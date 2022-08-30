ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting at Waterbury Night Club

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a night club in Waterbury early Saturday morning. "You've got to be aware of your surroundings anywhere you go. It's getting worse and worse as the days go by here in Waterbury," Daniel Gandy of Waterbury stated.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Southington early Saturday morning. Police said a vehicle was traveling south on Queen Street around 2 a.m. while the motorcycle was traveling north. At one point, the vehicle attempted to make a left turn into Cumberland Farms and then collided with the motorcycle.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Dateline Episode Sheds Light on Jennifer Dulos Case

The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos continues to capture the nation's attention. NBC Connecticut's own Shannon Miller appeared on Dateline Friday at 10 p.m. to go over the case. But more than three years later, why has there been no trial? There's a few reasons for the delays - the biggest...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several Firefighters Injured While Battling Newington Blaze

Several firefighters had to be taken to the hospital after a roaring house fire in Newington Saturday afternoon. It created such a tremendous amount of smoke people across the area could see it. “The trees were on fire. The flames were really high in the sky," Brenda Belanger of Newington...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT State Police Rescue Dog From Busy Highway

A dog is safe after a state trooper came to the rescue on a busy section of Interstate 84 in Cheshire Friday morning, according to state police. State police received 911 calls about a dog on a busy stretch of I-84 East, between exits 26 and 27, and a trooper quickly responded and rescued it, state police said.
CHESHIRE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 72 in New Britain Sends Two Teens to the Hospital

Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning in New Britain. It happened just after 3:30 on the eastbound side of Route 72 prior to Route 9 South. State Police say a Toyota Camry was in the left lane when it suddenly struck the guardrail...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating After Dog Found Dead in Cage in New Haven

New Haven Police are investigating after finding a dead dog in a cage on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Officials said they were made aware of the incident Thursday and immediately sent officers to the downtown area. There, they found a dog that had died. The circumstances surrounding the incident weren't immediately...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mechanical Issue Causes Significant Power Outage in Norwich

Norwich Public Utilities said a mechanical issue at a substation in town caused a significant power outage that affected thousands of people. Crews said the power outage impacted a large number of customers. The utility company said 11,000 customers were impacted and power was restored within two hours. Power was...
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Parent Hits School Security Guard in Simsbury: Officials

A parent at Simsbury High School allegedly struck a school security guard while driving away, according to officials. Police said they were called to the school anticipating the arrival of a parent that was upset about an incident involving his child. Officers talked to the parent in the school parking...
SIMSBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Facebook Marketplace Buyer is Robbed at Gunpoint in North Haven: Police

A person meeting up with a Facebook Marketplace seller was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by four men in North Haven, police said. Officials said they were called to the area of Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike for the report of an attempted armed robbery. The victim told police they were trying to buy a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace and were meeting with the seller nearby.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Suspected of Shooting One Teen, Hitting Another With a Car in Manchester: Police

Manchester Police have arrested a man who is suspected of shooting at a group of teens, shooting one of them, then chasing them down and hitting another with a car last night. Police said 44-year-old Jamie Garcia, of Manchester, is suspected of firing the gunshots that injured a 15-year-old, then chasing down teens who ran from the scene, hitting a 17-year-old.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Tanker Truck Crash Caused Delays on I-95 South in East Lyme

There were delays on Interstate 95 South in East Lyme after a crash involved a tanker truck Thursday morning. The crash was between exits 74 and 73 and the highway was congested between exits 80 and 74. No additional information was immediately available.
EAST LYME, CT
NBC Connecticut

3 Madison Police Officers Fired for Alleged Harassment, Unprofessional Conduct

Three Madison police officers were fired Friday following a months-long investigation into alleged harassment and unprofessional conduct. During a special meeting on Sept. 2, the Town of Madison Board of Police Commissioners voted to terminate the police officers, who were previously placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
MADISON, CT

