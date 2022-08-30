Read full article on original website
Related
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
wosu.org
Challenger seeks to unseat Ohio Republican Party leader
The fall campaign season is usually a time when political parties come together. But this is 2022, and this is Ohio, and 67 days before the election, there is a leadership fight in the Ohio Republican Party. On this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, host Mike...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Intel will break ground next week for Ohio plant
Intel has shared the start time for a groundbreaking ceremony involving President Joe Biden for its multi-billion-dollar plant in Ohio.
wvxu.org
2020 election denier and Ohio secretary of state hopeful is ruled ineligible for November ballot
Assistant Ohio Secretary of State Kimberly Burns said podcaster Terpsehore Maras is not eligible to be on the Nov. 2022 ballot as an independent candidate for secretary of state. Maras, who denies former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election in her podcasts, wanted to run for Ohio's top elections...
West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
Daycation destination: Coshocton, Ohio, America's canal town
Coshocton, Ohio, is less than a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Pittsburgh, located between Columbus and Canton in the Ohio Valley foothills. And it’s the perfect place to take a “daycation.”. Explore lush gardens and tour historic Civil War-era architecture in the once-booming port along the Ohio and Erie Canal....
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam co-hosting fundraiser for US Senate candidate J.D. Vance, causing controversy
CLEVELAND — *EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal, with 3News adding reactions from Browns fans. Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Some team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics.
wnewsj.com
A judge’s view on Ohio Issue 1
Ohio Issue 1 contains a provision which would change the balance of power between separate branches of government. For this reason, I am voting “no” — and I urge all Ohioans to vote “no” on Issue 1. In 2020, many states, including Ohio, saw changes...
Ohio plans $5 million restoration of Lonz Mansion, part of former winery on Lake Erie’s Middle Bass Island
MIDDLE BASS ISLAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio plans to spend up to $5 million to restore the former house of George Lonz, who ran a prominent winery on this Lake Erie island for nearly 50 years. The house, built in 1906, sits within Middle Bass Island State...
‘We got a lot of two-time Trump voters’ in Ohio: Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is looking to appeal to voters who supported former President Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Ryan, who has voted with President Biden 100% of the time, is attempting to create distance with the White House.Sept. 1, 2022.
dayton.com
Don’t smash that spotted lanternfly, yet
By now, many of you have probably seen the news regarding the newest invasive pest in Ohio, the spotted lanternfly (SLF). This pest is so popular that there are videos all over Tik Tok showing people what to do about it!. The planthopper, Lycorma delicatula is non-native and was new...
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance
Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
morrowcountysentinel.com
First Morrow County Teach Grants awarded
MORROW COUNTY – The newly awarded TEACH Grants will be music to the ears of Morrow County students. The Pillar Credit Union Morrow County Teachers Fund at Marion Community Foundation established this year is supporting the Teaching, Education And Classroom Support (TEACH) Grants in Morrow County in 2022. Three of the inaugural awards in this grants program are expanding music education in local schools – a Melodica unit for Cardington-Lincoln Middle School, a steel drum ensemble for Northmor Junior/Senior High School, and xylophones for Highland Elementary, as well as iPads for Mt. Gilead’s Park Elementary School.
Tournament winner shocks Lake Erie walleye anglers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are a couple of traditional ways to catch Lake Erie walleye in summertime. Anglers cast with forward spinners or small spinner rigs tipped with a nightcrawler, or they troll a variety of diving plugs, spoons or spinner rigs. John Hoyer, of Orono, Minn., however, has pioneered...
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
Comments / 4