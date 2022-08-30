Read full article on original website
Driver charged in fiery crash that caused I-285 to shut down for over 14 hours
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department has charged the driver accused of causing a traffic nightmare Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the crash on Interstate 285 WB near Ashford Dunwoody Road around 3 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they arrived,...
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
Driver leads troopers on chase that leaves one dead in two-vehicle crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a driver dead early Friday morning. Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County. According to authorities, Cobb County police were performing a stop on a vehicle...
Man charged with DUI after car crash damages train tracks, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is urging those traveling at any point during Labor Day weekend not ot drink and drive. In a Facebook post, the department referred to a recent DUI arrest of what not to do. On September 1, officers say they were called...
7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit-and-run, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a 7-year-old. The Clayton County Police Department said the collision happened near Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Officers responded at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Police found the child dead in the road when they arrived.
Man in Henry County hotel standoff wanted for gas station murder, shooting homeless man, deputies say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The man cornered and arrested by a SWAT team in Henry County on Friday night was wanted for a murder at a Stockbridge gas station and a separate shooting involving a homeless man, law enforcement said. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators tracked 30-year-old Jamil...
Infant dies in a tragic accident in Rockmart area on Tuesday
A family is mourning the tragic loss of their child in the Rockmart area on Tuesday after an accidental fall,
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run near Gwinnett County high school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian directly in front of a high school. The incident happened at around 5 a.m. Friday morning near McClure High School on Club Drive. Gwinnett County Public Schools confirmed the victim was not a student or...
11-year-old reported missing in Stone Mountain, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is working to find a missing 11-year-old. Brandon Gibson was reported as a runaway on Aug. 31, according to police. He was last seen by the 400 block of Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain. Gibson stands at 4-feet 10-inches tall...
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
UPDATE: Tractor trailer in I-20 crash was hauling 40,000 pounds of cooking oil
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – All lanes along Interstate 20 in DeKalb County near Turner Hill Road are back open to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash closed one side of the highway for nearly two hours. It was not your typical day on the job for North Carolina truck...
Passengers killed, driver hospitalized in College Park car crash, troopers say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Two people are dead and a person is receiving treatment for serious injuries following a crash involving two cars in College Park. Georgia State Patrol said a Mitsubishi Galante crashed into a Ford Super Duty truck on Old National Highway at around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection with Sullivan Road.
2 dead in Old National Highway crash and 1 injured
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died and one person was left with serious injuries in a two-car crash in Fulton County, authorities say. The crash happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Old National Highway, south of Sullivan Road. A Mitsubishi Galant was reportedly going north on Old...
Bystander killed by driver fleeing police, troopers say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol said a chase through Fulton County ended in a deadly crash and arrest of a suspect. Georgia State Patrol did not identify the suspect, who allegedly fled from Cobb County police during a traffic stop at around midnight Friday on Interstate 285 near the Cascade Road exit. Troopers said the person driving a Dodge Durango sped off and drove down Camp Creek Road.
Man arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT teams have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home for several hours. Deputies went to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Longwood Ct. in Lithonia when Jason Travis Williams barricaded himself inside the home.
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
UPDATE: Westbound lanes of I-285 may not reopen until Tuesday morning after truck crash, fire
ATLANTA — A massive tractor-trailer fire shut down all lanes of I-285 in both directions at Ashford Dunwoody road Monday afternoon, causing extreme delays and damaging the road. The eastbound lanes reopened more than three hours later just after 6 p.m., finally allowing stuck drivers to resume travel. The...
Gwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake
Gwinnett County police investigated after two teenagers were found dead July 21 in a lakefront neighborhood.
