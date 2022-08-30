Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”
If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
The Sweet Life: Signature Sweets and Treats Shop Opens in Billings
Who doesn't have a sweet tooth? I know I have multiple, and always find time to sneak in a sweet treat. Today, we came across a relatively new business here in Billings, making stunningly beautiful treats and eats!. What's available?. According to Joey Pickett, they focus on custom cakes for...
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend
We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
First Friday Fragments of the Month from Mark Wilson: Cars, Guns, and A/C
I often watch youtube videos on things. Most "how to" videos are too long. Most of these could be sixty seconds long. Word economy, people. The one I just watched on setting the position of the driver's seat was five minutes. Seriously. Burn The Point tonight. Music by Bucky Beaver....
5K and ‘Kids Dash’ Planned for Billings on September 10
It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?. Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.
Hey Billings, Remember Cash? Some of Us Still Use It to Pay
So, I'm sitting in my pickup, waiting in line for my turn at the drive-up window. When I finished ordering from the nice lady in the speaker, she told me my total would be $5.17. Well, when the cents total is low like that, and I have time because I'm...
Is This Popular Montana City The Most Depressed In The Nation?
In recent years the subject of mental health has come to the forefront. In fact, it seems that every time you turn on any sort of national news, one of the top stories has some sort of connection to mental health. Experts have said that we're in the middle of...
Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings
It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.
yourbigsky.com
‘Turning Up the Heat’ Burn the Point show schedule
It’s such an amazing weekend of over 500 classic cars, hotrods, custom vehicle designs you won’t see anywhere else!! You’ll be glad you checked out at this year’s Burn The Point Classic Car Show & Swap in Billings. Here’s a quick look at all the action...
yourbigsky.com
Let’s Rumble! Burn the Point Parade Friday night in Billings
The idea of cars lighting up the pavement in downtown Billings started in the 50’s, but “Burn the Point” Classic Car weekend is as hot as ever!. This year’s 2022 Labor Day weekend kickoff starts with a parade in downtown Billings Friday night when the first of over 500 cars will cross North 27th Street to RUMBLE down 3rd Ave. North! So exciting!
Dog in Billings is a Heartbreaker. Looking for His Forever Home.
Our featured Wet Nose this week is absolutely full of love. His name is Wazowski, and he's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Here's what the great people at YVAS had to say about our boy Wazowski:. Wazowski may only have one eye, but he makes...
This Is What Happens When You Miss a Day of Listening to the Breakfast Flakes!
Holy guest, Batman! I know we are on low power, but what a day. We had guests join us on all types of issues on the air this morning. First, we had county commissioner Jones and Dan from the chamber in to talk about the private management of Metra. I...
New Yard Signs Are Popping Up in Billings. Here’s What They’re Promoting.
Montana has consistently been top 3 in the United States for suicide rate, and a local organization in Billings is working to help those at risk and to raise awareness during suicide prevention month. According to the press release from Riverstone Health, yard signs will be placed throughout the city...
BIG PSA: The Breakfast Flakes Gearing Up For the Annual Fall Parade
Fall has always been my favorite time of year although it's going to be a while until we get some cooler weather. It's the time of year when there is some light at the end of the tunnel. The days get shorter and the work slows down. We are in...
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Extreme Heat, Wind Prompts FIRE WATCH for the Billings Area on Sunday 9/4
Idle chit-chat with my coworkers this week frequently revolved around what everybody is doing for Labor Day weekend. The conversation naturally delved into the weather this weekend and how it seems like it's usually cold, wet, and windy on Labor Day. Everyone I know can share stories of getting rained on - or even snowed on - during camping adventures at the unofficial end of summer.
Billings schools packed with kids, but district not ready for 4th high school
Billings West High School has the largest enrollment numbers in the entire state of Montana. Senior and Skyview fall closely behind in second and third.
The Federalist’s Joy Pullman Praises Montanans for Standing Up
A great piece at TheFederalist.com is praising the efforts of pastors, parents, and other concerned citizens who are standing up to drag queen events targeting kids from Illinois to Montana. Remember the drag queen story hour targeting kids at ZooMontana in Billings? Nearly 200 people showed up to protest the...
Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs
We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
