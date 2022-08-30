Read full article on original website
US Magazine
‘Bachelor’ Stylist Defends Rachel Recchia’s Dress After Backlash: ‘For All That Think I Hate Her’
Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s Wedding to Nikki Bella
Happy for them. Carrie Ann Inaba sent love to ex Artem Chigvintsev after his wedding to Nikki Bella. “Congratulations,” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 54, wrote via an Instagram Story of the joint wedding post by Bella, 38, and Chigvintsev, 40, on Monday, August 29. Inaba tagged both her ex-boyfriend and the Total Bellas star and added a slew of red heart emojis.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Split After 4 Years of Marriage
It’s over for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. Slater, 33, and Farber, 38, have called it quits after four years of marriage, multiple sources tell Us. “They've been apart for many months now," a source says. "They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a […]
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as Abasolo, a Miami-based chiropractor, and Peter Kraus, a personal trainer from Wisconsin.
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Tarek El Moussa Said Ant Anstead Was ‘Lightyears Better’ Than Christina Hall’s Other Boyfriends
'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa said Ant Anstead was ‘lightyears better’ than the other men his ex-wife Christina Hall dated.
Bravo Calls Out ‘Harmful Rhetoric’ After Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jax Was Harassed Online: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and the ‘RHOBH’ Cast Responds
Enough is enough. After Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax Nilon was harassed online with hateful messages, Bravo slammed viewers for their actions, encouraging better treatment of its stars. The backlash began when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to social media on Tuesday, August 24, explaining via Twitter that she is “a very […]
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Weighs In on the Allegations Against Gabby Windey’s Frontrunner Nate Mitchell
A situation she knows all too well. As rumors (and potential receipts) regarding Nate Mitchell’s pre-Bachelorette past swirl, Kaitlyn Bristowe is weighing in. The season 11 Bachelorette, 37, recapped the Monday, August 8, episode of The Bachelorette on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, addressing Gabby Windey’s previous comments about whether she’d be […]
Demi Lovato Fans Are ‘Freaking Out’ About How Much Her New Boyfriend Looks Like This Popular Musician
Demi Lovato has new boyfriend Jute$ collaborated with her on her latest album, and fans can’t get over how strongly he resembles another famous musician.
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors
Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos
The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina
It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003. After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants. For footwear, Samuel...
Jennifer Lopez Faces Backlash After Marrying Ben Affleck At His ‘Plantation-Style’ Estate
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are under fire for seemingly waiting 20 years to get married at his “plantation-style” home in Georgia. The same man who got a whole season of Finding Your Roots canceled in 2015 due to his desire to hide his slave-owning ancestry decided to marry his Puerto Rican wife at his estate, which was built to resemble a plantation.
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’
Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
