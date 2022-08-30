ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Good News: Everett couple finds dog after pup stolen in running car

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago

A 1-year-old puppy who was stolen in a car that was stolen on Aug. 20, has been safely found in Skagit County on Monday.

The car, a BMW X5, was stolen from the 11000 block of Evergreen Way and recovered Saturday in Tulalip.

Pumpkin, a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, was adopted from PAWS in Lynnwood last year, the last of her litter to be adopted.

Ginger and Matt, Pumpkin’s owners, told KIRO 7 News that Pumpkin has seasonal allergies, ear infections and separation anxiety.

“Pumpkin brings Matt and myself a tremendous amount of joy and stress relief,” Ginger said.

Ginger described Pumpkin as weighing about 65 pounds, and golden brown with white paws and belly. She also has a black snout and a black tip on her tail.

On Monday, Pumpkin’s owners heard from the Skagit Valley Humane Society that Pumpkin had been found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvIDX_0hbGdThh00

After confirming her chip with PAWS, Matt and Ginger reunited with Pumpkin on Monday, after being apart for nine days.

KIRO 7 Seattle

3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
