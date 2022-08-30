ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth American

Kudos to Maine Coast

On Monday morning, Aug. 15, I found myself in the ER of Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. My reason for being there is of no importance to my purpose here. What is important is the level of care that I received from NLMCH. You hear the stories about how things are stretched thin and staffs are short of people at every level of health care, but although that is definitely true, my care and treatment did not reflect that fact.
Ellsworth American

Closer to home

Most young Americans take the adage “grow where you are planted” to heart. Nearly six in 10 young adults live within 10 miles of where they grew up while eight in 10 live within a 100-mile radius, according to a study released earlier this summer by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University.
Ellsworth American

Dawn E. (Duffy) Moraisey

Dawn E. (Duffy) Moraisey, 59, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston after a brief illness with her nephew and his fiancé at her side. She was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Blue Hill, the daughter of Chandler “Chan” and Sylvia “Sue” (Keefe) Duffy.
Ellsworth American

Carson Levi Crocker

Carson Levi Crocker, 26, died unexpectedly Aug. 20, 2022. He was born in Bangor, Jan. 15, 1996, the son of Alan C. Crocker of Blue Hill and Danasa J. Carson of Monroe. Carson graduated from George Stevens Academy. He worked as a mason tender for Freshwater Stone in Orland. He...
Ellsworth American

Beneath the Sea: Harbor Park sculpture celebrates marine life

ELLSWORTH — “I love exploring all kinds of art and kind of just going for it,” says 23-year-old Grace Young. The young artist with her grandfather, Ken Minier, designed and built the sculpture “From the Sea” installed earlier this summer at Ellsworth Harbor Park and Marina.
Community Policy