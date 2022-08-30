Trader Joe's has its fair share of great and not-so-great items. Among the chain's most popular products, you'll find its frozen mandarin orange chicken, dark chocolate peanut butter cups, Unexpected Cheddar cheese, Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend, and butternut squash macaroni and cheese, which were all voted favorites overall in 2021 by Trader Joe's customers. Of course, what's a good or a bad product depends on everyone's personal taste.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 32 MINUTES AGO