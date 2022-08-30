Back in March, CD Projekt Red revealed that the next installment of The Witcher saga was officially in development. We know practically nothing about the project except that it’s reportedly not The Witcher 4, so whether it’ll be a reboot or centre on a different character, we don’t yet know. The truth is though, fans are desperate for a fourth entry in the franchise and so one has taken it upon themselves to imagine what The Witcher 4 might look like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO