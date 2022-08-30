3 officers hospitalized for suspected secondary drug exposure after arresting man on narcotics, police say

Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drugs and guns seized in Bolton after police chase ends in crash
Bolton, NC (WWAY) – Wednesday August 31, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were in the Bolton community of Columbus County looking into complaints of illegal drug activity. During this investigation, police saw a suspect’s vehicle traveling down Andrew Jackson highway. As they turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the suspect refused to stop. During the chase, the suspect, Alton Terrill Smith, 37, of Bolton, attempted to hit two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and did hit one of investigator’s vehicle — causing a crash.
WECT
Man charged in overdose death
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly supplied heroin that led to an overdose death this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane on Aug. 31. “During the investigation detectives located heroin and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Police officers recover after secondary drug exposure
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three Sunset Beach Police officers were treated for secondary exposure to drugs, after making an arrest on Sunday, August 28. Sunset Beach Police responded to the 1600 of Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Sunday, for reports of two people possibly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested.
WECT
Eight arrested during drug investigations in Columbus County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people accused of drug-related charges from July 29 to August 18. The sheriff’s office announced the arrests on Thursday, September 1 in a press release. Investigators arrested Whiteville man Dan Maurice Gowan at the 400 block of...
Triple murder under investigation in the Low Country
A woman and her two children were found dead after a fatal shooting in the Low Country. Officials say, the fatal shooting happened at a home in the Carolina Forest Area of Horry County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CCSO makes arrest after investigation into methamphetamine distribution
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29th, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on...
WMBF
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood was in the middle of a custody battle, according to public records. The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura...
WECT
Wilmington PD arrests two, discovers drugs during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that two arrests were made on Aug. 30 following a traffic stop. Per the release, the incident occurred on the 3100 block of Market St. around 7:05 p.m. Following an initiated traffic stop, WPD stated that officers discovered several “bindles” of...
myhorrynews.com
Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating
A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer
RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
WMBF
1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
Horry County police investigating after 1 person hurt in shooting at arcade bar near Murrells Inlet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after one person was hurt early Tuesday morning in a shooting at the Player 1Up arcade bar near Murrells Inlet. Officers responded about 2 a.m. to the business on Highway 17 South to investigate a report of a shooting, according to a police report. A […]
columbuscountynews.com
Eight Jailed After Drug Investigation in City
Complaints about drug activity in Whiteville, including near Central Middle School, led to eight arrests by the sheriff’s office. Beginning in July, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics substances in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. During the investigation, three search warrants were executed, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals. One suspect was also captured in a vehicle stop, the CCSO said in a press release.
wfxb.com
Person Found Dead in Longs Roadway
A person was found shot to death this morning in the Longs area. The body was found on Dewitt Road just after midnight and an autopsy is scheduled at MUSC. The Horry County Police Department is investigating it as a homicide. The name of the victim will be released after the family is notified.
North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
myhorrynews.com
Woman and 2 children dead in Carolina Forest shooting
A 42-year-old woman and her two children died Wednesday in a shooting in Carolina Forest, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Laura Moberley and her two children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, were found deceased of gun shot wounds at a residence on Centennial Circle.
WECT
Pender County woman arrested, charged with embezzlement of disabled elderly
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tina Louise Benton, 46, of Rocky Point for embezzlement charges on August 30. According to detectives, Benton was recently connected to an embezzlement investigation regarding a family member of hers. Benton is charged with embezzlement, two counts of exploitation...
Serious injuries reported in 1-vehicle crash near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:42 a.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the North Carolina border. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is […]
wfxb.com
New Details on Carolina Forest Shooting Involving Mother and 2 Children
Horry County Police responded to the scene of a shooting on Centennial Circle in Carolina Forest yesterday afternoon. The incident happened around 6:00am in the area off Carolina Forest Boulevard. Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard identified three victims as 42-year-old Laura Moberley and her two children 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily. All three were found dead inside their home after police responded to a welfare check request.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff asking public for help identifying larceny suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On August 19th, 2022, the pictured suspects committed larceny at the Walmart at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released these images in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects’ identities. If you can identify...
