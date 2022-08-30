ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral City, OH

Mineral City Village Council

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOeTV_0hbGb1FQ00

KEY ACTION Council is seeking a resident to fill a vacant council seat position.

DISCUSSION: Mayor Laurie Green said the council seat was vacated by Chad Gintz, in June, who resigned due to a new work schedule. The seat has been vacant for 30 days and Mayor Green has the authority to appoint a new council member. Council has 30 days to appoint a new council member, if that does not occur, the mayor can appoint someone.

In another matter, Sam Moore, zoning inspector, will contact a resident on High Street that in violation of an ordinance and has chickens on the property and ask them to remove the fowl. Another violation will be sent to a resident that is housing roosters on their property.

OTHER ACTION

  • Passed a resolution to adopt the County Hazard Mitigation plan.
  • Received an estimate to replace a guardrail along St. Route 800 for $115,000. Mayor Green will seek grants for the project.
  • Held a discussion to pave the fire department parking lot and pickleball/basketball court. No action was taken.
  • Agreed to hire Vera Gatchell, at a cost of $750, to apply for a FEMA grant to purchase 20 sets of turn out gear for the fire department.
  • Agreed to also apply for local funding to purchase diving gear for the fire department.
  • Learned a court hearing for a resident who is in violation of allowing a dog to run loose has been postponed until October. The dog has attacked and killed several cats. The dog owner has been cited however the dog continues to run loose.
  • Heard a house that is located on Miner Street burned. The property owner has agreed to transfer the deed to the village. Once the village obtains the property, the house will be demolished and the property will be sold.
  • Learned a property on Lindentree Road has been approved by the county treasurer to place the property up for a sheriff’s sale. The village will issue a check for $2,500 to the county treasurer to begin the process of the sheriff’s sale. If the property is not sold at a sheriff’s sale, the property will be obtained by the village, which could then sell it.
  • Heard the village 2023 budget meeting will be held during the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

FOR YOUR INFO

  • Thanked Street Supervisor Sam Moore and council member Jan Slutz for work on the Historical Society Building. New windows and doors have been installed along with blocking up the back wall. The building will be painted in the next few weeks.
  • The fire department will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the fire station. Cost for the dinner is $10. Those attending can either dine inside or go through the drive-thru.
  • A clean-up day is set from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17. No tires or hazardous materials will be accepted. Trash should be set at the curb the on the evening of Sept. 16.
  • Trick-or-Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

UP NEXT meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in village hall.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wastetodaymagazine.com

Republic employee dies after hydrogen sulfide exposure at Ohio US Ecology facility

A 27-year-old Republic employee critically injured in a chemical release at a US Ecology facility earlier this month has died, reports Fox 8. Ray Sullivan, a West Virginia native, was one of five people affected by a release of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) on Aug. 22 at the facility located along Central Avenue Southeast in Canton Township, Ohio. He was pronounced dead Aug. 26, according to his obituary.
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Look to the sky Friday at the fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday. Four ladder trucks are there from departments in Mahoning County. Austintown, Beaver Township, Canfield and Sebring brought out their aerial apparatus. Sebring has the tallest stick at 105 feet. Austintown has the tallest platform...
CANFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Mineral City, OH
Your Radio Place

Sheetz is coming to New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Sheetz will be coming to New Concord. The Shai-Hess Commercial Real Estate of Granville and village officials have announced the plans for Sheetz to build along the State Route 83/Interstate 70 area. Construction is expected to start this Fall. Sheetz is known as a “kicked...
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

One Injured in Small Gas Line Fire

For over an hour emergency responders were on scene for an explosion on the north end of the City of Dover. Units were called out Thursday, shortly after 2pm, after a crew, doing boring under Deeds Drive struck a gas line. Fire Captain Michael Mosser explains that there was initially...
DOVER, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Moore
Person
Laurie Green
ideastream.org

Ravenna readies for launch of its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

Ravenna is the latest Northeast Ohio city to announce it’s creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA. Patrons can enjoy alcoholic beverages sold by participating businesses in the area starting this weekend. Patrons in downtown Ravenna will be able to enjoy their drinks in an almost 40 acre...
RAVENNA, OH
WKYC

Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
LOUISVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Hall#Politics Local#Key Action Council
thecentersquare.com

Back pay for 29 workers recovered from Akron employer

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for 29 workers after Akron, Ohio, based employer McNeil and NRM Inc. failed to pay them for two and a half months this year. “Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Two Remain Critical From 14th Street NW Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department has sent us a correction on a story from earlier in the week. The 32-year-old cardiac arrest victim from that 14th Street NW fire on Sunday remains in critical condition at Aultman, while his 61-year-old mother is critical at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remembering again that many new coronavirus cases go unreported now, Stark County and the state still saw increased reported case numbers over the last week. Ohio reported over 25,000 new cases with 801 from the county. That county figure is over a...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Housing
cleveland19.com

Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers. “Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company. Employees at...
CLEVELAND, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Confirms cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in White-Tailed Deer

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife say it has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, in white-tailed deer. EHD or “zombie deer” is a flu-like infection caused by biting midges. It causes a list of symptoms like loosing fear to humans, not eating, and drinking massive amounts of water. Deer that become infected could possibly only live for about 36-hours after symptoms set in. Humans and pets cannot be infected with EHD. EHD deaths will subside once the first frost comes around as it will kill the infection causing midges. There have been cases found in our area in Perry and Athens county.
OHIO STATE
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy