Read full article on original website
Related
Gamer Narrowly Avoids Bullet To The Head While Playing On Their PC
One gamer very narrowly avoided disaster yesterday after they apparently almost got hit with a stray bullet while playing Apex Legends. Twitter user @YTMikeCheck posted a series of images documenting the aftermath of the event, and explaining what happened. “A stray shot from someone yesterday almost hit my head while...
'Need For Speed' 2022 Details And Gameplay Have Leaked Online
It’s a big day for Electronic Arts - potentially. A brand new rumour swept across the internet this afternoon suggesting that Amazon could announce an imminent buyout of the company and whilst this is yet to officially be confirmed, it’s got people talking nonetheless. Amidst all of that though, details have leaked on EA’s upcoming Need For Speed game.
'Assassin's Creed Mirage' And Possible DLC Appear On Ubisoft Store
Earlier this week, we seemingly discovered the title of Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed project. Several prominent leakers revealed that the title is set to be Assassin’s Creed Mirage, with the game set in ninth century Baghdad. It’s likely that we’ll get a full reveal at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward on 10 September but already, another AC leak appears to have slipped out into the world.
‘Planet Of Lana’, Coming To Game Pass, Is A Beautiful Puzzler For ‘Inside’ Fans
Coming in 2023 to PC and Xbox Series consoles and that old One you’ve still got creaking away under the TV, Planet of Lana is a gorgeous-looking side-on puzzle-platformer that mixes incredibly attractive visuals - think Breath of the Wild by way of Studio Ghibli - with some surprisingly brutal one-hit-kill enemy encounters that are akin to the grisly deaths of Limbo or Inside. Playing it at Gamescom 2022, I’m immediately smitten - and as a day one title on Game Pass, it’s one that I know I’ll be catching up with again as soon as it drops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scalpers Are Reselling 'The Last of Us Part 1' For Hundreds Of Dollars
Scalpers are rife in the world of gaming, especially when it comes to collector’s editions. It’ll surprise no one that collector’s editions are, well, collectable. Most will sell out in seconds and swiftly end up on eBay. We saw it happen with God of War Ragnarök’s Jotnar Edition which retailed for £230, but could quickly be found on eBay for upwards of £550. Unsurprisingly, the same is now happening with The Last of Us Part I’s Firefly Edition.
‘Deceive Inc’ Preview: Be A Spy In Your Next Favourite Multiplayer Game
You’re a spy. I’m a spy. Everyone is a spy. We all have the same goal, to pull off the heist of the century. However, only one of us can go home with the prize. Deceive Inc is a game of cat and mouse that could well take over as a multiplayer favourite, in a similar vein to how Among Us blew up in 2019 - if you have enough friends to hop on a Discord call that is.
'Minecraft' Player Spends 2500 Hours Walking Across The Map, Doesn't End Well At All
It’s been a rocky few months for Minecraft players. Back in July, Mojang outlined their plans to start monitoring private servers leading many fans to start a ‘Save Minecraft’ campaign. Needless to say, the moderation policy hasn’t gone down well but that hasn’t stopped all fans from enjoying the game. One user is on course to complete the game in the weirdest way, and now another fan has revealed what happened after they spent 2,500 hours walking across the map.
Here's What The New Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan Offers
Xbox Game Pass is undoubtably a really great deal. The immense amount of fantastic games available to subscribers is basically unmatched by any other gaming subscription service (sorry, PS Plus), especially given the many huge day-one releases that arrive there. While you're here, check out this super satisfying Xbox 360...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ubisoft Have Announced Some Really Good News For Assassin's Creed Fans
Ubisoft has changed course on the imminent shutdown of online services for some Assassin's Creed titles, offering players a whole month to mop up any last achievements that are only possible through multiplayer challenges. Such is the way of things now that cherished games will eventually disappear as developers pivot...
‘Gord’ Preview: Dark Fantasy RTS With Grim Moral Choices
A dark forest surrounds our base. Terrifying creatures make their homes in these woods, an ever-present threat to our villagers in a world where both mental and physical health require constant supervision. Sadly, our settlers can’t stay in the safety of the palisade forever, and so into the oppressive dark we must send them.
'Halo: Infinite' Developer Cancels The One Thing It Said It Wouldn't Cancel
Well this certainly isn’t the news Halo: Infinite fans wanted to hear. 343 Industries have been having an absolute nightmare of a time. As I’m sure you know, Halo: Infinite released without a co-op campaign and the playerbase soon sunk to an all-time low. It was hoped that season two would turn things around but even that was said to take away everything “fun about the campaign.” If you thought things couldn't get any worse, oh boy. They can.
Half Time Everton vs Liverpool | Twitter Reacts
Liverpool and Everton could not be separated at half time, we have a look at how Twitter reacted to the first half.
There's Some Bad News For IO Interactive's 'Project 007'
All the way back in 2020, Hitman developer IO Interactive revealed their next project - tentatively titled Project 007. It’ll come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the AAA game is to be based on James Bond, bringing the UK’s most famous fictional spy back into the world of video games. A recent update is certain to disappoint fans though as it’s not the news we were hoping to hear after two years of development.
Netflix Adding More Anime, Including Some All-Time Classic Titles
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling a ton of its original titles. In the past few weeks, both Resident Evil and Q-Force hit the chopping block but cancellations aside, there’s still plenty to check out on the streaming service. A new thriller has skyrocketed into the Global Top 10 and now, it’s been announced that more anime is on the way.
‘The Last of Us Part 1’ Devs Reveal The Original Game’s Scariest Moment Is Now Even Worse
When The Last of Us Part I was announced back in June, one image began circulating the web. To the uninitiated, it was simply a generator. To fans, it was a reminder that playing Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake would include experiencing the terrifying Pittsburgh hotel basement once more - and I’ve got news for you folks. I had the chance to sit down with Part I’s game director Matthew Gallant and creative director Shaun Escayg who revealed that the hotel basement is now even scarier. Having played the game, oh man. I can attest.
'Modern Warfare 2' Campaign Gameplay Seemingly Leaks, Including Uncharted-Like Sequence
It’s less than two months to go until the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but gamers are an excitable sort, and Call of Duty games in particular always seem to experience enough leaks to sink a small ship, so you know what that means. That’s right, we’re back into “take it with a pinch of salt” territory - this time, concerning the game’s campaign mode.
Next Assassin's Creed Game Name Reportedly Leaks, Coming 2023
This year marks the fifteenth anniversary of Assassin’s Creed and boy, hasn’t that come around fast? To celebrate, Ubisoft have announced that they’ll be unveiling the future of the franchise during a livestream in September. That hasn’t stopped fans from theorising what the next game might look like though - with theories predicting either an Aztec or Japanese setting. It turns out, neither of those things look to be true.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Features "Exclusive Quest" For One Console
Those who are purchasing Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation are actually getting an extra exclusive quest that PC, Switch and Xbox players won't be able to experience at release. Cheeky bludgers. For a lot of fans, this is the Harry Potter game that they've been waiting for, with the glittering visuals...
PlayStation Have Bought Another Studio, Promise More AAA Games
What’s that, did someone say another games industry acquisition is happening? That’s right, although it’s not the EA one we were all anticipating on Friday. PlayStation has once again added to its lineup with the acquisition of Savage Game Studios. While you're here, be sure to check...
Europe Better Than USA At Completing Games, Says Sony
PlayStation’s trophy system is great. Beyond the oh-so-satisfying notifications popping up in the corner of the screen to tell you, ‘hey, you did something cool’, they also provide a way to compare game progress with your friends, and determine just how dedicated players are to their favourite titles. What’s that? You don’t have a Platinum trophy for Bugsnax? Fake fan.
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0