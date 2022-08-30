ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, IL

WTHR

Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl

SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
SULLIVAN, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into mailbox and ditch

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after a crash Thursday afternoon in Vanderburgh County. Deputies say Rachel Hudson was spotted driving down Saint Wendel Road around 4:30 p.m. They say she veered over to the opposite lanes of travel, then off the road and into a...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
#Fraud
wish989.com

Woodlawn Man Free on Bond Arrested on New Charges

MT. VERNON – A 55-year-old Woodlawn man was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the sheriff’s office, David Lamar was arrested for Being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Being a Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm while on Parole, Possession of a Meth Precursor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth, and on a Parole Violation.
WOODLAWN, IL
14news.com

Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
EVANSVILLE, IN
freedom929.com

REGIONAL ALERT TO SCAMS

(OLNEY) Authorities continue to alert residents of several different scams that are circulating throughout our downstate area, most of which deal with cell phones. Folks are getting bogus text messages from banks, online shipping companies, and even the U.S. Postal Service, all of which direct the victims to an attachment with the needed details, however this attachment when activated allows the scammers to get all the personal information they need from the victims. Folks are reminded to delete these messages and if any questions contact the respective company or businesses that supposedly sent the message to begin with. All such contacts from the businesses will be by mail, not cell phone.
OLNEY, IL
14news.com

Caught on camera: Man vandalizes several cars in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after some cars were damaged early Tuesday morning. One of the victims is hoping some surveillance will help find the suspect. It shows a man kicking in the side mirrors of at least four vehicles. It’s from some cameras at 2nd and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Public Safety
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, September 1st, 2022

A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Centralia Police for violation of bail bond and two outstanding warrants. Gregory Bryan of Broadway is wanted on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for harassing and communications with a witness with a bond set at $100,000 and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
ALMA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022

A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
GRANITE CITY, IL
wevv.com

Impaired 18-year-old arrested after driving 100 MPH on Highway 41, police say

An Evansville, Indiana woman is behind bars after police say she was caught driving down the highway at 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 in Gibson County around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw a driver passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wakoradio.com

KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION

Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'

A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents. The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Picks Up Six On White County Warrants

On August 26th, Deputy Nick Capeheart went to 600 Eighth Street in Carmi to serve an arrest warrant on 53 year old, Beverly J Newman. Capeheart arrived at the residence and informed Newman that there was a warrant for her arrest for Criminal Damage to Property. Newman was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Following a court appearance Monday morning, Newman paid bond and was released. A court date for Newman has been set for October 11th.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval

A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
SANDOVAL, IL

