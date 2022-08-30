Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Stock Report: Ball State edition
Tennessee kicked off its season with a bang Thursday night inside Neyland Stadium, cruising to a 59-10 win over Ball State. The Vols scored on the second play of the game and never looked back as they led from start to finish. Here’s a look at whose stock is up...
QB Milton ‘played awesome’, showed off improvement in Vols’ opener
Tennessee went into the 2022 season feeling strongly about its backup quarterback situation with Joe Milton III back to provide cover for Hendon Hooker. The Vols can feel validated in those beliefs after Milton’s performance in the season-opening win against Ball State. Relieving Hooker in the third quarter, Milton led a pair of touchdown drives, completing all but one of his nine pass attempts for a total of 113 yards with a 53-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Holiday.
ballstatedailynews.com
Knoxville, Tennessee: From our perspective
Sept. 1, Ball State Daily News News Editor Kyle Smedley, Sports Editor Daniel Kehn, Visual and Photo Editor Amber Pietz and Associate Photo Editor Jacy Bradley traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to cover Ball State Football's contest against the University of Tennessee, in which the Cardinals fell 59-10. During the trip, the group was able to not only work at a professional level for student media, but further realized their passions in the process.
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football’s 2022 opener vs. 2021: Two blowouts with opposite vibes
Maybe it was because of all the updated renovations to Neyland Stadium and the hype behind the program. It could be because their opponent was perceived to be better. Most likely, though, it’s because Tennessee football just looked much better in its opener than it did last year. For...
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Four-Star New England Center
Big time basketball talent doesn’t come to mind when someone thinks of Maine, nor have the Vols historically found talent in the Pine Tree State. However, Rick Barnes and his staff went into Maine and snagged a tall tree to add to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star center J.P. Estrella committed to Tennessee over Iowa and Syracuse live on 247sports Youtube.
WATE
UT Football 101 with John Pennington
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a die-hard fan to someone just getting into UT Football, there are some things to know before kick-off time. John Pennigton, host of Sports Source, is the one who knows it all when it comes to what happens on and off the field.
Brandon's Breakdown: What JP Estrella's commitment means for Tennessee
This afternoon, Tennessee added their second top 150 prospect in the senior class in four-star big man JP Estrella. Estrella's commitment gives Rick Barnes the No. 8 recruiting class in the country. This pledge caters to the trend that has been a big reason why Barnes has found success in...
College Football Player's Flop Went Viral Last Night
The Tennessee Volunteers made light work of the Ball State Cardinals during their season opener in Neyland Stadium on Thursday night. The game featured touchdowns, defensive plays... and a grade-A acting performance. During the third quarter, senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright got tangled up with a Ball State player —...
wvlt.tv
What bags can you bring to University of Tennessee football games?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As football season is underway in Tennessee, there are certain items you should leave at the tailgate when heading inside Neyland Stadium. The University of Tennessee operates with a clear bag policy for all sporting events. The policy and security regulations limit fans to one clear...
WATE
Sinan the Squirrel is nuts about the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – They say big things come in small packages, and that remains true as the littlest fan of the Tennessee Volunteers may also be the most supportive. If you have been to a Vols game over the past few years, you have probably noticed one animal getting a lot of attention. Sinan the Squirrel, along with his owner/dad Saed Awad, bring plenty of joy and amazement wherever they go.
WATE
UT Gameday fashion for all ages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
WATE
6 free things to do in Maryville Sept. 2-4
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day. Maryville Farmers’ Market. These markets are all over East Tennessee...
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
Tennessee Tribune
Pastor Arnold to be UT Knox First Distinguished Community Leader Lecturer
KNOXVILLE, TN — It just makes good sense. Bring into the classroom those who are successfully doing the work in the communities in the field of study being taught to the student. The advantage to the student to learn from the masters along with the theories and models in the textbooks can only make them better in their fields of study.
CEO hopes to reopen Knoxville S&S Cafeteria after COVID, inflation-related closure
The S&S Cafeteria on Kingston Pike in Knoxville closed on August 31 after being open for 47 years. However, leaders tell us there may be hope for the restaurant in the future.
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
247Sports
