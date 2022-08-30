Mineral City Village Council

KEY ACTION Council is seeking a resident to fill a vacant council seat position.

DISCUSSION: Mayor Laurie Green said the council seat was vacated by Chad Gintz, in June, who resigned due to a new work schedule. The seat has been vacant for 30 days and Mayor Green has the authority to appoint a new council member. Council has 30 days to appoint a new council member, if that does not occur, the mayor can appoint someone.

In another matter, Sam Moore, zoning inspector, will contact a resident on High Street that in violation of an ordinance and has chickens on the property and ask them to remove the fowl. Another violation will be sent to a resident that is housing roosters on their property.

OTHER ACTION

Passed a resolution to adopt the County Hazard Mitigation plan.

Received an estimate to replace a guardrail along St. Route 800 for $115,000. Mayor Green will seek grants for the project.

Held a discussion to pave the fire department parking lot and pickleball/basketball court. No action was taken.

Agreed to hire Vera Gatchell, at a cost of $750, to apply for a FEMA grant to purchase 20 sets of turn out gear for the fire department.

Agreed to also apply for local funding to purchase diving gear for the fire department.

Learned a court hearing for a resident who is in violation of allowing a dog to run loose has been postponed until October. The dog has attacked and killed several cats. The dog owner has been cited however the dog continues to run loose.

Heard a house that is located on Miner Street burned. The property owner has agreed to transfer the deed to the village. Once the village obtains the property, the house will be demolished and the property will be sold.

Learned a property on Lindentree Road has been approved by the county treasurer to place the property up for a sheriff’s sale. The village will issue a check for $2,500 to the county treasurer to begin the process of the sheriff’s sale. If the property is not sold at a sheriff’s sale, the property will be obtained by the village, which could then sell it.

Heard the village 2023 budget meeting will be held during the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

FOR YOUR INFO

Thanked Street Supervisor Sam Moore and council member Jan Slutz for work on the Historical Society Building. New windows and doors have been installed along with blocking up the back wall. The building will be painted in the next few weeks.

The fire department will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the fire station. Cost for the dinner is $10. Those attending can either dine inside or go through the drive-thru.

A clean-up day is set from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17. No tires or hazardous materials will be accepted. Trash should be set at the curb the on the evening of Sept. 16.

Trick-or-Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

UP NEXT meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in village hall.