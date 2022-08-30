ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC4 Columbus

The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
wosu.org

Challenger seeks to unseat Ohio Republican Party leader

The fall campaign season is usually a time when political parties come together. But this is 2022, and this is Ohio, and 67 days before the election, there is a leadership fight in the Ohio Republican Party. On this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, host Mike...
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
WKYC

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam co-hosting fundraiser for US Senate candidate J.D. Vance, causing controversy

CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal, with 3News adding reactions from Browns fans. Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Some team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics.
wnewsj.com

A judge’s view on Ohio Issue 1

Ohio Issue 1 contains a provision which would change the balance of power between separate branches of government. For this reason, I am voting “no” — and I urge all Ohioans to vote “no” on Issue 1. In 2020, many states, including Ohio, saw changes...
dayton.com

Don’t smash that spotted lanternfly, yet

By now, many of you have probably seen the news regarding the newest invasive pest in Ohio, the spotted lanternfly (SLF). This pest is so popular that there are videos all over Tik Tok showing people what to do about it!. The planthopper, Lycorma delicatula is non-native and was new...
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
Ohio Capital Journal

Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance

Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
morrowcountysentinel.com

First Morrow County Teach Grants awarded

MORROW COUNTY – The newly awarded TEACH Grants will be music to the ears of Morrow County students. The Pillar Credit Union Morrow County Teachers Fund at Marion Community Foundation established this year is supporting the Teaching, Education And Classroom Support (TEACH) Grants in Morrow County in 2022. Three of the inaugural awards in this grants program are expanding music education in local schools – a Melodica unit for Cardington-Lincoln Middle School, a steel drum ensemble for Northmor Junior/Senior High School, and xylophones for Highland Elementary, as well as iPads for Mt. Gilead’s Park Elementary School.
