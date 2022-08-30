ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Goode, Davis Webb Cut by Dolphins, Giants

By Jake Curtis
 4 days ago

Former Cal standouts may get on NFL practice squads; Josh Drayden placed on injured reserve

Former Cal standouts Davis Webb and Cameron Goode got a lot of playing time in the preseason and performed well, but it was not good enough to make their teams' 53-man regular-season roster.

Meanwhile the Washington Commanders placed defensive back Josh Drayden on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Drayden must miss a minimum of four games, but it frees up a spot on the roster for the time being.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday to reach the 53-man limit and a number of teams have yet to announce their cuts as of 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Quarterback Webb completed 30-of-38 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 97.6 passer rating for the New York Giants in their final preseason game against the Jets . He directed two touchdown drives and another that resulted in a field goal.

He was listed as the Giants' No. 3 quarterback, and No. 2 quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday's game with a back injury.  But apparently Taylor's injury is not serious and the Giants decided to keep just two quarterbacks.

Webb is familiar with the head coach Brian Daboll's system, since Daboll was the Bills offensive coordinator when Webb played for the Bills, so it's a good bet that Webb will be placed on the Giants' practice squad, keeping him available should another quarterback be needed.

Webb was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, but he has played in just one regular-season NFL game, and that was one series in mop-up duty last year for the Bills.

Goode was a seventh-round draft pick of the Dolphins so he was fighting an uphill battle to make Miami's regular-season roster as an outside linebacker.

Goode produced some impressive numbers in the preseason, but made just one tackle in Sunday’s 48-10 victory over the Eagles. He played 24 plays on defense on Sunday and seven on special teams, so Miami's coaches took a long look at him.

He may sign with the Dolphins' practice squad.  It's also possible he will sign with another team that were impressed with his preseason performance but that is unlikely.

Cover photo of Cameron Goode by Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports

