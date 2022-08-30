Read full article on original website
Governor Seeks to Protect Wyoming’s Interests in Court Challenges of June Oil and Gas Lease Sale
Governor Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is taking legal action to protect the oil and gas industry. To do that the State has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases that were filed by a coalition of advocacy groups seeking to challenge the June 2022 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oil and gas lease sale. Wyoming is joining the BLM and other states to defend the lease sale.
Request for Expression of Interest Released by The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub Coalition
The Request for Expression of Interest will allow stakeholders to inform the development of the regional hydrogen hub in the four-state region. As efforts to establish a regional hydrogen hub in the Intermountain West continue, the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub (WISHH) coalition released a Request for Expression of Interest (RFEI) Thursday, August 25 to solicit input from key stakeholders. The RFEI provides an avenue for stakeholders such as industry leaders, elected officials, community groups, tribes, and the general public to provide vital input in creating a regional clean hydrogen hub across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.
British Columbia Man Crosses Wyoming on Fundraising Bike Ride
Courtenay, British Columbia native Robert Trainor left Rooseville, B.C. on Saturday August 20th to ride his mountain bike from Canada to Mexico along the Great Divide. He will cross the divide some 25 times while covering a distance of 4000 kms and climbing 175,000 feet. That’s the equivalent of climbing Everest 6 times. He hopes to cover this distance in 21 days, averaging 200kms a day and finishing at the Mexican border at Antelope Wells.
Governor Gordon Joined By Other Governors in Pushing Back Against EPA Overreach
Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency‘s (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration.
AARP Wyoming To Host TeleTown Hall on Brain Health
AARP Wyoming and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health are teaming up to offer a teletown hall on brain health at 4 p.m. on August 23. Among the experts on the call are Sara Medley, chief executive officer of Mountain-Pacific and caregiver for a loved one with dementia; Douglas Kuntzweiler, MD, chief medical officer at Mountain-Pacific; and Stevi Sy, a Registered Pharmacist and clinical analyst at Mountain-Pacific. The panel will offer tips and advice to caregivers as well as provide tips and answer questions to help callers better understand what they can do to keep their brains healthy as they age.
Lynette GreyBull Comments on Winning Democratic Nomination for Wyoming’s U.S. House
I want to thank the voters of Wyoming, my amazing campaign team, the state Democratic Party and all the hard-working county parties, and especially Meghan Jensen, a true visionary in this great state. If this primary season seemed exceptional to you, it's because it was. Some national political leaders asked...
Harriet Hageman Wins Big in Wyoming GOP Primary
Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, tonight scored a tremendous victory over incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, decisively winning the Republican primary election and reclaiming the state’s only House seat for the people of the Cowboy State. Hageman ran on her record as a constitutional attorney protecting individual liberties and property rights for Wyoming citizens, pledging that in Congress she will always remember who hired her for the job.
CVS Health Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in Wyoming, Other States
New safes for controlled substances anticipated to help reduce organized retail crime. All 106 CVS Pharmacy® locations across Colorado, Utah, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming now using time delay safe technology. As part of an ongoing commitment to support law enforcement and help build safer communities, CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS)...
Superintendent Schroeder Endorsed by Dr. William Bennett
Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder was today endorsed by Dr. William Bennett, a man many have described as “one of America’s most influential and respected voices on cultural, political and educational issues.”. Bennett is the former Secretary of Education Under President Ronald Reagan, and he was...
Wyoming Corrections Officer Shot While Off-Duty
The Wyoming Department of Corrections issued a press release this morning that said one of its officers was shot while off-duty. The officer, Martin Maldonado, Jr. worked at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution. According to the press release, Maldonado was shot while at a grocery store in nearby Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
