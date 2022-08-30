Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting at Waterbury Night Club
One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a night club in Waterbury early Saturday morning. "You've got to be aware of your surroundings anywhere you go. It's getting worse and worse as the days go by here in Waterbury," Daniel Gandy of Waterbury stated.
Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Southington early Saturday morning. Police said a vehicle was traveling south on Queen Street around 2 a.m. while the motorcycle was traveling north. At one point, the vehicle attempted to make a left turn into Cumberland Farms and then collided with the motorcycle.
New Dateline Episode Sheds Light on Jennifer Dulos Case
The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos continues to capture the nation's attention. NBC Connecticut's own Shannon Miller appeared on Dateline Friday at 10 p.m. to go over the case. But more than three years later, why has there been no trial? There's a few reasons for the delays - the biggest...
Several Firefighters Injured While Battling Newington Blaze
Several firefighters had to be taken to the hospital after a roaring house fire in Newington Saturday afternoon. It created such a tremendous amount of smoke people across the area could see it. “The trees were on fire. The flames were really high in the sky," Brenda Belanger of Newington...
CT State Police Rescue Dog From Busy Highway
A dog is safe after a state trooper came to the rescue on a busy section of Interstate 84 in Cheshire Friday morning, according to state police. State police received 911 calls about a dog on a busy stretch of I-84 East, between exits 26 and 27, and a trooper quickly responded and rescued it, state police said.
Crash on Route 72 in New Britain Sends Two Teens to the Hospital
Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in New Britain. It happened just after 3:30 on the eastbound side of Route 72 prior to Route 9 South. State Police say a Toyota Camry was in the left lane when it suddenly struck the guardrail...
Police Investigating After Dog Found Dead in Cage in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating after finding a dead dog in a cage on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Officials said they were made aware of the incident Thursday and immediately sent officers to the downtown area. There, they found a dog that had died. The circumstances surrounding the incident weren't immediately...
Mechanical Issue Causes Significant Power Outage in Norwich
Norwich Public Utilities said a mechanical issue at a substation in town caused a significant power outage that affected thousands of people. Crews said the power outage impacted a large number of customers. The utility company said 11,000 customers were impacted and power was restored within two hours. Power was...
Parent Hits School Security Guard in Simsbury: Officials
A parent at Simsbury High School allegedly struck a school security guard while driving away, according to officials. Police said they were called to the school anticipating the arrival of a parent that was upset about an incident involving his child. Officers talked to the parent in the school parking...
South Windsor Woman Accused of Defrauding Immigration Clients Sentenced to 5 Years
A South Windsor woman who federal officials said posed as an immigration attorney and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from people seeking immigration services has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Khatija Khan, 41, of South Windsor,...
Serious Injuries Reported in Crash, Car Fire on Route 15 North in Trumbull
Serious injuries have been reported after a crash and car fire on Route 15 north in Trumbull early Saturday morning. State police were called to a vehicle fire on Route 15 northbound near exit 48 around 2:30 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a 2017 Ford Fusion...
Facebook Marketplace Buyer is Robbed at Gunpoint in North Haven: Police
A person meeting up with a Facebook Marketplace seller was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by four men in North Haven, police said. Officials said they were called to the area of Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike for the report of an attempted armed robbery. The victim told police they were trying to buy a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace and were meeting with the seller nearby.
Hamden Police Investigate Theft of Storm Drain Grates and Warn of Dangers it Poses
Several storm drain grates have been stolen in Hamden in the past few weeks and police said it is dangerous for anyone who is walking or driving by the basins they were removed from. Police are investigating after storm drain grates were stolen from various locations throughout town, and often...
Man Suspected of Shooting One Teen, Hitting Another With a Car in Manchester: Police
Manchester Police have arrested a man who is suspected of shooting at a group of teens, shooting one of them, then chasing them down and hitting another with a car last night. Police said 44-year-old Jamie Garcia, of Manchester, is suspected of firing the gunshots that injured a 15-year-old, then chasing down teens who ran from the scene, hitting a 17-year-old.
Man Accused of Shooting Teen, Hitting Another With His Car in Manchester Faces Judge
One teen was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound and another was injured after being struck by a car in Manchester Thursday night. On Friday, the man accused of doing both faced a judge while his lawyer suggested the actions were justified. Refusing comment, 44-year-old Jamie Garcia walked out...
Tanker Truck Crash Caused Delays on I-95 South in East Lyme
There were delays on Interstate 95 South in East Lyme after a crash involved a tanker truck Thursday morning. The crash was between exits 74 and 73 and the highway was congested between exits 80 and 74. No additional information was immediately available.
3 Madison Police Officers Fired for Alleged Harassment, Unprofessional Conduct
Three Madison police officers were fired Friday following a months-long investigation into alleged harassment and unprofessional conduct. During a special meeting on Sept. 2, the Town of Madison Board of Police Commissioners voted to terminate the police officers, who were previously placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
