage, we will keep digging for more in-depth scrutiny on important topics. Our staff has decades of experience covering the Indiana Statehouse and we are not afraid to take decision-makers to task. While the state capitol is in Indianapolis, we will also include perspective from outside central Indiana. The Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. It is free of advertising and free to readers.

 https://indianacapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy