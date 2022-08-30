Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest Salem man for eight counts of motor vehicle burglary and one vehicle theft
Salem Police have arrested a 19-year-old Salem man for eight counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft. Brandon Powell of West Warmouth was taken into custody when allegedly tied to the series of incidents that began early Saturday morning. The first reports were received at 2:30...
WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged in connection with attack on two Marion County Correctional Officers
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer after allegedly attacking two correctional officers who had come into his cell Friday morning. Jacob Erwin is accused of shoving and punching one of the officers in the neck...
14news.com
Deputies: Drunk driver crashes into mailbox and ditch
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing charges after a crash Thursday afternoon in Vanderburgh County. Deputies say Rachel Hudson was spotted driving down Saint Wendel Road around 4:30 p.m. They say she veered over to the opposite lanes of travel, then off the road and into a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigate deceased person found under Pigeon Creek bridge
The Evansville Police Department got a call about a deceased person under the bridge at First Ave/ Pigeon Creek.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wish989.com
Woodlawn Man Free on Bond Arrested on New Charges
MT. VERNON – A 55-year-old Woodlawn man was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug and weapons charges. According to the sheriff’s office, David Lamar was arrested for Being an Armed Habitual Criminal, Being a Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm while on Parole, Possession of a Meth Precursor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Meth, and on a Parole Violation.
14news.com
Woman facing more than 50 counts of theft and fraud
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday on dozens of charges. 44-year-old Kimberly Williams faces close to 60 charges total. More than 40 of them are theft between $750 and $50,000. Several others are fraud charges. Williams had a $10,000 cash...
freedom929.com
REGIONAL ALERT TO SCAMS
(OLNEY) Authorities continue to alert residents of several different scams that are circulating throughout our downstate area, most of which deal with cell phones. Folks are getting bogus text messages from banks, online shipping companies, and even the U.S. Postal Service, all of which direct the victims to an attachment with the needed details, however this attachment when activated allows the scammers to get all the personal information they need from the victims. Folks are reminded to delete these messages and if any questions contact the respective company or businesses that supposedly sent the message to begin with. All such contacts from the businesses will be by mail, not cell phone.
14news.com
Caught on camera: Man vandalizes several cars in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after some cars were damaged early Tuesday morning. One of the victims is hoping some surveillance will help find the suspect. It shows a man kicking in the side mirrors of at least four vehicles. It’s from some cameras at 2nd and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 1st, 2022
A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Centralia Police for violation of bail bond and two outstanding warrants. Gregory Bryan of Broadway is wanted on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for harassing and communications with a witness with a bond set at $100,000 and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
wevv.com
Impaired 18-year-old arrested after driving 100 MPH on Highway 41, police say
An Evansville, Indiana woman is behind bars after police say she was caught driving down the highway at 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 in Gibson County around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw a driver passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
wevv.com
Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'
A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents. The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Picks Up Six On White County Warrants
On August 26th, Deputy Nick Capeheart went to 600 Eighth Street in Carmi to serve an arrest warrant on 53 year old, Beverly J Newman. Capeheart arrived at the residence and informed Newman that there was a warrant for her arrest for Criminal Damage to Property. Newman was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. Following a court appearance Monday morning, Newman paid bond and was released. A court date for Newman has been set for October 11th.
southernillinoisnow.com
Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval
A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
DEVELOPING: Evansville police respond to early morning robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of an attempted robbery in Evansville. Officers were called to a Circle K gas station in the 300 block of South Green River Road just before 4:30 Thursday morning. We have a crew on the scene working to learn more.
Comments / 0