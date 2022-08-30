Read full article on original website
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
Driver, passenger hospitalized after MetroAccess car crash
WASHINGTON — A driver and passenger are in the hospital after a MetroAccess car struck parked cars and tipped onto its side Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Rock Creek Church Road Northwest and Varnum Street Northwest, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). A spokesperson said the car struck two parked cars in the area before tipping on its side. One customer was on board at the time. Both the driver of the car and the passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, WMATA said. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
2 people hurt after MetroAccess vehicle hits parked cars then tips over
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a car crash involving a MetroAccess vehicle, that happened Saturday morning in Northwest D.C. According to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials, the crash happened around 7:56 a.m. in the unit block of Rock Creek Church Road. Officials say the MetroAccess vehicle, which was being...
Update on Student Struck by Vehicle After Driver Failed to Stop for School Bus
Update: The victim was initially described as 7-year-old female by Montgomery County Police; we now know that she is 9-years-old and in the fourth grade. WTOP reports that the 9-year-old girl that was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Rd. in Montgomery Village suffered a broken clavicle and broken pelvis, according to an MCPS spokesperson. The incident occurred at 3:53pm on Tuesday, August 30. Montgomery County Police said that the driver of the vehicle drove around a stopped MCPS school bus and struck the child. The school bus had its flashing red lights on at the time of the collision and the driver remained on the scene. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening.
Suspect's Vehicle Crashes During Police Pursuit on Route 1 in Fairfax County
A police pursuit ended Thursday afternoon when a suspect's vehicle overturned on Route 1 in Northern Virginia, police said. Fairfax County police, Virginia state police and Alexandria city police were involved in the pursuit. Fairfax County police said the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking in Prince George's County, Maryland, earlier in the day.
4 arrested in Fairfax County after police pursuit, crash involving stolen car from Prince George's County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Four suspects were arrested in Fairfax County after a carjacking and pursuit that started in Prince George's County, Maryland and ended with a crash along Richmond Highway, according to police. According to Fairfax County Police, the incident started Thursday afternoon after the suspects allegedly stole a...
TRAFFIC ALERT: GW Parkway blocked in Arlington after crash
The northbound lanes of the GW Parkway were Friday afternoon blocked after reports of a “major” crash near the second scenic overlook. The Arlington County Fire Department is among those that responded to the crash, south of Chain Bridge in Arlington. So far there’s no word on injuries nor the exact nature of the crash.
Four people shot, one dead after shooting at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Four people were shot and one died after someone opened fire at a 7-Eleven store in Prince George's County Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at the 7-Eleven located at the 1400 block of Ritchie Road, and police have not yet arrested the shooter.
Police release sketch of suspect in Fairfax County trail attacks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for a series of attacks against women and an attempted abduction along the popular W&OD trail in Fairfax County. On Aug. 26, a woman was grabbed from behind by a half naked man while on a...
Washington, D.C. Biker Killed In Fatal Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash On Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County, Maryland
FORESTVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that occurred late Wednesday night August 31, 2022 in Prince George’s County. At about 11:10 P.M. on Wednesday, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the outer loop...
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting, killing man stopped at traffic light in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was posted in October 2018 following the shooting. A 26-year-old D.C. man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting and killing a man whose car was stopped at a traffic light in a busy area of Northeast Washington in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Deputies: Maryland man in tactical vest, helmet shot fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces 24 charges after he shot fireworks at people and a home in Emmitsburg. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of hit-and-run incident […]
Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police
A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
7-year-old girl hit by car that went around stopped Montgomery Co. school bus, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from August 2021. A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a car while getting off of a school bus in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police officers were called to the scene in the...
Man charged for fatal shooting in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death in the parking lot of an Alexandria apartment complex is facing multiple charges, according to police. The shooting, that happened Tuesday afternoon, on Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley left a man suffering from multiple...
UPDATED: Suspect arrested after attempted armed carjacking in Pentagon City
(Updated at 1:20 p.m.) An alleged Wednesday evening carjacking attempt led to a crash and an arrest in Pentagon City. Police say a suspect who was armed with a gun tried to forcefully take a car from a driver at the intersection of 12th Street S. and S. Fern Street, near the future Amazon HQ2 campus and the DEA headquarters.
Leesburg police: Suspicious incident involving child
Leesburg police said they were investigating a suspicious incident involving a child that took place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Evans Ridge Apartments.
Police search for missing Montgomery County Au Pair
An Au Pair, who was working for a family in Potomac, was reported missing after never arriving to Dulles Airport for a flight. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the investigation.
