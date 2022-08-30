Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Education has become a battleground and some of our best are leaving the field
It’s back to school time. COVID is still with us, but we know a lot more about how to manage it. Schools are open, first-day-of-school rituals are in and masks are out. If more people were vaccinated, fewer people would be ill, but individual freedom has become more valued than the collective good in our country.
Ellsworth American
Kudos to Maine Coast
On Monday morning, Aug. 15, I found myself in the ER of Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. My reason for being there is of no importance to my purpose here. What is important is the level of care that I received from NLMCH. You hear the stories about how things are stretched thin and staffs are short of people at every level of health care, but although that is definitely true, my care and treatment did not reflect that fact.
Ellsworth American
Closer to home
Most young Americans take the adage “grow where you are planted” to heart. Nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up while eight in 10 live within a 100-mile radius, according to a study released earlier this summer by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University.
Ellsworth American
Dawn E. (Duffy) Moraisey
Dawn E. (Duffy) Moraisey, 59, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston after a brief illness with her nephew and his fiancé at her side. She was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Blue Hill, the daughter of Chandler “Chan” and Sylvia “Sue” (Keefe) Duffy.
Ellsworth American
Carson Levi Crocker
Carson Levi Crocker, 26, died unexpectedly Aug. 20, 2022. He was born in Bangor, Jan. 15, 1996, the son of Alan C. Crocker of Blue Hill and Danasa J. Carson of Monroe. Carson graduated from George Stevens Academy. He worked as a mason tender for Freshwater Stone in Orland. He...
Ellsworth American
Beneath the Sea: Harbor Park sculpture celebrates marine life
ELLSWORTH — “I love exploring all kinds of art and kind of just going for it,” says 23-year-old Grace Young. The young artist with her grandfather, Ken Minier, designed and built the sculpture “From the Sea” installed earlier this summer at Ellsworth Harbor Park and Marina.
