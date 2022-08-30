AARP Wyoming and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health are teaming up to offer a teletown hall on brain health at 4 p.m. on August 23. Among the experts on the call are Sara Medley, chief executive officer of Mountain-Pacific and caregiver for a loved one with dementia; Douglas Kuntzweiler, MD, chief medical officer at Mountain-Pacific; and Stevi Sy, a Registered Pharmacist and clinical analyst at Mountain-Pacific. The panel will offer tips and advice to caregivers as well as provide tips and answer questions to help callers better understand what they can do to keep their brains healthy as they age.

WYOMING STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO