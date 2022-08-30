ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

New family arcade opening at Arizona Boardwalk

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTNZT_0hbGfDtj00

Cyber Quest, a leader in family arcade entertainment, is set to open at Arizona Boardwalk this fall.

The owners at Arizona Boardwalk welcome the country’s 14th Cyber Quest arcade to its growing Scottsdale entertainment destination, a press release stated. For nearly three decades, Cyber Quest has been entertaining guests of all ages with a vibrant atmosphere, skill-based and challenging games, and prizes.

The Cyber Quest at Arizona Boardwalk will feature 40 redemption, crane and video games with an array of prizes in its signature Cyber Quest Prize Zone that include small toys, designer accessories and high-end technology.

“We are thrilled to have Cyber Quest join our lineup of family-focused attractions at Arizona Boardwalk,” Ran Knishinsky, managing partner and chief marketing officer, said in the release. “Cyber Quest has such a stellar reputation for its wholesome, family-focused arcade games and incredible customer experience. We know this brand will be a perfect fit for our destination and that families will enjoy all it has to offer. We cannot wait to see Cyber Quest open at Arizona Boardwalk.”

Guests can enjoy hours of fun by simply loading a Club Card with game play credits. These credits never expire so guests may continue to build their status over time as part of the Cyber Quest Hall of Fame Club. The club is free to join and requires just a Club Card and email address and grants its members exclusive access to offers, extra reward bonuses, free tickets, Daily Quest Bonus specials and more. Redemption tickets earned through game play are automatically stored on a guest’s Club Card and can be redeemed immediately at the Prize Zone or saved for a larger prize later.

Cyber Quest will also host game tournaments, reward programs for good grades, special events and fun daily promotions. Customers can book birthday parties, team building events and other significant outings at the new arcade as well. There is no fee to enter Cyber Quest.

“We are excited for Cyber Quest to be the next family attraction at Arizona Boardwalk,” Knishinsky said in the release. “Cyber Quest was created to provide families with an arcade option they could enjoy together, featuring non-violent game content and a high-quality redemption program. We believe our presence at Arizona Boardwalk will complement all current and future family-focused attractions that may join this wonderful family destination.”

Construction begins soon for this attraction on the lower level of Arizona Boardwalk. Cyber Quest will be located near the complex’s new Soap Bubble boutique shop, and steps away from the Museum of Illusions, which is also slated to open this fall.

For more information visit kidsquest.com/location/azboardwalkcq.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Weekend: Arizona Black Rodeo, CoKoCon, and More

The first weekend of September is filled with things to do, and it’s not just parties in honor of Labor Day weekend. During the three-day span from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4, you can watch African American cowboys and cowgirls compete, celebrate National Cinema Day at local movie theaters, or shop for new kicks at Snkrville.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

What's Happening, Arcadia? September 2022

Three businesses will soon make the former Pet Club building on the southwest corner of 36th St. and Indian School their new home. Arcadia Tennis, Local Board Real Estate, and Look Lab (a skin/Botox company) will tentatively be opening their doors in November. Stay tuned for updates. Antique Gatherings, once...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to Saboten Con 2022, Arizona's Biggest Anime Event

If you’ve spent the past year or two getting into anime, you’re not alone. Interest in the Japanese-born animation genre and its numerous shows and movies is at an all-time high, thanks, in part, to COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, millions of peoplebinge-watched anime on various streaming services, causing its popularity to skyrocket. In fact, the anime industry raked in an estimated $24.80 billion last year, according to business consulting firm Grand View Research.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $16 Million, This Extraordinary Estate in Scottsdale is A Beautiful Expression of Ranch Hacienda-style Architecture

The Estate in Scottsdale, a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert built with the highest quality materials and workmanship is now available for sale. This home located at 10738 E Diamond Rim Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to Metro Phoenix's Food and Drink Events Happening This September

We've reached the beginning of the month again, so here's a brand new list of food and drink events to fill the calendar. Like cake? There's an event for that. How about garlic? We have that too, plus a shrimp boil, green chile festival, mescal pairing dinner, and more. Here's where to eat, drink, and be merry in metro Phoenix this September.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Scottsdale vs. Paradise Valley

It was a new story but precious few are aware of the import. The upscale Hermes brand will be opening a new store at Scottsdale Fashion Square. Well, Scottsdale Fashion Square has been engaged in a silent war for years to prevent momentum for the long-planned but long languishing Palmeraie shopping complex envisioned next to the Ritz-Carlton in Paradise Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Video Game#Family Activities#Arizona Boardwalk#Cyber Quest#Club Card
northcentralnews.net

Willow opens sales in North Central

In August, a new luxury community announced that it opened sales in North Central Phoenix. Willow, built by Camelot Homes and located on 15th Ave. just south of Northern Ave., is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on quarter-acre lots. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3–5 bedrooms and 3.5–5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Americano debuts first-ever ‘Bougie Brunch’

The Americano in north Scottsdale has quickly become one of the city’s most coveted dinner hotspots under the direction of James Beard Award-Winning Chef Scott Conant and starting this weekend, the Italian-inspired steakhouse is debuting “Bougie Brunch” every Sunday laced with glamour, chic eats and inventive cocktails.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Marketing
oucampus.org

4491 N. 21st Street

1 Bedroom Bungalow close to 20th Street and Camelback. - Great little Bungalow patio home move in ready. There are 4 patio homes on this property, each is its own private residence. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, tile throughout. Kitchen and bathroom has been updated. Washer and dryer included. Unit has its own private yard, pets accepted per lessor approval. These properties have the charm of Phoenix. Located blocks from the Biltmore, all the shopping and restaurants at 20th Street and Camelback, easy access to schools, multiple freeways, minutes to the airport, down and so much more.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open

A new lobster restaurant is now serving customers.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. The quest for seafood in the Valley often leads to extravagant and high-priced restaurants. To sushi restaurants where guests pick blindly at a menu and hope for the best. To fast food joints where patties of what once was supposedly fish have been chopped, processed, and fried to an unhealthy perfection. But what happens when you’re craving something more? When you want to skip the overpriced restaurants with menus presented in leather-bound booklets? When you want something tasty, and you know exactly what it is when it arrives, and you can even point out where on a map it originated from? For that, you can visit a drive-through that is now open and ready to serve.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ellen Eastwood

Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacos

Yelp reviewers can be a little... discerning. So when they unanimously agree that something is great, it's probably worth trying. In 2022, Yelp named the Top 100 Places To Eat in the United States according to their reviewers. The number one spot, earning "more 5-star reviews than we can count," according to Yelp, went to Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix, owned by Head Chef Leo Madrigal.
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy