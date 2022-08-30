ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

An iconic wrestling announcer proposes a unique way to entice The Rock back into the WWE ring

By Alan Dawson
 4 days ago

The Rock and Simone Johnson, WWE.

Photo by Getty Images

  • Jim Ross, the voice of WWE for years, envisages a way to entice The Rock to Wrestlemania next year.
  • WWE should create a tag team match, involving The Rock and his 20-year-old daughter, Ross said.
  • Simone Johnson has been training at WWE's developmental ground since she was 18.

The Rock and his 20-year-old daughter Simone Johnson should compete at WrestleMania 39 as a tag team, the iconic ring announcer Jim Ross proposed.

The 70-year-old veteran commentator, who was known as the voice of WWE when he called the action for decades on TV, recently said on his "Grilling JR" podcast that he could envisage The Rock returning to WWE is if it's to help push his daughter, a burgeoning wrestler.

"Here's the thing, I could see Rock having a mixed tag with his daughter at WrestleMania, I can see that," he said, according to Wrestling Inc .

The Rock's daughter has "unbridled passion and incredible drive," according to Triple H

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEzn6_0hbGb30s00
Simone Johnson delivers a WWE promo.

Photo by Getty Images

Johnson began training to become a "WWE Superstar" herself in 2020, at age 18, the official WWE website reported at the time .

"Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center," Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, WWE's head of creative, said two years ago.

"Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she'll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage."

The Rock, who made his WrestleMania debut back in 1997 and has since become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, has a busy production schedule, but a return to the WWE ring has been teased. A match against his cousin Roman Reigns, a championship-level pro wrestler, could be on the horizon, Wrestling Inc. reports .

For Ross, though, a generational match involving The Rock and his daughter could be an opportune way to entice the superstar actor and performer back to the grandest pro wrestling stage of them all — WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

A tag team match involving The Rock and his daughter is a 'safe' WrestleMania option, Jim Ross said

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deMvl_0hbGb30s00
The Rock and Simone Johnson in 2017.

Photo by Getty Images

"There will be naysayers that will knock that idea, which is fine, that's expected," said Ross. "But that's a safe [option], it's a way to get him on TV, get his name and her name and image in the promotion."

It is also a way in which he can elevate his daughter — who goes by the ring name Ava Raine — to the big show.

"Simone knows she has a lot to learn," said head WWE coach Matt Bloom in 2020 .

"She's hungry to learn and picks the coaches' minds, and the veteran Superstars', as well. She's not going to rest on her laurels. It's been a short time, but she's been crushing it.

"Simone is a wonderful girl," Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato said. "She's like a sponge, it's pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to succeed and all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into it.

"I wouldn't have expected anything less."

