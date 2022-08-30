On Monday morning, Aug. 15, I found myself in the ER of Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. My reason for being there is of no importance to my purpose here. What is important is the level of care that I received from NLMCH. You hear the stories about how things are stretched thin and staffs are short of people at every level of health care, but although that is definitely true, my care and treatment did not reflect that fact.

