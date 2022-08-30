Read full article on original website
KETV.com
WATCH: Huskers' Scott Frost and players talk first win of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Hear what head coach Scott Frost had to say about the Huskers' first win of the season at their home opener at Memorial Stadium. Listen to what players Isaac Gifford, Garrett Nelson, Casey Thompson and Anthony Grant had to say as well. You can find KETV's...
KETV.com
Nebraska wins first home game of the season against North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football defeated North Dakota Saturday in the Huskers’ home opener. The Huskers won 38-17 against the Fighting Hawks at Memorial Stadium — this is their 35th win in the past 37 home opening games at Memorial Stadium. Travis Vokolek and Nick Henrich both...
KETV.com
Earliest known film of Nebraska football shows how Huskers looked in early 1900s
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Husker historian's dream come true. History Nebraska has digitized what they believe to be the earliest known film of Husker football. The footage shows a variety of clips from Nebraska games in the 1910s and 1920s, including against Notre Dame. "Three yards and a cloud...
KETV.com
'It's electric': Husker fans bring in the first home game with tailgating
LINCOLN, Neb. — Many spent the early morning hours Saturday setting up their tailgating spots ahead of the matchup against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Proving it's never too early to bring out the Husker pride. "We've been doing this for over 15 years now. And just every Saturday,...
KETV.com
Scott Frost says Huskers are confident, ready to 'prove it' against North Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said the team is confident and "motivated" after the season-opening loss to Northwestern. "They were frustrated. They were disappointed. But the confidence is there. I think they know what kind of team they have. It's up to us to go out and prove it," Frost said Thursday.
Nebraska football fans are ready to turn to Urban Meyer
Nebraska football fans have turned their attention to Urban Meyer becoming their next savior. With things going absolutely terrible for Scott Frost in year five, Nebraska football fans are done with the former Cornhuskers quarterback leading their program, as they have turned their attention to none other than Urban Meyer.
KETV.com
Nebraska vs. North Dakota: What you need to know for the Huskers' home opener
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football is set to face North Dakota in the Huskers' 2022 home opener at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers (0-1) are starting a four-game homestand after opening the season with a 31-28 loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Here's everything you need to know if you're...
KETV.com
'I'm going to be a world champion': Parker hopes to succeed and inspire along the way
OMAHA, Neb. — Brittany Parker is a seven-time national champion in her sport and, as she continues through her career, has her goals set higher than that. "I am going to be a world champion," Parker said. Parker, a graduate of Omaha North High, trains at B&B Boxing Academy...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Week 2 Highlights
OMAHA, Neb. — Week 2 of Operation Football featured a full slate of high school football games across the state. In the Monster Matchup, Elkhorn South held off Millard South, 31-28, to beat the Patriots for the first time in program history and improve to 2-0. More highlights from...
KETV.com
Thunderstorms possible in Nebraska, Iowa during Friday's high school football games
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha area will heat up Friday, before a cold front brings a chance for isolated, strong storms in the evening. Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will see highs in the low to mid 90s, with a cold front moving south into the area around 5 p.m.
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
KETV.com
Freedomtainment's inaugural job fair, tailgate helping 'underemployed'
OMAHA, Neb. — Freedomtainment hosted the inaugural Level Up Job Fair and Tailgate party on Saturday. The free event was at Gene Leahy Mall. Freedomtainment said the goal of the job fair was to connect people with jobs that pay a living wage. They also say they were targeting...
KETV.com
College of Saint Mary, The Lozier Foundation host DEI Summit focused on equipping students with tools to stop racism
OMAHA, Neb. — A partnership between The College of Saint Mary and The Lozier Foundation brought in comedian Amber Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar to talk to students about racism and provide resources to stop it. "I was shocked by how much they knew about racism and how...
KETV.com
Meet Florida Man, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Have you ever wanted to experience Florida without leaving the comfort of your Nebraska home? Well, does the shelter have the dog for you. Florida Man is a...
KETV.com
Travelers prepare for another busy holiday weekend in the air and on the road
OMAHA, Neb. — Travel trouble means getting to the airport two hours before takeoff on Labor Day weekend. "We're always early to everything," Dede Henderson said. "We went by what we were advised to do," Monty Neiffer said. "It's plenty early." An Eppley Airfield spokesperson said airport leaders anticipate...
Latest update from 3 News Now | September 2 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday morning, September 2, 2022.
KETV.com
'Governor' warrant issued to get double homicide suspect back in Omaha
Iowa — The suspect in a double homicide is fighting legal filings to bring him back to Omaha. Gage Walter was arrested in Iowa last month following a chase and standoff near Des Moines — Iowa prosecutors dropped the charges against him. Walter is still in the...
KETV.com
Teenager injured on scooter after hit and run Thursday afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. — A teenage boy riding a scooter is seriously hurt after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon. The scene was near 43rd and Ohio streets, just before 2 p.m. Police said they think the boy ran a stop sign. He sustained shoulder injuries. Officers said they...
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
KETV.com
SAC Museum scraps Artemis I viewing party after NASA delays launch
ASHLAND, Neb. — The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum scrapped plans for a viewing party after NASA delayed the Artemis I launch for a second time on Saturday. The space agency said liquid hydrogen leaks prompted the decision. Retired Nebraska astronaut and SAC Museum president and CEO Clayton...
