3 officers hospitalized for suspected secondary drug exposure after arresting man on narcotics, police say

Complaints about drug activity in Whiteville, including near Central Middle School, led to eight arrests by the sheriff’s office. Beginning in July, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics substances in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. During the investigation, three search warrants were executed, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals. One suspect was also captured in a vehicle stop, the CCSO said in a press release.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO