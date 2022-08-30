Update: The victim was initially described as 7-year-old female by Montgomery County Police; we now know that she is 9-years-old and in the fourth grade. WTOP reports that the 9-year-old girl that was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Rd. in Montgomery Village suffered a broken clavicle and broken pelvis, according to an MCPS spokesperson. The incident occurred at 3:53pm on Tuesday, August 30. Montgomery County Police said that the driver of the vehicle drove around a stopped MCPS school bus and struck the child. The school bus had its flashing red lights on at the time of the collision and the driver remained on the scene. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO