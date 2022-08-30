FOX News Gutfeld! Unseats Colbert As Most-Watched Late-Night Show In August

Source: FOX News Channel

FOX News Channel (FNC) finished August 2022 as the third most-watched network in all of television during weekday primetime, outpacing ABC and trailing only CBS and NBC.

According to Nielsen Media Research, FNC remained cable’s highest-rated network in total day and primetime with total viewers and the top-rated in total day with the 25-54 demo.

FNC surpassed CNN and MSNBC combined with total day and primetime viewers and was number one in all of cable with total day and primetime viewers. FNC also ranked number one in cable news in primetime viewers for the 19 th month in a row and notched 96 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the month.

Notably, FNC was the only cable news network to post double-digit gains versus last month and August marked its most-watched month of the summer with every program gaining viewers month-to-month. In total day, FNC delivered 1.5 million viewers, 211,000 with the 25-54 demo and 128,000 with the 18-49 demo.

In primetime, FNC netted 2.3 million viewers, 311,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 189,000 with the 18-49 demo. The network also delivered the top four programs in cable news with viewers and the top 15 of the top 16 cable news programs in the 25-54 demo.

Attracting 53% of cable news viewers across primetime and 52% in total day, FNC continued to deliver over half the genre’s audience share. According to Nielsen MRI Fusion, FNC also remained the most-watched network across the political spectrum with more Independents and Democrats choosing FNC as their preferred network than MSNBC and CNN in total day and primetime viewers as well as the 25-54 age demo. FNC remained the number one network among Hispanic and Asian households in total day viewers.

Most notably, FNC’s Gutfeld! made television history, becoming the first late-night cable program to finish the month as the most-watched late-night show in all of broadcast and cable, outpacing CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for the month of August.

This is the first time Colbert has been unseated as late-night’s highest-rated host for a full month in more than five years, since January 2017.

Additionally, August marked the show’s highest-rated month since launching last April. Airing at 11 PM/ET, the program also topped every show on CNN and MSNBC in the younger 25-54 demo. Gutfeld! averaged 2.2 million viewers 358,000 this month, also besting ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in total viewers.

FNC’s late-night show also topped Comedy Central’s The Daily Show across the board in total viewers and the younger 25-54 demo.

