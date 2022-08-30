Good News: Everett couple finds dog after pup stolen in running car

A 1-year-old puppy who was stolen in a car that was stolen on Aug. 20, has been safely found in Skagit County on Monday.

The car, a BMW X5, was stolen from the 11000 block of Evergreen Way and recovered Saturday in Tulalip.

Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted from PAWS in Lynnwood last year, the last of her litter to be adopted.

Ginger and Matt, Pumpkin’s owners, told KIRO 7 News that Pumpkin has seasonal allergies, ear infections and separation anxiety.

“Pumpkin brings Matt and myself a tremendous amount of joy and stress relief,” Ginger said.

Ginger described Pumpkin as weighing about 65 pounds, and golden brown with white paws and belly. She also has a black snout and a black tip on her tail.

On Monday, Pumpkin’s owners heard from the Skagit Valley Humane Society that Pumpkin had been found.

After confirming her chip with PAWS, Matt and Ginger reunited with Pumpkin on Monday, after being apart for nine days.

