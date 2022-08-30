ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit-and-run, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a 7-year-old. The Clayton County Police Department said the collision happened near Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Officers responded at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Police found the child dead in the road when they arrived.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

2 dead in Old National Highway crash and 1 injured

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died and one person was left with serious injuries in a two-car crash in Fulton County, authorities say. The crash happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Old National Highway, south of Sullivan Road. A Mitsubishi Galant was reportedly going north on Old...
fox5atlanta.com

Bystander killed by driver fleeing police, troopers say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol said a chase through Fulton County ended in a deadly crash and arrest of a suspect. Georgia State Patrol did not identify the suspect, who allegedly fled from Cobb County police during a traffic stop at around midnight Friday on Interstate 285 near the Cascade Road exit. Troopers said the person driving a Dodge Durango sped off and drove down Camp Creek Road.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA

