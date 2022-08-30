New family arcade opening at Arizona Boardwalk

Cyber Quest, a leader in family arcade entertainment, is set to open at Arizona Boardwalk this fall.

The owners at Arizona Boardwalk welcome the country’s 14th Cyber Quest arcade to its growing Scottsdale entertainment destination, a press release stated. For nearly three decades, Cyber Quest has been entertaining guests of all ages with a vibrant atmosphere, skill-based and challenging games, and prizes.

The Cyber Quest at Arizona Boardwalk will feature 40 redemption, crane and video games with an array of prizes in its signature Cyber Quest Prize Zone that include small toys, designer accessories and high-end technology.

“We are thrilled to have Cyber Quest join our lineup of family-focused attractions at Arizona Boardwalk,” Ran Knishinsky, managing partner and chief marketing officer, said in the release. “Cyber Quest has such a stellar reputation for its wholesome, family-focused arcade games and incredible customer experience. We know this brand will be a perfect fit for our destination and that families will enjoy all it has to offer. We cannot wait to see Cyber Quest open at Arizona Boardwalk.”

Guests can enjoy hours of fun by simply loading a Club Card with game play credits. These credits never expire so guests may continue to build their status over time as part of the Cyber Quest Hall of Fame Club. The club is free to join and requires just a Club Card and email address and grants its members exclusive access to offers, extra reward bonuses, free tickets, Daily Quest Bonus specials and more. Redemption tickets earned through game play are automatically stored on a guest’s Club Card and can be redeemed immediately at the Prize Zone or saved for a larger prize later.

Cyber Quest will also host game tournaments, reward programs for good grades, special events and fun daily promotions. Customers can book birthday parties, team building events and other significant outings at the new arcade as well. There is no fee to enter Cyber Quest.

“We are excited for Cyber Quest to be the next family attraction at Arizona Boardwalk,” Knishinsky said in the release. “Cyber Quest was created to provide families with an arcade option they could enjoy together, featuring non-violent game content and a high-quality redemption program. We believe our presence at Arizona Boardwalk will complement all current and future family-focused attractions that may join this wonderful family destination.”

Construction begins soon for this attraction on the lower level of Arizona Boardwalk. Cyber Quest will be located near the complex’s new Soap Bubble boutique shop, and steps away from the Museum of Illusions, which is also slated to open this fall.

For more information visit kidsquest.com/location/azboardwalkcq.