Battle on the Border 2022 continues Saturday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase featuring some of the top high school football programs in the region continues at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma,...
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
Boil advisory lifted for entire city of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A boil advisory has been rescinded for the main pressure zone, according to an update provided by the city Friday night. This zone impacts most Shreveport water customers and feeds the city’s hospitals. Only the west zone remains under a boil advisory and it’s expected to be lifted Saturday.
Battle on the Border 2022 set for this weekend in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase featuring some of the top high school football programs in the region is set for this weekend at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs...
Wet August
SHREVEPORT, La. - August finished wet and September started out the same. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from Thursday evening showed an extensive area of showers and storms. The Shreveport Almanac from the National Weather Service indicates that we ended up 7 inches above average on the rainfall. The...
Fallen tree causes road closure
CADDO PARISH, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office issued a traffic alert Saturday morning. US 79 is completely shut down from Buncombe Road to Hwy. 80 due to a fallen tree. Stay with KTBS for udpates.
Top 5 Plays: 9/2
A rainy night didn't dampen the excitement in our Wimberly Agency Top 5 Plays of the Week!. Check out the video to see the best of the best from week 2 of Friday Football.
FBI: Sanford boasted of getting mayor elected while intimidating apartment manager
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "I got the mayor elected." Those were the words of Bossier City Police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, during what an FBI agent said was an act of intimidation. In testimony at Thursday's preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court, Agent Raquel Mobley described Sanford confronting a manager at the Cloverdale Plaza Apartments at 2213 Shed Road last spring.
City makes progress in efforts to repair damaged water tanks
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport is making progress in efforts to repair problems that led to a city-wide boil advisory. Thursday afternoon, the city issued a news release stating that repairs have now been made at two of the sites with damaged structures. The Linwood water tank at the corner of...
Judge orders cop jailed, saying he obstructed justice
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier City police sergeant used the power of his badge and the force of his personality to try to get what he wanted and to obstruct an investigation into prescription drug fraud and suspected embezzlement at the police officers union he headed, a federal magistrate said Thursday in saying B.J. Sanford must stay in jail pending prosecution.
Man arrested for shooting at a judge's vehicle in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Tx - A man shot at a judge's vehicle Friday night after she drove down the wrong driveway in Marion County. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Faulk, 41, allegedly fired at Judge Lena Pope's car and shattered the back window after Pope mistakenly drove down the driveway. Judge Pope was able to make it out of the driveway with no injuries.
No bond for Bossier Police Sergeant and associate charged in federal embezzlement plot to obtain prescription drugs
Shreveport, LA -- A federal magistrate Thursday ordered a Bossier City Police sergeant and his associate to be held without bond as an embezzlement and drug case moves forward against them. In his oral ruling on detention, U.S. Magistrate Mark L. Hornsby said, “I find that this is a flagrant abuse of power by a person wearing a police uniform and driving a police vehicle.”
