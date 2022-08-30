Read full article on original website
'Iron Man 3' Star Set To Reprise Role In Upcoming Marvel Series 'Wonder Man'
These days, keeping up with the MCU is a full-time undertaking. Last month, Marvel confirmed new details about phases four, five and six which are set to culminate in the epic Avengers: Secret Wars - a film that is already claiming to be “bigger than Endgame.” For now though, fans are enjoying She-Hulk: Attorney At Law which has earnt rave reviews. There’s another Marvel series just around the corner though, and one Iron Man 3 star is set to reprise his role.
GameStop Short Squeeze Movie Casts Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen
Remember the whole GameStop stock saga? In January last year, many Reddit users woke up and chose chaos, by taking it upon themselves to buy as much GameStop stock as possible, in an attempt to foil the plans of hedge funds by shorting their stocks. The whole thing lost hedge funds millions, and quickly became a meme. There’s probably a much more technical way to explain that, but that’s all you really need to know.
Carolina Cavalli’s ‘Amanda’ Debuts First-Look Clip Ahead of Venice Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
Variety has been given exclusive access to a first-look clip for “Amanda,” Carolina Cavalli’s quirky Italian-cool film in Venice Horizons, starring Benedetta Porcaroli (star of Netflix series “Baby”), and featuring Italian heavyweight Giovanna Mezzogiorno, and Italian “X-Factor” winner Michele Bravi. The film, which is reminiscent of early Wes Anderson, premieres at Venice on Monday, then goes to Toronto – it’s the only Italian film to play both fests this year. Charades is handling international sales. I Wonder is distributing in Italy. The film centers on Amanda, 24, who lives mostly isolated and has never had any friends, even if it’s the thing...
Upcoming Twisted Metal TV Series Just Got Some Really Good News
In case you’d forgotten, it’s been officially confirmed that Twisted Metal is getting its own TV series. The “brilliantly funny adaptation” is being developed by Sony Interactive Studios, and even has Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick as executive producers, which is enough to say that it’s shaping up to be pretty great.
‘BioShock’ Netflix Film Has Landed Its Director
There are so many live-action video game adaptations in the works right now and I’m weirdly optimistic about them all, despite the fact that Netflix’s recent Resident Evil series proved that we haven’t quite turned the ‘video game adaptations are no longer terrible’ corner we thought we’d turned. You cannot deny though that HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us TV series looks incredible in its first teaser trailer. This latest news on Netflix’s BioShock adaptation has also left me feeling quite hopeful.
New 'Atomic Heart' Trailer Goes Way Harder Than It Needed To
The latest combat trailer for Atomic Heart is bombastically bizarre. All of the trailers for this immersive sci-fi shooter have been odd in their own ways but this one scratches our brain in the best way. Atomic Heart is like someone dropped BioShock, Metro and Prey into a blender and...
'The Rings Of Power' Reviews All Agree On One Major Artistic Choice
Today’s a very good day in the world of pop culture. Between the release of The Last of Us Part I and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there is plenty of new content to keep you entertained this weekend. The Rings of Power was met with acclaim when first impressions appeared online last week. Well, full reviews are now in and critics are all agreed on one thing.
Harry Potter Superfans Can Get Extra Bonuses In 'Hogwarts Legacy’
It’s now (checks calendar) just over four months to go until the release of Hogwarts Legacy. Gamescom brought us a brand new trailer, showcasing the mysterious dark arts and Unforgivable Curses - it seems that players will have a big decision to make when it comes to choosing whether or not to delve into the dark side.
'House Of The Dragon' Fans Are About To Lose Their Favourite Actor
It seems that everyone loves the new Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon. So far, it’s been going down really well with fans and critics alike, and has already been renewed for a second season. What’s not to love?. Take a look at the trailer...
Concept Trailer For 'The Witcher 4' Looks Absolutely Perfect
Back in March, CD Projekt Red revealed that the next installment of The Witcher saga was officially in development. We know practically nothing about the project except that it’s reportedly not The Witcher 4, so whether it’ll be a reboot or centre on a different character, we don’t yet know. The truth is though, fans are desperate for a fourth entry in the franchise and so one has taken it upon themselves to imagine what The Witcher 4 might look like.
‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey’ Gets Childhood-Destroying First Trailer
Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain. Until 2022, Disney had the rights to A.A. Milne’s characters, meaning only they could produce movies, TV shows and the like. Well, that’s not the case anymore, and Jagged Edge Productions quickly jumped on the opportunity to turn the beloved franchise into a horror slasher - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Now, we’ve just got our first trailer, and be warned - it will ruin your childhood.
‘The Last of Us Part 1’ Player Spots One Of Sequel's Most Hated Characters
Happy The Last of Us Part I day to my fellow stans. After receiving rave reviews, Naughty Dog’s new-gen reimagining is finally out. In our review, I wrote that Part I is “a game that is as detailed, thorough, and immersive as is possible.” We sat down with the devs who discussed how they made the hotel basement level even scarier, but there are plenty more secrets to be found in the remake. In fact, fans think they’ve spotted one of Part II’s most hated characters.
Netflix Has A New Most Popular Series Just Days After Release
Netflix is churning out the news thick and fast this week. The streaming service’s upcoming BioShock film has finally landed a director and screenwriter and is set to start filming very soon, and we now know that the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series will in fact feature Aloy and is being led by The Umbrella Academy’s showrunner. Of course, it’s not just news that Netflix is churning out, it’s content too - and one new series has skyrocketed up the global trending chart.
Pokimane Announces She Feels Done With Twitch, Says It's No Longer “Fulfilling"
Imane "Pokimane" Anys has been a mainstay streamer on Twitch for years now. She’s quite easily one of the most recognisable faces from the platform - with over nine million followers (at the time of writing), it’s quite hard to imagine the place without her. While you're here,...
'The Boys' Season 4 Will Feature 'The Walking Dead' Fan-Favourite In Recurring Role
Well this is welcomed news, but I’m getting ahead of myself. Last month, The Boys aired its season three finale yet already, fans are clamouring for the next batch of episodes. Amazon Studios clearly know what fans want because the good news is that filming on season four is already underway. What’s even better is that a The Walking Dead fan-favourite is joining the cast.
New 'Hogwarts Legacy' Gameplay Is What Hufflepuffs And Ravenclaws Have Been Waiting For
Hogwarts Legacy may have been delayed to February 2023 but new teasers are rolling in thick and fast. Back at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, we got to see a brand new trailer showcasing the game’s use of Unforgivable Curses - plus you can now pre-order a very snazzy Collector’s Edition featuring a floating wand. I don’t need it, but I want it. If you’re a Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff though, you’re going to love this latest treat.
'Silent Hill 2' Remade In Unreal Engine 5 Will Impress Fans
We all love a bit of Silent Hill, don’t we? Despite a full decade passing by since the series’ last release (unless we’re counting P.T., of course), fans continue to be super dedicated to the franchise, and keep on spawning some really impressive Unreal Engine remakes of the various games.
‘The Last of Us Part 1’ Interview: The Art Of Crafting A Remake
The day is finally here. The Last of Us Part I has officially been released into the world and I’m sure most of you reading this will already have your hands on a copy. If you haven’t, you may be intrigued to know that the game’s received rave reviews. In our own review, I wrote that “fans will find no better way to experience this story, and first-time players are likely to discover a new all-time favourite,” rating the game a stellar nine.
'The Last Of Us Part 1' Remake Reviews Are Pretty Much Unanimous
The Last of Us Part I is a game that’s divided opinion ever since it was announced. Remakes aren’t new, yet this particular one seems to have stirred up a fair bit of debate. Maybe it’s because it’s already been remastered and still holds up very well to this day. Perhaps it’s because the original The Last of Us isn’t as old as remade games typically are. Either way, it’s been divisive but the reviews tell a completely different story.
'House Of The Dragon' Director And Showrunner Reportedly Quits, Leaving Series
The Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon, has got off to a spectacular start. Right from its premiere, the series gained a super high critic and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and just last week, it was confirmed that it’s been renewed for a second season.
