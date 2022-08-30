Read full article on original website
Related
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Calls Acting In Movies Like Aquaman ‘Clown Work’
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has shown the unique ability to play convincing roles in a wide variety of films. Over the years, he’s appeared in The Matrix: Resurrections as Morpheous, Bobby Seale in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Russel Thomas in Us. While Abdul-Mateen II is widely hailed as one of the most dynamic actors in Hollywood today, he’s not necessarily happy with a few of the roles he has played in the past. During a recent interview with Vulture, the actor called playing the role of Wanta in James Wan’s Aquaman “clown work.”
Brandy To Star In Psychological Horror Film, ‘The Front Room’
Brandy is set to star in the upcoming horror film from A24, The Front Room. The R&B icon announced her starring role on Thursday in an Instagram post. “It’s official! THE FRONT ROOM from The Eggers’ Brothers @a24 Can’t wait for y’all to see this,” she wrote.
Regan Aliyah Boards Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ Series
Megan Thee Stallion is not the only person getting ready to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline has reported that Regan Aliyah will appear in the forthcoming Disney+ series, Ironheart. At this time, it is unclear what role she will play in the forthcoming project. However, it is clear that Dominique Thorne will play the title character and Anthony Ramos is expected to play the role of the lead villain. Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Shea Couleé and Zoe Terakes are also expected to appear in the Disney+ series while Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes direct.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rhys Frake-Waterfield Debuts The ‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Trailer
Murder is on the mind of everyone’s favorite childhood character. In the latest offering from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie The Pooh taps in with his dark side and refuses to look back. “In this violent new take on a childhood classic, beloved characters Pooh and Piglet turn wild and...
The Streaming Syllabus: Here Is What’s Coming To Netflix In September
It may be hard to believe, but fall is quickly approaching. Fortunately, there are a few more weeks before summer shorts turn into hoodies. There’s also a bit more time to unveil those summer blockbusters while the theaters are still full and people are streaming at home. This month, Netflix has put together another strong lineup of shows that includes Cobra Kai, Snabba Cash, Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind. Netflix also plans to unveil blockbusters like Blonde and documentaries like Eat the Rich. Not to mention, September will conclude with the launch of Kid Cudi’s highly-anticipated animated series, Entergalactic. Simply put, Netflix has a lot to offer this month.
Shia LaBeouf Lands Role In ‘Megalopolis’
Francis Ford Coppola has added a few familiar names to his big-budget project, Megalopolis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shia LaBeouf is expected to appear in the film. Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar have also reportedly secured roles in the high-profile, indie film. Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight previously secured roles in the picture.
Kendrick Lamar Stars Alongside Taylour Paige In The ‘We Cry Together’ Video
Shortly before the Labor Day Weekend begins, Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige have delivered the “We Cry Together” short film. Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, the nearly six-minute piece violently depicts chaotic communication, unpredictable patterns of emotion, raw love and verbal abuse. Much like the original track, the visual is both beautifully vulnerable and incredibly tough to watch at times. Through it all, the California duo delivers a showstopping performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smino Drops ’24-8′ And Hints At New Album
Smino has returned with good news. First and foremost, he has delivered a new track called “24-8” in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. Gliding over production from Phoelix, he finds a pocket that only he can as he bends syllables, plays with flows and raps about trips to Alaska.
Ezra Miller To Remain In ‘Dalíland’ Film Despite Recent Arrests
Ezra Miller is not only expected to remain in The Flash, but they are also expected to remain in the forthcoming film, Dalíland. Director Mary Harron will remain in the film as a younger version of Salvador Dalí when it debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
DJ Khaled Goes Out To Yonkers For The ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Video
It’s New York! It’s Yonkers! The latest visual offering from God Did takes the duo out to Ambar Food Store and Forest Houses for the “Jadakiss Interlude” video. Complete with cinematic shots of the Statue of Liberty and the Big Apple’s skyline, the We The Best production provides the perfect visual accompaniment for Jadakiss as he does lyrical exercises over the Street Runner’s production.
Lil’ Baby Sets Release Date For ‘It’s Only Me’ Album
Days ago, Pierre “P” Thomas of Quality Control Music told fans that a number of new albums were on the way. “[There is a] new Quavo and Takeoff album [on the way]. Back to business,” he tweeted. “[There is a] new Lil’ Baby album [on the way]....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dawn Richard Announces ‘Pigments’ Album
The fall release schedule is filling up quickly. Next week, Ari Lennox and John Legend will deliver new projects. At the end of the month, Kid Cudi and Freddie Gibbs will deliver new music. Not to mention, Gorillaz have new music on the way while Bryson Tiller continues to tease the rollout of his fourth studio album. Now, another artist has set a fall release date for their forthcoming body of work. Dawn Richard has announced that her latest album, Pigments, will arrive on October 21, 2022.
Funkmaster Flex Debuts Unreleased Ghostface Killah, Raekwon Single
At times, friendly pressure can be positive. Not long ago, Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex challenged Raekwon and Ghostface Killah to record a song together with “no features.”. “I challenge Raekwon and Ghostface to get me a joint,” he said. “I know you guys are rich. You’re doing...
DJ Drama, Jeezy Tease ‘I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya’
DJ Drama has announced the release of his latest single with none other than Jeezy. Over the years, the duo has delivered a number of classic tracks and mixtapes like Trap or Die and You Can’t Ban The Snowman. This time around, they are planning to deliver a new track called “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” on September 2, 2022. The track will serve as the follow-up to DJ Drama’s “Forever” featuring Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, Jim Jones and Capella Grey as he sets the stage for his next solo project.
Dashing Through The Snow: Ludacris, Lil’ Rel & Teyonah Paris Board Disney Holiday Movie
Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, Milton “Lil Rel” Howery Jr. and Teyona Parris have been cast as the leads of Will Packer and Tim Story’s upcoming Disney+ holiday picture, Dashing Through The Snow. Deadline reports that the film has already begun production in Atlanta, Georgia with a late 2023 release date in mind.
Kyrie Irving Set To Appear On ‘The Shop’
Uninterrupted has revealed the next set of guests to appear on The Shop. LeBron James does not appear to be in this month’s episode, but the show is not suffering from a lack of star power. This time around, Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera will welcome Brooklyn Nets Point Guard Kyrie Irving, Beast star Idris Elba, The Drew Barrymore Show Host Drew Barrymore and Premier Lacrosse League Co-Founder Paul Rabil.
NBA・
Reggie Becton Shares ‘Sway’
In 2021, Reggie Becton set the tone with the release of California. With the help of Shah Infinite, Chris Patrick, Ryahn and several others, the project tackled mental health, love, family dynamics and much more. Ultimately, it set the stage for a tour with Grace Weber, numerous festival appearances and co-signs from Apple Music and Spotify. As the PG County native approaches the one-year anniversary of his latest LP, he is seemingly prepared for the next one.
Yours Truly, Jai Teams Up With Gretchen For ‘Boys Go To Jupiter’
After weeks of teasing her latest release, Yours Truly, Jai has delivered the “Boys Go To Jupiter” with the help of Gretchen. As the title suggests, the latest single from the Tennessee artist takes on the age-old mantra and puts her own spin on it. The visual begins with a younger version of Yours Truly, Jai writing to her friend about all that has happened since she left. Even at a young age, the multi-talented musician is fed up with the boys in her life.
Jenevieve Sets Release Date For ‘Rendezvous’ EP
Fall is for R&B and soul! Next week, John Legend and Ari Lennox plan to release new music. Bryson Tiller is reportedly working on a new album. Not to mention, India Shawn is headed out on tour with Zyah Belle and Remey Williams this fall. Adding to the celebration of music, Jenevieve has announced that she will release a new EP called Rendezvous on September 9, 2022.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0