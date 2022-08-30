Read full article on original website
Raped 12-Year-Old Could Take an Ambulance to Walmart for Plan B, SC Representative Says
Representative Doug Gilliam from South Carolina has enraged critics with his recent comments on a theoretical 12-year-old rape and incest victim. Responding in court to SC Republican Gil Gatch’s statement that a hypothetical child victim who had been impregnated by her father would be “forced” to carry a pregnancy under the abortion ban, Gilliam responded that “she had choices... the morning after pill was available... that’s available in Walmart.” “If her dad rapes her and she’s carrying the child, who drives her to get the morning after pill?” Gatch asked Gilliam. “The ambulance,” Gilliam said. On Tuesday, South Carolina has passed a near-total abortion ban that doesn’t allow children who’re rape victims to get abortions at up to 20 weeks.CW: Rape and Incest Listen to SC House Rep Gilliam say that a 12 year old rape victim had “choices” and “options” and could take an ambulance to Walmart to get Plan B. Please make calls to your Senators to stop this bill. Link below. #StopTheBanSC pic.twitter.com/lotKFXKdW4— Phillip J. Ford (@phillipjford) September 2, 2022 Read it at Twitter
