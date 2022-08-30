ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WUSA9

Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Driver, passenger hospitalized after MetroAccess car crash

WASHINGTON — A driver and passenger are in the hospital after a MetroAccess car struck parked cars and tipped onto its side Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Rock Creek Church Road Northwest and Varnum Street Northwest, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). A spokesperson said the car struck two parked cars in the area before tipping on its side. One customer was on board at the time. Both the driver of the car and the passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, WMATA said. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 people hurt after MetroAccess vehicle hits parked cars then tips over

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a car crash involving a MetroAccess vehicle, that happened Saturday morning in Northwest D.C. According to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials, the crash happened around 7:56 a.m. in the unit block of Rock Creek Church Road. Officials say the MetroAccess vehicle, which was being...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Update on Student Struck by Vehicle After Driver Failed to Stop for School Bus

Update: The victim was initially described as 7-year-old female by Montgomery County Police; we now know that she is 9-years-old and in the fourth grade. WTOP reports that the 9-year-old girl that was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Rd. in Montgomery Village suffered a broken clavicle and broken pelvis, according to an MCPS spokesperson. The incident occurred at 3:53pm on Tuesday, August 30. Montgomery County Police said that the driver of the vehicle drove around a stopped MCPS school bus and struck the child. The school bus had its flashing red lights on at the time of the collision and the driver remained on the scene. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Suspect's Vehicle Crashes During Police Pursuit on Route 1 in Fairfax County

A police pursuit ended Thursday afternoon when a suspect's vehicle overturned on Route 1 in Northern Virginia, police said. Fairfax County police, Virginia state police and Alexandria city police were involved in the pursuit. Fairfax County police said the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking in Prince George's County, Maryland, earlier in the day.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: GW Parkway blocked in Arlington after crash

The northbound lanes of the GW Parkway were Friday afternoon blocked after reports of a “major” crash near the second scenic overlook. The Arlington County Fire Department is among those that responded to the crash, south of Chain Bridge in Arlington. So far there’s no word on injuries nor the exact nature of the crash.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Arrest Made in District Heights Deadly Shooting: Police

A suspect is in custody for a shooting that killed one man in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say. Police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton in connection to the fatal shooting of Stanley Ramey, 28, of District Heights. Police were called to the scene of a shooting at 2100 block...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Suspect arrested after attempted armed carjacking in Pentagon City

(Updated at 1:20 p.m.) An alleged Wednesday evening carjacking attempt led to a crash and an arrest in Pentagon City. Police say a suspect who was armed with a gun tried to forcefully take a car from a driver at the intersection of 12th Street S. and S. Fern Street, near the future Amazon HQ2 campus and the DEA headquarters.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

